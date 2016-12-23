Emirates SkyCargo expands network to Fort Lauderdale

  • Search form

Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, has expanded its network of cargo destinations to the United States with the launch of a new daily service to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, effective Dec. 15.
Fort Lauderdale is Emirates SkyCargo’s 13th destination in the United States, and its second in Florida effective Dec. 15.
The daily Dubai-Fort Lauderdale route operates a Boeing 777-200LR and offers up to 15 tons of belly-hold cargo capacity per flight. Emirates SkyCargo also offers belly-hold cargo capacity on its daily service to Orlando, Florida, bringing the total cargo capacity offered to the state to over 330 tons per week. Emirates flight EK 213 departs Dubai at 3:30 a.m. local time, and arrives at 10:55 a.m. local time in Fort Lauderdale. The return flight, EK 214, departs Fort Lauderdale at 8:20 p.m. local time, and returns to Dubai the following day at 7:40 p.m. local time.
The inclusion of Fort Lauderdale to its US network will allow Emirates SkyCargo to open up trade opportunities and provide additional connectivity to its cargo customers in South Florida and the broader region. Customers will be able to access global markets and connect to trade partners through Emirates SkyCargo’s network of over 150 destinations across 82 countries on six continents.
Top exports from Fort Lauderdale are expected to include healthcare equipment including surgical and laboratory equipment, pharmaceuticals, electronics, aerospace components, aviation and shipping spares, perishables, including cheese, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and mail. Top imports into the region are likely to include pharmaceuticals, aerospace components, electronic and electrical goods.
Emirates SkyCargo facilitates trade between the United States and the rest of the world by offering belly-hold cargo capacity on passenger flights to Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC. The carrier also operates freighter services to Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York.
Emirates SkyCargo offers a total cargo capacity of over 2,000 tons per week from the United States. For the financial year 2015-16, Emirates SkyCargo uplifted over 90,000 tons of exports from the world’s largest economy. The diverse range of exports from the country included cherries from Seattle, fresh seafood and medical equipment from Boston, pharmaceuticals from Chicago, oil and gas equipment from Houston, and engines and aircraft parts from Atlanta.
This year, Emirates SkyCargo also transported thoroughbred horses to and from the United States on dedicated freighter flights for prestigious equestrian events.
Emirates SkyCargo offers specialized and innovative transportation products for temperature-sensitive products such as pharmaceuticals and perishables. In addition to the extensive state-of-the-art cool chain facilities at its dual cargo hubs at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central, the carrier also operates the world’s largest multi-airport hub for transport of pharmaceutical products certified under European Union Good Distribution Practice (GDP) guidelines.

