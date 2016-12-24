Saudi aid program targets 3,185 Syrians in Mafraq, Jordan

AMMAN: The Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees has readied a package of humanitarian relief aid to be distributed in 2016-2017.

Slated to receive the aid are 3,185 Syrians in the Mafraq governorate, in northern Jordan, as part of the 24th and 25th phases of two aid programs.

The aid package includes a winter bag containing blankets, jackets, sweaters and winter caps, as well as other items to cover the needs of families, as well as a personal care bag containing items and toiletries to meet basic individual needs.

The winter clothing, household utensils and personal care bags will be delivered to Syrian refugee families in host countries like Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon, as well as to refugee families inside Syria, said the regional director of the campaign, Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, who added that it is an ongoing initiative.

“The campaign gives considerable attention and focus to relief projects, which are considered among the most important due to their wide-scale positive impact and ability to meet needs of Syrians and their children,” said Al-Samhan, who stressed the fact that the government of King Salman is keen on securing the basic needs of the displaced Syrian people from medical and household to social, food, seasonal and educational needs.

Meanwhile, the Saudi specialized clinics continued to provide humanitarian aid and total medical care to 2,797 Syrian refugees at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan last week.

The medical care provided included primary clinical tests and disbursing the medications needed. The records showed that the pediatric clinic provided comprehensive treatment for 981 children last week, while the general medicine clinic treated 346 Syrians. Over 180 patients visited the dermatology clinic.

The medical director of the clinics, Dr. Hamid Al-Mufalani, said the majority of the people who visited the clinics last week suffered from seasonal flu, and the clinics provided medications, including antibiotics and vitamins, in addition to preventive medical advice.