Saudi Arabia

Training is our top priority, says crown prince

Arab News |

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, said the Ministry of Interior accords top priority to the training of personnel.
He said the ministry focuses on continuous training and development, noting that the role of equipment and machinery comes after training.
During the inspection of a trainer ship on Wednesday evening, which recently arrived in the Kingdom after being launched by the prince several months ago in Germany, the crown prince praised the efforts of the Border Guards in training personnel to the highest level during work at sea.
He expressed his pride in Saudi technicians working on the ship, praising their high skills and capabilities due to the excellent training they received recently. He said Saudi youth are capable of working in all fields due to their high skills and qualifications.
The crown prince toured the ship, including the command room and tower, teaching classrooms and educational methods used. He also attended a detailed presentation about the ship’s modern training tools and facilities to provide high-qualify training to meet the needs of the Border Guards.
The director general of the Border Guards, Awad Al-Balawi, said the ship, along with the other vessels, provides strong support to the Border Guard’s fleet in protecting the country's territorial waters, economic zones and the nation’s resources.
He said the focus is on improving maritime capabilities in order to protect the Kingdom’s eastern and western coasts, as well as secure its maritime interests.
The crown prince was accompanied during the tour by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, adviser to the minister of interior, as well as a number of other senior officials.

