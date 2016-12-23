City Flower Hypermarket now open

City Flower, one of the fastest growing retail chains in the Kingdom, has opened its latest hypermarket in Batha, Riyadh.

The hypermarket, which is the 17th outlet in the Kingdom, was officially inaugurated by Shaikh Khalid Muhammad Al-Hummaize, general manager of Scientific Judicial Arabia, along with Fahad Abdul Kareem Al-Ghuremeel, chairman Fleeriya Group.

The occasion was attended by T. M. Ahmed Koya, Fleeriya Group managing director; E. K. Rahim, Mohsin Ahmed, Rashid Ahmed, directors; Fazal Rahman, chief executive officer; Anwar Sadath, chief financial officer; Sunu Sundaranm, vice president-operations; Dhileesh Nair, senior marketing manager; and Ashiq Hussain, store manager of the City Flower Hypermarket.

Speaking on the occasion, E. K. Rahim announced the opening of six more stores in the next year. He welcomed the residents of Riyadh to experience the convenience of shopping at City Flower.

The opening was attended by a large number of customers.

The new hypermarket provides a shopping destination for the growing number of Saudis and expatriates.

The store, spread across three floors, has a wide range of fruits, vegetables, groceries, fresh meat and fish, clothes, household items, stationery, utensils, home décor, jewelery, home linens, watches, electronic items, health and beauty products, and toys.

A wide range of mobile phones is also available at the new hypermarket.