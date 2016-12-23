  • Search form

World

Trump names adviser Conway as his presidential counselor

AFP

Kellyanne Conway

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Thursday named his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, credited with crafting much of the strategy that carried him to last month’s shock election victory, to the post of counselor to the president.
Conway, who since the election has played a prominent role at Trump’s side as he prepares to enter the White House, will continue as a close adviser after he is sworn in next month, a transition team statement said.
“Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted adviser and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory,” Trump said in the statement.
“She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message,” he said.
Conway, 49, the first woman campaign manager of either major political party to win a presidential general election, said she was “humbled and honored.”
“I want to thank the president-elect for this amazing opportunity,” said Conway, who prior to her work with Trump was a political pollster and consultant specializing in targeting women voters.
She made a round of television interviews Thursday morning, elaborating on her White House role in the Trump administration.
Conway told MSNBC she saw herself as “a discreet adviser” on Trump’s communications strategy, calling him a “brilliant communicator and connector.”
“That’s how he won this campaign, how he became president. If I can support that, I will.”

