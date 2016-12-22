  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 34 min 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi doctor opens first free dental clinic in Jordan

Saudi Arabia

Saudi doctor opens first free dental clinic in Jordan

Fouzia Khan |

The hospital at Al-Azraq camp in Jordan where Mariam Saleh Binladen opened a free dental clinic for Syrian refugees, in cooperation with the International Medical Corps (IMC) and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JCHO). (SPA)

JEDDAH: Mariam Saleh Binladen, a dentist from Saudi Arabia, has teamed up with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) and International Medical Corps (IMC) Hospital, and opened a free dental clinic for Syrian refugees.
The first-of-its-kind facility in the region was officially inaugurated on Tuesday at Al-Azraq camp in Jordan, which currently is home to more than 55,000 Syrian refugees.
Dr. Binladen’s new clinic within the camp has the capability to attend to thousands of refugees in 2017, providing crucial oral care, all cost-free, as she continues to relentlessly act on her commitment to improve the lives of Syrian refugees and orphans.
“More than 4 million Syrians have been uprooted from their homeland, half whom are 17 or younger. This is truly the greatest humanitarian disaster of our time,” said Binladen. “Many of these children have no family, no support network, no one to care for them. As a young woman from the Middle East, I was moved to do all I can to help those in need. The dental clinic is a necessary, but also a wonderful facility for the orphaned children in Al-Azraq Refugee Camp. As a dentist from the region, I am humbled to see something so close to my heart open its doors to those in need,” she added.
Earlier this year, Binladen, to shed light on the plight of Syrian refugees, raised funds for the dental clinic. Additionally, working alongside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), she has so far raised more than $.5 million.
Today, 7 percent of Jordan’s national population are registered Syrian refugees, totaling around 655,831. The Kingdom now hosts the second largest volume of refugees per 1,000 inhabitants in the world.
Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR’s regional representative to the GCC countries, said Dr. Binladen is an example of an athletic and philanthropic woman from the region who can make a difference as the dental clinic is a timely and much needed facility that will help hundreds of refugees.
Ayman Al-Mufleh, secretary general of the JHCO, also said that they are honored to be part of the clinic and thanked Dr. Binladen. “We are certain that this unique and groundbreaking facility will go a long way in ensuring Syrian children and women are cared for properly; this important milestone was completed in less than two months, and it is an achievement we are very proud of,” he said.
Dr. Ahmad Bawaeneh, acting country director of the IMC, which has been operating in the camp since April 2014, and has attended to the primary health care needs of more than 30,000 refugees so far with support from ECHO, UNHCR and UNICEF, said, “The addition of the dental clinic is vital to the overall services we offer, and is crucial in ensuring the sustainability of a generation that will grow to rebuild its homeland.”
Binladen will be venturing into further initiatives in 2017, and will be working closely with the UNHCR and other humanitarian bodies, to continue her pledge to support Syrian refugees across the world.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

All eyes on KSA’s first budget since Vision 2030 reform plan

Economists expect Saudi Arabia s 2017 budget to include further spending cuts but that these will...

Analysts see more Saudi bonds in pipeline

When Saudi Arabia slipped into deficit in 2014 following a slump in oil revenues the government...

Saudi Aramco’s landmark IPO seen boosting transparency

Saudi Aramco s initial public offering IPO slated for launch in early 2018 could improve...

OIC, Syrian expats slam terrorist attack in Jordan

RIYADH Various sectors in Saudi Arabia have expressed shock and outrage over the terrorist attack...

OIC information ministers map out strategy to combat terrorism

RIYADH A plan to map out and implement a media strategy to fight terrorism was given the green...

Budget: Saudi Arabia’s 2020 plan to incorporate deficit-reduction measures

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will today unveil its annual budget statement which is expected to outline a...

Saudis indulge sweet tooth at coffee, chocolate fair

RIYADH Crowds are jamming the aisles of a Riyadh coffee and chocolate exhibition this week as...

Makkah governor inspects Bahra projects

MAKKAH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal said listening to citizens demands and involving them...

Two sentenced to imprisonment for supporting Daesh

JEDDAH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Monday issued a prison sentence of 10 years...

Philippine president to visit Saudi Arabia next year

RIYADH The Philippine Embassy on Tuesday said that President Rodrigo R Duterte is expected to...

Saudi Arabia, S. Korea enhance nuclear safety cooperation

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has sent about 40 technical personnel to South Korea for training in the...

Sierra Leonean minister to seek Saudi help in communications sector

RIYADH Sierra Leonean Information and Communications Minister Mohamed Bangura will meet on...

Arab FMs: Atrocities in Syria threaten regional, global stability

CAIRO Foreign ministers of the Arab League countries holding and emergency meeting on Syria here...

Crown prince honors Syrian resident who saved family from fire

JEDDAH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif paid tribute to a Syrian resident for saving a family from...

Saudi archaeological exhibition inaugurated in Beijing

BEIJING An exhibition entitled Roads of Arabia Archaeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia was...

King orders reinstatement of 200 government employees

JEDDAH In a rare gesture Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has ordered the...

Around Arab News

Trump picks ‘Death by China’ author for trade advisory role

US President elect Donald Trump named Peter Navarro an economist who has urged a hard line on...

The unlikely saviors of Libya’s Roman remains

LEPTIS MAGNA LIBYA Ali Hribish stands by the Arch of Septimius Severus which dominates Libya s...

Europe scrambles to find Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack

BERLIN Authorities across Europe scrambled Thursday to track down a Tunisian man suspected of...

Italian bank Monte Paschi edges closer to state bailout

MILAN Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena edged closer to a state bailout with its capital...

Turkey releases relatives of Russian envoy’s assassin

ISTANBUL Turkish authorities on Thursday released six close relatives of the assassin of the...

At least 140 buildings on fire in wind-swept blaze in Japan

TOKYO A fire whipped by high winds has spread to at least 140 buildings in a small Japanese city...

One big resolution: world’s fattest man aims for half

ZAPOPAN Mexico A Mexican man believed to be the world s most obese plans to undergo gastric...

UN board: Convoy air attack likely carried out by Syria

UNITED NATIONS A UN board of inquiry says it received reports that an attack on an aid convoy on...

US charges Pakistani exec in $140 million fake diploma scheme

NEW YORK CITY The executive of a Pakistani company was charged in a US federal court on Wednesday...

UN votes to set up panel to prepare Syria war crimes cases

UNITED NATIONS The UN General Assembly on Wednesday agreed to set up a panel to gather evidence...

Aleppo evacuations in heavy snow end brutal war chapter

BEIRUT Hundreds of rebel fighters and civilians including small children swaddled in thick...

All eyes on KSA’s first budget since Vision 2030 reform plan

Economists expect Saudi Arabia s 2017 budget to include further spending cuts but that these will...

Analysts see more Saudi bonds in pipeline

When Saudi Arabia slipped into deficit in 2014 following a slump in oil revenues the government...

Saudi Aramco’s landmark IPO seen boosting transparency

Saudi Aramco s initial public offering IPO slated for launch in early 2018 could improve...

OIC, Syrian expats slam terrorist attack in Jordan

RIYADH Various sectors in Saudi Arabia have expressed shock and outrage over the terrorist attack...

OIC information ministers map out strategy to combat terrorism

RIYADH A plan to map out and implement a media strategy to fight terrorism was given the green...