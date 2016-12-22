OIC, Syrian expats slam terrorist attack in Jordan

RIYADH: Various sectors in Saudi Arabia have expressed shock and outrage over the terrorist attack that targeted the historic Karak Castle in Jordan on Tuesday, for which Daesh claimed responsibility.

The general secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the attack, resulting in the death of four Jordanian policemen and a foreign tourist during clashes with the radical militants while many others were wounded.

Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, OIC secretary general, offered his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the king, government and people of Jordan.

Al-Othaimeen stressed OIC’s solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in its war against terrorism, which aims to destabilize the security and stability in the country, and the region as a whole.

He stressed the need for concerted local, regional and international efforts to eradicate the phenomenon of terrorism and violent extremism, and eliminate all its forms as it is a threat to international peace and security.

He reiterated the principled position of the OIC that strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Dr. Husam Junaid, a board member of the Syrian Expatriates Medical Association (SEMA), added that “we condemn the terrorist attack.”

“We’re of the belief that if you kill one human being, it is as if you kill the whole humanity. And if you save one life, it is as if you save the whole humanity,” said Junaid, who’s an internal medicine consultant in one of the government hospitals in Riyadh.

Khalil Al-Jehani, a practicing lawyer, added that what the terrorists did was horrible, senseless, and without reason at all.

“Under the law, they committed a heinous crime and they should be meted out a corresponding punishment,” said Al-Jehani, who received his master’s degree in law from the Southampton University in England in 1993.

Abu Omran, who is from Zarqa City, about 25km from Amman, added, “What the terrorists did was very bad, and if and when they’re caught they should be punished accordingly.”

“They don’t have the right to kill people, even if the latter had done something wrong against them. We have laws to punish us if we have done something wrong,” said Omran who works for a local company in the Saudi capital.