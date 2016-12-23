Qatar Airways launches refreshed dining service on intra-Gulf First Class

  • Search form

Qatar Airways is celebrating the roll out of a refreshed and refined premium in-flight dining service for First Class passengers on the airline’s intra-Gulf services.
The new First Class dining service will be served on a modern and contemporary platter made of fine-bone china, showcasing curated and designed by Qatar Airways’ celebrated chefs specifically for intra-Gulf flights, which average one hour and 30 minutes of flight time.
First Class passengers will enjoy hot snacks, a light salad, dessert, and bread and butter, all served immediately after take-off as part of the much appreciated “one-stop” service. Tailored specifically for short intra-Gulf flights, the service provides Qatar Airways’ valued passengers the First Class experience they have come to expect from Qatar Airways.
Akbar Al-Baker, Qatar Airways’ Group chief executive, said: “I’m thrilled to announce the introduction of a refreshed in-flight dining experience for our most valued and most frequent travelers. Intra-Gulf First Class passengers will continue to enjoy our award-winning service on board the leading airline in the Middle East, now with a more streamlined and contemporary in-flight dining service that is beautifully and elegantly presented. We’re committed to being the leading airline, and the first choice for passengers in the region, and our refreshed First Class service is designed specifically for our passengers based on what they truly appreciate — fresh, delicious meals presented in a beautiful and thoughtful service.”
The refreshed service is available on Qatar Airways intra-Gulf flights between Doha and Riyadh, Dammam, Manama, Dubai, Dubai World Centre, Gassim, Hofuf, Kuwait City, Muscat, Ras Al-Khaimah, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Customer Experience Mr. Rossen Dimitrov, said: “Qatar Airways prides itself on delivering seamless service for our passengers. Our frequent flyers traveling with us on intra-Gulf flights will appreciate the fresh approach we have taken toward re-designing and refining the First Class on-board dining service so that they can enjoy meals from world-class chefs, elegantly served, even when flying with us on the shortest routes.”
The award-winning airline continues to introduce new products in its First and Business Class, and will introduce a new Business Class concept in March 2017.

