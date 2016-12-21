  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, S. Korea enhance nuclear safety cooperation

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN |

Korean Ambassador Kwon Pyung-oh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has sent about 40 technical personnel to South Korea for training in the field of nuclear safety, safety regulations and technical know-how, to establish an infrastructure for nuclear power safety control systems.
A delegation from the Riyadh-based King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE) will also visit Seoul to discuss how to expand further cooperation in nuclear field.
“This important training program has been organized within the framework of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) recently signed between KACARE and South Korea’s Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC),” said Korean Ambassador Kwon Pyung-oh, here Monday. Kwon pointed out that “the Saudi personnel will undergo training for two to three years at the NSSC facilities.”
In the interview, the Korean envoy spoke about the growing bilateral relations with special reference to the agreement between the two countries in the field of nuclear energy and safeguards. He said that the Saudi-Korean Joint Commission Meeting will be held during the first half of next year, when both sides will discuss a range of issues including cooperation programs in different sectors.
Referring to the deployment of Saudi technical personnel to Seoul for training, the envoy pointed out that the trainees would gain experiences and practice in the areas of regulating nuclear safety, safeguards, and physical and radiation protection, besides working jointly on relevant research projects.
Among the areas of cooperation will be research and development of nuclear safety technology; nuclear safety regulation— compilation and implementation of safety regulations; safety inspections of nuclear power plants; and nuclear power plant construction. It also covers equipment supervision and administration; nuclear emergency preparedness; radiation monitoring and protection; safety in radioactive waste management; and other areas that could be mutually agreed upon later.
The cooperation is to be carried out through the exchange of information and staff, as well as by launching joint studies. The MoU between KACARE and NSSC, signed last month, followed the inter-governmental agreement the two countries, signed in November 2011, on cooperation in the development and implementation of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. In March 2015, South Korea and Saudi Arabia signed another MoU to jointly promote the System-integrated Modular Advanced Reactor (SMART).
The Kingdom is committed to the peaceful use of nuclear energy and has also signed nuclear cooperation agreements with other countries including Argentina, China, Finland, France, Hungary, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

