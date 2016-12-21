  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Makkah governor inspects Bahra projects

ARAB NEWS |

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal (left) in one of his tours around the region. (SPA file photo)

MAKKAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal said listening to citizens’ demands and involving them in future plans to develop the governorates is one of the most important goals of his inspection tours.
“During my tours of the governorate a few years ago, I found a majority of projects were delayed while some were under implementation with a few of them completed,” said Prince Khaled while on an inspection tour of the governorates of Bahra and Al-Jamoum. “During my inspection visit to Bahra and Al-Jamoum, the value of the approved projects reached SR3.4 billion, with many of them completed and the rest under construction.”
He said the outcome of his previous visit showed in development projects in various sectors. “The level of discussion, culture and intellect, which is found in this area makes us happy, especially Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman,” he said.
The prince added: “Caring for humans bore fruit in this area, which represents the rest of the Kingdom’s governorates for it religious, cultural and social status.” This prosperity resulted from stability and security, as well as the wise policies adopted by the Kingdom.
The Makkah governor pointed out that what he saw in Bahra Governorate is excellent, and it is moving in the right direction. He said a committee has been formed by the council of the governorate and residents of the area to follow up on the implementation of projects, their study and planning programs.
“Projects in Bahra have been planned very well before their implementation by the province’s council, officials and citizens who contributed with their opinions and suggestions,” he said.
He said the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan was devised to keep up with uncomplicated practices, adding that there should be flexibility in implementation to continue with development. He said that flexibility in implementation will be the approved practice from now on, while taking into consideration citizens' participation in consultations and future visions.
He said that inspections are characterized by listening to citizens’ demands and giving them the chance to participate in monitoring future plans.
“During my tours I listened directly to citizens’ demands without any intermediary, and today we are opening a number of completed projects and following up on others that are under construction. Committees will be formed from the governorate, Makkah Development Authority, the province’s council and residents to develop new plans to implement projects on the ground.”
Prince Khaled met with people of Bahra and Al-Jamoum and chaired the meeting of the local council. He reviewed work in development projects and reviewed the Bahra regional scheme which was prepared by committees comprising members of the province’s council and residents. He also launched seven new projects in Al-Jamoum, including the University City project and other municipal and development projects, and also honored distinguished and talented students in the two governorates.

Makkah governor inspects Bahra projects

