Iranian misdeeds

Kudos to Baria Alamuddin for calling a spade a spade in her exceptionally good article, entitled “Is Iran 100 times worse than Israel?” (Dec. 19). It is a fact that Iran has caused more damage to the Muslim world than any other country in recent times. It has created chaos in the region through its sectarian militias in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen. One cursory look at what is appearing in Iranian state newspapers and on television stations will convince everyone of the hate that the Iranian regime harbors for the Muslims of the world. Tehran has created an expeditionary force of lumpen elements from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Lebanon and Iraq to whip up passions in countries which do not subscribe to its sectarian ideology. For Iran and Hezbollah to congratulate each other for their roles in bombing and bringing the citizens of the mighty Arab city of Aleppo to their knees is shameful beyond words.

Alamuddin rightly states that one cannot be human and not be heartbroken for the father who has to summon the will to get out of bed each day after his wife and children were slaughtered; or the pregnant woman who went into labor at the shock of seeing her husband shot dead at a checkpoint by Iranian militias. “The dead are simply dead, yet those left behind endure a living death after everything was ripped away from them.” The presence of Qassim Soleimani, the notorious head of Iran’s Al-Quds Force, in eastern Aleppo is proof of the degree to which Iran has micromanaged this slaughter of innocent Syrians.

The key to the article is where the writer explains in mathematical detail how Iran is 100 times worse than Israel. “The combined land mass of Syria, Iraq and Lebanon (states that Iran boasts it now dominates) is around 632,700 sq. km. This is just over 100 times larger than the occupied Palestinian territories (6,220 sq. km.). Who is the exponentially bigger occupier of Arab lands? When Iran claims that it is winning the war for Assad, it perhaps acknowledges responsibility for 400,000 Syrians who have lost their lives according to the UN (others say the figure is much higher). If we only attribute 250,000 of these to Iranian munitions, this is still 100 times more than the 2,500 Palestinians killed by Israel since 2011. We have not factored in the loss of life from Iranian proxies in Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere.”

Bravo, Baria Alamuddin for thoroughly exposing the misdeeds of Tehran.

— Naqeebul Hassan, Riyadh