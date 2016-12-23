  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 45 min 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Grace Mugabe told to return property in diamond ring spat

World

Grace Mugabe told to return property in diamond ring spat

AFP |

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe attends the opening session of the Zanu pf 16th Annual Peoples Conference last week. (AP)

HARARE: A Zimbabwean court has ordered President Robert Mugabe’s wife to return three properties she seized from a local businessman in a messy dispute over a $1.35-million diamond ring, a lawyer said Thursday.
Grace Mugabe was taken to court by Jamal Ahmed after she took over three of his properties, demanding that he repay the $1.35 million (1.3 million euros) she had paid for a diamond ring that she then decided she did not want.
On Wednesday, Zimbabwe’s High Court ordered Grace to vacate the properties she seized, Ahmed’s lawyer Beatrice Mtwetwa said in a statement.
According to court documents seen by AFP, Ahmed said Grace had made an order for the $1.35 million diamond ring in Dubai.
She “placed an order for a diamond with my daughter in Dubai which she indicated her husband wanted to buy her for their anniversary,” he said.
The first lady “then refused to take delivery of the diamond and instead demanded a full refund.”
Ahmed, who is not currently in Zimbabwe, said he has received threats from officials from Zimbabwe’s spy agency — the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO).
“I have been threatened with harm if I return and it is necessary that I get some form of protection,” court documents quoted him as saying.
“If the respondents have a genuine cause of action against me, they have a right to take me to court ... without taking the law into their own hands.”
Ahmed said the first lady was aware that his business had already incurred the costs of preparing the diamond for its sale.
To avoid trouble the businessman offered to repay the money in instalments and has paid back $150,000 already, he said in court documents.
He also claimed that Grace, together with her son, initiated “a reign of terror and harassment where I was verbally threatened, harassed, insulted and told that I could not do anything to them as they are in fact ‘Zimbabwe’.”
“Threats of taking over my properties in Zimbabwe were also made,” he added.
This is not the first time Grace Mugabe has been involved in a controversial business deal.
In 2011 she was caught in a spat over a $1-million truck deal with South African businessman Ping Sung Hsieh.
Grace, 51, married Mugabe in 1996.
She now heads the ruling ZANU-PF party women’s wing. She has said that she has the right to rule the country, like any other Zimbabwean, and is now among those angling to replace her husband.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Australia arrests 7 over 'imminent threat' of Christmas Day attacks

SYDNEY Australian police said on Friday they had foiled a plot to attack prominent sites in the...

2 arrested in Germany over mall attack plot

BERLIN German authorities have arrested two brothers on suspicion of planning an attack on one of...

Lawmakers urge UK govt to help end ‘horrendous crisis’ in S. Sudan

LONDON The British government must take urgent action to help end the horrendous crisis in South...

Fire engulfs 140 buildings in Japan, but no deaths reported

TOKYO A fire engulfed about 140 houses shops and other buildings in a Japanese coastal city on...

Philippine leader calls UN official ‘idiot’ for murder probe call

MANILA Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte called a top UN official an idiot and joker on Thursday...

Trump names adviser Conway as his presidential counselor

WASHINGTON Donald Trump on Thursday named his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway credited with...

Can technology stop another attack?

LONDON The attack on a Berlin Christmas market showed the devastation that can be wrought by the...

Obama dumps registry for some immigrant men, mostly Muslims

WASHINGTON The Obama administration said Thursday it is officially scrapping a post 9 11...

Philippines’ Duterte threatens to ‘whack’ dirty money watchdogs

MANILA President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday threatened to whack the Philippines money laundering...

Passenger removed from flight after confrontation with Ivanka Trump — reports

NEW YORK A passenger was removed from a JetBlue Airways Corp plane at New York s John F Kennedy...

Europe scrambles to find Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack

BERLIN Authorities across Europe scrambled Thursday to track down a Tunisian man suspected of...

At least 140 buildings on fire in wind-swept blaze in Japan

TOKYO A fire whipped by high winds has spread to at least 140 buildings in a small Japanese city...

US charges Pakistani exec in $140 million fake diploma scheme

NEW YORK CITY The executive of a Pakistani company was charged in a US federal court on Wednesday...

Philippines defends Duterte killings as UN seeks probe

MANILA The Philippines said Wednesday that President Rodrigo Duterte s killing of three people in...

YouTube star kicked out of Delta flight for speaking Arabic

NEW YORK A Yemeni American YouTube star from New York Adam Saleh called for a boycott of Delta...

DR Congo tense after 26 killed in anti-Kabila riots

KINSHASA Sporadic gunfire echoed across Democratic Republic of Congo s capital on Wednesday a day...

Around Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s enduring energy minister

Former Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Ali Al Naimi is part of a generation of...

Book review: Economic sense for all?

Who would not be attracted by the hope of Prosperity For All It is clear from the very beginning...

Myanmar farmers reap rewards from 3D printing

YANGON Myanmar Whizzing across a blue lit platform with a whirr and a squeak liquid plastic...

Australia arrests 7 over 'imminent threat' of Christmas Day attacks

SYDNEY Australian police said on Friday they had foiled a plot to attack prominent sites in the...

In first, road paved with solar panels powers French town

TOUROUVRE France France on Thursday inaugurated the world s first solar highway a road paved with...

2 arrested in Germany over mall attack plot

BERLIN German authorities have arrested two brothers on suspicion of planning an attack on one of...

Lawmakers urge UK govt to help end ‘horrendous crisis’ in S. Sudan

LONDON The British government must take urgent action to help end the horrendous crisis in South...

Saudi budget is vital first step in balancing act

A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step the old saying goes and Saudi Arabia s 2017...

The unlikely saviors of Libya’s Roman remains

LEPTIS MAGNA Libye Ali Hribish stands by the Arch of Septimius Severus which dominates Libya s...

Fire engulfs 140 buildings in Japan, but no deaths reported

TOKYO A fire engulfed about 140 houses shops and other buildings in a Japanese coastal city on...

Philippine leader calls UN official ‘idiot’ for murder probe call

MANILA Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte called a top UN official an idiot and joker on Thursday...

Grace Mugabe told to return property in diamond ring spat

HARARE A Zimbabwean court has ordered President Robert Mugabe s wife to return three properties...

Gulen rejects links to Russian envoy’s killing

MOSCOW A US based Muslim cleric on Thursday condemned the killing of Russia s envoy to Turkey and...

Trump names adviser Conway as his presidential counselor

WASHINGTON Donald Trump on Thursday named his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway credited with...

Can technology stop another attack?

LONDON The attack on a Berlin Christmas market showed the devastation that can be wrought by the...

French FM says conditions favorable to supply weapons to Lebanon

BEIRUT Conditions to implement a multi billion dollar contract to supply French weapons to...