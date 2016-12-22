  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Iranian misdeeds

Letters

Iranian misdeeds

ARAB NEWS |

Kudos to Baria Alamuddin for calling a spade a spade in her exceptionally good article, entitled “Is Iran 100 times worse than Israel?” (Dec. 19). It is a fact that Iran has caused more damage to the Muslim world than any other country in recent times. It has created chaos in the region through its sectarian militias in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen. One cursory look at what is appearing in Iranian state newspapers and on television stations will convince everyone of the hate that the Iranian regime harbors for the Muslims of the world. Tehran has created an expeditionary force of lumpen elements from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Lebanon and Iraq to whip up passions in countries which do not subscribe to its sectarian ideology. For Iran and Hezbollah to congratulate each other for their roles in bombing and bringing the citizens of the mighty Arab city of Aleppo to their knees is shameful beyond words.
Alamuddin rightly states that one cannot be human and not be heartbroken for the father who has to summon the will to get out of bed each day after his wife and children were slaughtered; or the pregnant woman who went into labor at the shock of seeing her husband shot dead at a checkpoint by Iranian militias. “The dead are simply dead, yet those left behind endure a living death after everything was ripped away from them.” The presence of Qassim Soleimani, the notorious head of Iran’s Al-Quds Force, in eastern Aleppo is proof of the degree to which Iran has micromanaged this slaughter of innocent Syrians.
The key to the article is where the writer explains in mathematical detail how Iran is 100 times worse than Israel. “The combined land mass of Syria, Iraq and Lebanon (states that Iran boasts it now dominates) is around 632,700 sq. km. This is just over 100 times larger than the occupied Palestinian territories (6,220 sq. km.). Who is the exponentially bigger occupier of Arab lands? When Iran claims that it is winning the war for Assad, it perhaps acknowledges responsibility for 400,000 Syrians who have lost their lives according to the UN (others say the figure is much higher). If we only attribute 250,000 of these to Iranian munitions, this is still 100 times more than the 2,500 Palestinians killed by Israel since 2011. We have not factored in the loss of life from Iranian proxies in Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere.”
Bravo, Baria Alamuddin for thoroughly exposing the misdeeds of Tehran.
— Naqeebul Hassan, Riyadh

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Letters

Texting while driving

According to studies a driver s eyes are off the road for four to six seconds when sending or...

Syrian truce

I refer to the report Russia Turkey Iran agree on need to widen Syria truce Dec 21 This is a...

The killing of Russian envoy

This refers to the Op Ed article Heinous attack will draw Ankara and Moscow closer by Sinem...

Worst humanitarian disaster

This refers to the thoughtful column by Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor Tears alone cannot wash away...

Aleppo massacre

It is surprising seeing the world s listless attitude toward the massacres in Aleppo My point is...

Power banks onboard

The airlines worldwide have banned passengers from carrying Samsung Note 7 citing the possibility...

Where’s the moral victory?

This refers to the news report Dispute halts evacuation from hell of Aleppo Dec 17 Russia has...

The world in disorder

This is with reference to the report Ex British PM calls for new deal for kids in conflict Dec 18...

Divided we fall

With Bashar Assad s Aleppo victory the death knell has been sounded for the West and its hegemony...

Menacing elements

The terrorizing Daesh is in trouble Multiple ground assaults and a deluge of airstrikes have...

Why kill civilians?

Why are Iran and Russia helping Bashar Assad kill civilians Why is the Syrian president killing...

Aleppo destruction

The historic walls of the ancient city of Aleppo have been destroyed gradually along with shops...

Who will rescue the Rohingyas?

This is with reference to the news report on ArabNews com about Myanmar s Religious Affairs...

Standing up for humanity

It is my humble request to all of you to please pray for the Syrians in Aleppo and remember them...

Excellent editorial

Our thanks to Arab News for responding so strongly in its front page editorial to the bombing of...

Unmitigated disaster

I enjoyed reading Shashi Tharoor s article on India s demonetization disaster Dec 13 He is...

Around Arab News

Lawmakers urge UK govt to help end ‘horrendous crisis’ in S. Sudan

LONDON The British government must take urgent action to help end the horrendous crisis in South...

Saudi budget is vital first step in balancing act

A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step the old saying goes and Saudi Arabia s 2017...

The unlikely saviors of Libya’s Roman remains

LEPTIS MAGNA Libye Ali Hribish stands by the Arch of Septimius Severus which dominates Libya s...

Fire engulfs 140 buildings in Japan, but no deaths reported

TOKYO A fire engulfed about 140 houses shops and other buildings in a Japanese coastal city on...

Philippine leader calls UN official ‘idiot’ for murder probe call

MANILA Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte called a top UN official an idiot and joker on Thursday...

Grace Mugabe told to return property in diamond ring spat

HARARE A Zimbabwean court has ordered President Robert Mugabe s wife to return three properties...

Gulen rejects links to Russian envoy’s killing

MOSCOW A US based Muslim cleric on Thursday condemned the killing of Russia s envoy to Turkey and...

Trump names adviser Conway as his presidential counselor

WASHINGTON Donald Trump on Thursday named his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway credited with...

Can technology stop another attack?

LONDON The attack on a Berlin Christmas market showed the devastation that can be wrought by the...

French FM says conditions favorable to supply weapons to Lebanon

BEIRUT Conditions to implement a multi billion dollar contract to supply French weapons to...

Israeli drugmaker Teva fined $519m for foreign bribes

NEW YORK Israeli generic drug giant Teva will pay 519 million to settle charges that it paid...

Arab Israeli lawmaker to have immunity stripped

JERUSALEM An Arab lawmaker in Israel s Knesset has agreed to have his parliamentary immunity...

4,000 fighters leave Aleppo in ‘last stages’ of evacuation

ALEPPO Syria More than 4 000 fighters left fighter held areas of Aleppo the Red Cross said...

‘200K Iraqis will return to their farms’after 2 years

LONDON Some 200 000 Iraqis are due to return to their farms for the first time since Daesh...

Obama dumps registry for some immigrant men, mostly Muslims

WASHINGTON The Obama administration said Thursday it is officially scrapping a post 9 11...

34 killed in attacks near Daesh-held Mosul

BAGHDAD Mortar fire and car bombs killed more than 30 people including aid workers near Mosul...