  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices edge up on softer dollar, OPEC cut expectations

Business & Economy

Oil prices edge up on softer dollar, OPEC cut expectations

Reuters |

Traders work on the floor at the opening of the day’s trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, on Thursday. (Reuters)

LONDON: Oil prices edged up in tepid trading on Thursday, supported by strong US data, a pause in the US dollar rally and optimism that crude producers would abide by an agreement to limit output to prop up prices.
The gains were curbed by an unexpected rise in US crude inventories last week and moves by Libya to boost output over the next few months.
Brent futures for February delivery rose by 34 cents to $54.80 a barrel by 1430 GMT, having finished 89 cents lower on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 27 cents to $52.76 a barrel.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, slipped by 0.1 percent as investors took profits after its rise to a 14-year peak earlier this week.
A weaker dollar makes greenback-denominated commodities including oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.
New orders for US-made capital goods rose more than expected in November amid strong demand for machinery and primary metals, suggesting some of the oil-related drag on manufacturing was starting to fade.
US data also showed the economy grew faster than previously estimated in the third quarter, notching its quickest pace in two years.
Optimism that OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers would stick to a deal to cut output by almost 1.8 million bpd from Jan. 1 also supported prices, which have added to gains since the deal was agreed on Dec 10.
“The announcements coming from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, and Russia are all encouraging signs that they will abide by the cut and hopefully other countries will follow suit,” OPEC member Kuwait’s oil minister Essam Abdul Mohsen Al-Marzouq told reporters.
Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney, said he was also upbeat about upcoming cuts: “It is a safe assumption particularly in the early stages that OPEC and non-OPEC producers will abide by the agreement to curb output.”
On the downside for oil prices, US crude stocks posted a surprise build last week, climbing by 2.3 million barrels compared with an expected decline of 2.5 million barrels, government data showed on Wednesday.
Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said it hoped to add 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) to national production after it confirmed on Tuesday that pipelines leading from the Sharara and El Feel fields had reopened. NOC said that Sharara output reached 58,000 bpd on Wednesday.
“Short-haul crude oil supplies to Europe are increasing with the restart of Libya and that will provide a cap for European crude oil strength,” Olivier Jakob, managing director of PetroMatrix consultancy, said.
Libya recently doubled output to 600,000 bpd, and Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Ayers Alliance, said the country had the capacity to ramp up production further, to as much as 1.2 million bpd.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

City Flower Hypermarket now open

City Flower one of the fastest growing retail chains in the Kingdom has opened its latest...

KAEC’s golf course wins global recognition

The Royal Greens Golf and Country Club part of the exclusive residential development currently...

Emirates SkyCargo expands network to Fort Lauderdale

Emirates SkyCargo the freight division of Emirates has expanded its network of cargo destinations...

Turkish Airlines records annual growth in various categories

Turkish Airlines Europe s best airline for the sixth year in a row has reported growth in various...

ITFC embarks on $30m term sheet to support Suriname’s strategic sectors 

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC a member of the Islamic Development Bank...

Qatar Airways launches refreshed dining service on intra-Gulf First Class

Qatar Airways is celebrating the roll out of a refreshed and refined premium in flight dining...

How India lobbied Moody’s for ratings upgrade, but failed

NEW DELHI India criticized Moody s ratings methods and pushed aggressively for an upgrade...

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

PARIS Airbus signed a firm contract on Thursday for the sale of 100 aircraft to Iran Air as...

ADB approves $500m loan to help Azerbaijan

BAKU The Asian Development Bank ADB said on Thursday it had approved a 500 million loan to help...

Nokia sues Apple for infringing patents

BELGRADE HELSINKI Nokia Corp said on Wednesday it had filed a number of lawsuits against Apple...

Bailout looms in Monte dei Paschi’s funding scramble

MILAN Troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena edged closer to a state bailout on...

Brazil’s Odebrecht, Braskem pay record fine in bribery case

WASHINGTON Scandal plagued Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht and petrochemical affiliate...

Honda, Alphabet’s Waymo in talks over self-driving tech

SAN FRANCISCO TOKYO Honda Motor Co Ltd said it is in talks to supply vehicles for Alphabet Inc s...

Asian postal services adapt to post-mail era

SINGAPORE With the pre Christmas rush at its peak a serpentine network of conveyor belts at...

China smog triggers demand for masks, filters, but hobbles deliveries

BEIJING Near record pollution levels in parts of China this week proved a two edged sword for the...

Uber removes self-driving cars from San Francisco roads

SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc has removed its self driving cars from San Francisco streets...

Around Arab News

Lawmakers urge UK govt to help end ‘horrendous crisis’ in S. Sudan

LONDON The British government must take urgent action to help end the horrendous crisis in South...

Saudi budget is vital first step in balancing act

A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step the old saying goes and Saudi Arabia s 2017...

The unlikely saviors of Libya’s Roman remains

LEPTIS MAGNA Libye Ali Hribish stands by the Arch of Septimius Severus which dominates Libya s...

Fire engulfs 140 buildings in Japan, but no deaths reported

TOKYO A fire engulfed about 140 houses shops and other buildings in a Japanese coastal city on...

Philippine leader calls UN official ‘idiot’ for murder probe call

MANILA Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte called a top UN official an idiot and joker on Thursday...

Grace Mugabe told to return property in diamond ring spat

HARARE A Zimbabwean court has ordered President Robert Mugabe s wife to return three properties...

Gulen rejects links to Russian envoy’s killing

MOSCOW A US based Muslim cleric on Thursday condemned the killing of Russia s envoy to Turkey and...

Trump names adviser Conway as his presidential counselor

WASHINGTON Donald Trump on Thursday named his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway credited with...

Can technology stop another attack?

LONDON The attack on a Berlin Christmas market showed the devastation that can be wrought by the...

French FM says conditions favorable to supply weapons to Lebanon

BEIRUT Conditions to implement a multi billion dollar contract to supply French weapons to...

Israeli drugmaker Teva fined $519m for foreign bribes

NEW YORK Israeli generic drug giant Teva will pay 519 million to settle charges that it paid...

Arab Israeli lawmaker to have immunity stripped

JERUSALEM An Arab lawmaker in Israel s Knesset has agreed to have his parliamentary immunity...

4,000 fighters leave Aleppo in ‘last stages’ of evacuation

ALEPPO Syria More than 4 000 fighters left fighter held areas of Aleppo the Red Cross said...

‘200K Iraqis will return to their farms’after 2 years

LONDON Some 200 000 Iraqis are due to return to their farms for the first time since Daesh...

Obama dumps registry for some immigrant men, mostly Muslims

WASHINGTON The Obama administration said Thursday it is officially scrapping a post 9 11...

34 killed in attacks near Daesh-held Mosul

BAGHDAD Mortar fire and car bombs killed more than 30 people including aid workers near Mosul...