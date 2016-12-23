KAEC’s golf course wins global recognition

  • Search form

The golf course was completed in 2016 on par with international quality standards.

The Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, part of the exclusive residential development currently under construction in the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), recently won the coveted International Property Award for Best Leisure Development alongside two regional awards in the same category for both the Middle East and Saudi Arabia earlier this year.
Beating its competitors including theme parks, hotels and resorts in the “Leisure Development” category, this world class residential development and leisure facility represented the region at the International Property Awards in London this month and came out victorious. Having won the awards after rigorous evaluation by an international panel of property and real estate professionals and experts, the recognition brings with it a mark of excellence and renowned distinction.
Owned by KAEC, the multimillion contract for the construction of the golf course and surrounding landscape areas was won by Citiscape KSA from EMAAR. Citiscape constructed the golf course in its entirety from start to finish including the landscaping, irrigation and drainage works. The golf course spanning an impressive 780,000 sq. m. was completed in 2016 on par with international standards of quality.
Speaking about the project and the win, CEO of Citiscape KSA, Omar Bahlawan said: “This project has been extremely exciting and challenging for us as it allowed us to push our boundaries and try something that has never been done before. Using only in-house expertise we executed the entire golf course project locally making it a first for a project of this nature in the Kingdom. It therefore feels extremely rewarding to know that our work for the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club is now recognized regionally and internationally.”
He said: “In Vision 2030, the government has clearly laid out a stronger role for private companies in the coming years in increasing local content and boosting the economy. The Saudi market holds incredible potential and we are pleased to have been part of the KAEC award winning development. This is just one example of how projects executed entirely at home are capable of competing with the highest quality facilities and projects abroad.”

