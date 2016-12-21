Two sentenced to imprisonment for supporting Daesh

JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Monday issued a prison sentence of 10 years against one Saudi citizen and six years to another as a preliminary ruling after the two were found guilty of supporting Daesh.

The court proved the first defendant guilty of storing materials, that touch on security and stability of public order, on his mobile phone, containing audio and visual videos, and text messages affiliated with Daesh.

The first defendant was found guilty of buying a gun and six bullets for the weapon, and then sold the same weapon without a license.

The defendant was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment, starting from the date of his detention, and the confiscation of nine bullets in his possession, and he was banned from travel outside the Kingdom for a period similar to his imprisonment, starting from the date of his release from prison.

The second defendant was found guilty by the court of supporting Daesh by joining two terrorist groups via the “Telegram” platform, which is dedicated to exchanging audio and visual videos, as well as text messages containing materials to support Daesh.

The defendant was also found guilty of adding the first defendant to one of the aforementioned groups, and storing copies of Daesh emblems on his mobile phone, and possessing currency and other valuables issued in the name of Daesh.

The court also proved the defendant stored a map featuring the north of Iraq and Syria with the emblem of Daesh on it, along with a photocopy of Osama bin Laden, and a copy of an identifier named “Al-Monaseroon” on the social networking site Twitter, which demanded the release of a number of detainees under investigation for security cases.

The second defendant was also found guilty by the court of communicating, via the Telegram platform, with another person who supports Daesh, asking him to add his name to another group that supports Daesh.

He was found guilty of joining that group as well.

The court sentenced him to six years in prison starting from the date of his arrest, and confiscated his mobile phone and the devices described in the case, as well as banning him from travel outside the Kingdom for a period similar to his jail term.