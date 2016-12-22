  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 min 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • One big resolution: world’s fattest man aims for half

Offbeat

One big resolution: world’s fattest man aims for half

Agence France Presse |

Mexican 32-year-old Juan Pedro Franco, who weighs almost 500 kilograms answers questions during a press conference at the hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico on December 21, 2016. (AFP / Héctor Guerrero)

ZAPOPAN, Mexico: A Mexican man believed to be the world’s most obese plans to undergo gastric bypass in the new year and reduce his 590 kilograms by half, his doctor said Wednesday.
The man known as Juan Pedro has diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic lung obstruction, and needs to reduce his weight dramatically to reduce his health risks, doctor Jose Castaneda Cruz said.
He said the man, who does not give his family names to media, would actually undergo a couple procedures along the way.
“It’s surgery that is going to be done in two parts. That is because of the high risk of complications he faces. So it’s going to be done in two parts, six months apart,” Castaneda told reporters.
In the first procedure, surgeons will remove more than three-quarters of the patient’s stomach.
And in the second procedure, his remaining stomach will be partially blocked, helping to give a feeling of fullness. Juan Pedro would also undergo intestinal surgery, his doctor said.
Castaneda wants him to lose 59 kilos in the first six months, which alone reduces his risk of obesity-related cancer by 52 percent.
Juan Pedro, 32, has a good chance of losing half his body weight by about six months after his first surgery, according to his medical team.
“Slowly but surely, I’ll get there,” Juan Pedro told reporters.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Knot bad! Margot Robbie flashes diamond ring

AUSTRALIA Margot Robbie has responded to wedding rumors by posting a photo of her ring finger on...

Tupac wins spot in Rock Hall, Janet snubbed

NEW YORK Slain rapper Tupac Shakur will join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame organizers said on...

Egyptian singer Hamza Namira to make London debut

JEDDAH LONDON Egyptian composer singer and guitarist Hamza Namira will make his London debut in a...

James Taylor cancels Manila show over drug killings

MANILA Grammy award winning singer James Taylor said Wednesday he has canceled a February 2017...

Oscar hopeful Kidman ‘relates to adopted child’

SYDNEY Australian star Nicole Kidman says her experience as the mother of adopted children meant...

‘Passengers’ disappoints critics despite sci-fi, celebs

LOS ANGELES It seemed like the perfect casting coup with two of the hottest young Hollywood stars...

Bollywood’s Saif, Kareena announce baby boy

MUMBAI Top Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday The...

In solidarity with Syria: Clooney to make White Helmets film

LOS ANGELES George Clooney is making a film about the White Helmets the Syria Civil Defense whose...

Kuwait TV show to clear the air on Lindsay’s ‘conversion’

KUWAIT Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan visited Kuwait recently to film the first episode of the...

Zsa Zsa, first US star famous for being famous, dead at 99

LOS ANGELES Zsa Zsa Gabor the Hungarian born Hollywood siren perhaps better known for her...

Marc Anthony divorcing Venezuelan model wife

SANTO DOMINGO Dominican Republic Grammy winning singer Marc Anthony and his wife announced Sunday...

Puerto Rican crowned Miss World 2016

OXON HILL United States Stephanie del Valle of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss World 2016 on Sunday...

101-year-old UK man jailed for earlier child sex offenses

LONDON A 101 year old confessed sex offender has been jailed for 13 years for crimes committed...

Pakistani cinemas quietly show Indian films again as tensions ease, losses mount

KARACHI Pakistan Dec 19 Pakistani movie theaters began screening Bollywood films again on Monday...

Nancy Ajram’s new hit takes Arab world by storm

JEDDAH Within 24 hours of the release of Nancy Ajram s new song Aam Betalla Feek Getting Attached...

DiCaprio says climate action can create jobs

NEW YORK Tackling climate change is the biggest economic opportunity in the history of the United...

Around Arab News

Trump picks ‘Death by China’ author for trade advisory role

US President elect Donald Trump named Peter Navarro an economist who has urged a hard line on...

The unlikely saviors of Libya’s Roman remains

LEPTIS MAGNA LIBYA Ali Hribish stands by the Arch of Septimius Severus which dominates Libya s...

Europe scrambles to find Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack

BERLIN Authorities across Europe scrambled Thursday to track down a Tunisian man suspected of...

Italian bank Monte Paschi edges closer to state bailout

MILAN Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena edged closer to a state bailout with its capital...

Turkey releases relatives of Russian envoy’s assassin

ISTANBUL Turkish authorities on Thursday released six close relatives of the assassin of the...

At least 140 buildings on fire in wind-swept blaze in Japan

TOKYO A fire whipped by high winds has spread to at least 140 buildings in a small Japanese city...

One big resolution: world’s fattest man aims for half

ZAPOPAN Mexico A Mexican man believed to be the world s most obese plans to undergo gastric...

UN board: Convoy air attack likely carried out by Syria

UNITED NATIONS A UN board of inquiry says it received reports that an attack on an aid convoy on...

US charges Pakistani exec in $140 million fake diploma scheme

NEW YORK CITY The executive of a Pakistani company was charged in a US federal court on Wednesday...

UN votes to set up panel to prepare Syria war crimes cases

UNITED NATIONS The UN General Assembly on Wednesday agreed to set up a panel to gather evidence...

Aleppo evacuations in heavy snow end brutal war chapter

BEIRUT Hundreds of rebel fighters and civilians including small children swaddled in thick...

All eyes on KSA’s first budget since Vision 2030 reform plan

Economists expect Saudi Arabia s 2017 budget to include further spending cuts but that these will...

Analysts see more Saudi bonds in pipeline

When Saudi Arabia slipped into deficit in 2014 following a slump in oil revenues the government...

Saudi Aramco’s landmark IPO seen boosting transparency

Saudi Aramco s initial public offering IPO slated for launch in early 2018 could improve...

OIC, Syrian expats slam terrorist attack in Jordan

RIYADH Various sectors in Saudi Arabia have expressed shock and outrage over the terrorist attack...

OIC information ministers map out strategy to combat terrorism

RIYADH A plan to map out and implement a media strategy to fight terrorism was given the green...