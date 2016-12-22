  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Italian bank Monte Paschi edges closer to state bailout

Business & Economy

Italian bank Monte Paschi edges closer to state bailout

Associated Press |

People walk past an office of Italian bank the Monte Dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS) on December 9, 2016 in Rome.(AFP)

MILAN: Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena edged closer to a state bailout with its capital raising efforts falling short of the 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) it is seeking to stay afloat.
The bank said Thursday that its attempt to swap debt for equity had netted just 2.45 billion euros. The bank is expected to announce Friday if it is able to plug the gap.
The government has asked parliament to approve 20 billion euros to shore up Italy’s troubled banks. Monte dei Paschi, the country’s third-largest lender, is perceived as the most vulnerable.
The bank’s troubles come amid broader concerns over Italy’s banking system, which is weighed down by some 360 billion euros in bad loans. The bank’s share price was up modestly on hopes of a bailout.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

City Flower Hypermarket now open

City Flower one of the fastest growing retail chains in the Kingdom has opened its latest...

KAEC’s golf course wins global recognition

The Royal Greens Golf and Country Club part of the exclusive residential development currently...

Emirates SkyCargo expands network to Fort Lauderdale

Emirates SkyCargo the freight division of Emirates has expanded its network of cargo destinations...

Turkish Airlines records annual growth in various categories

Turkish Airlines Europe s best airline for the sixth year in a row has reported growth in various...

ITFC embarks on $30m term sheet to support Suriname’s strategic sectors 

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC a member of the Islamic Development Bank...

Qatar Airways launches refreshed dining service on intra-Gulf First Class

Qatar Airways is celebrating the roll out of a refreshed and refined premium in flight dining...

Oil prices edge up on softer dollar, OPEC cut expectations

LONDON Oil prices edged up in tepid trading on Thursday supported by strong US data a pause in...

How India lobbied Moody’s for ratings upgrade, but failed

NEW DELHI India criticized Moody s ratings methods and pushed aggressively for an upgrade...

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

PARIS Airbus signed a firm contract on Thursday for the sale of 100 aircraft to Iran Air as...

ADB approves $500m loan to help Azerbaijan

BAKU The Asian Development Bank ADB said on Thursday it had approved a 500 million loan to help...

Nokia sues Apple for infringing patents

BELGRADE HELSINKI Nokia Corp said on Wednesday it had filed a number of lawsuits against Apple...

Bailout looms in Monte dei Paschi’s funding scramble

MILAN Troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena edged closer to a state bailout on...

Brazil’s Odebrecht, Braskem pay record fine in bribery case

WASHINGTON Scandal plagued Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht and petrochemical affiliate...

Honda, Alphabet’s Waymo in talks over self-driving tech

SAN FRANCISCO TOKYO Honda Motor Co Ltd said it is in talks to supply vehicles for Alphabet Inc s...

Asian postal services adapt to post-mail era

SINGAPORE With the pre Christmas rush at its peak a serpentine network of conveyor belts at...

China smog triggers demand for masks, filters, but hobbles deliveries

BEIJING Near record pollution levels in parts of China this week proved a two edged sword for the...

Around Arab News

Saudi budget is vital first step in balancing act

A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step the old saying goes and Saudi Arabia s 2017...

MENAA Awards recognize Arab News’ new direction

JEDDAH Arab News has been honored at this year s MENAA Awards for its transformation over the...

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

US university launches tool to show how fake news spreads

NEW YORK Researchers at Indiana University have developed a new tool that shows how fake news and...

Sakina Shbib: The new couture of romanticism

Sakina Shbib may be based in Paris but her beautiful gowns manage to convey both Gallic tradition...

City Flower Hypermarket now open

City Flower one of the fastest growing retail chains in the Kingdom has opened its latest...

KAEC’s golf course wins global recognition

The Royal Greens Golf and Country Club part of the exclusive residential development currently...

Emirates SkyCargo expands network to Fort Lauderdale

Emirates SkyCargo the freight division of Emirates has expanded its network of cargo destinations...

Turkish Airlines records annual growth in various categories

Turkish Airlines Europe s best airline for the sixth year in a row has reported growth in various...

ITFC embarks on $30m term sheet to support Suriname’s strategic sectors 

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC a member of the Islamic Development Bank...

Qatar Airways launches refreshed dining service on intra-Gulf First Class

Qatar Airways is celebrating the roll out of a refreshed and refined premium in flight dining...

Iranian misdeeds

Kudos to Baria Alamuddin for calling a spade a spade in her exceptionally good article entitled...

The international barriers to Trump’s economic plan

US President elect Donald Trump should have a relatively clear road ahead at home for the...

The coming Brexit tragedy

This past year changed everything except how governments think Nowhere is that more apparent than...

Oil prices edge up on softer dollar, OPEC cut expectations

LONDON Oil prices edged up in tepid trading on Thursday supported by strong US data a pause in...

How India lobbied Moody’s for ratings upgrade, but failed

NEW DELHI India criticized Moody s ratings methods and pushed aggressively for an upgrade...