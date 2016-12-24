  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan praises ‘historic’ UN Israel settlement vote

Middle-East

Jordan praises ‘historic’ UN Israel settlement vote

AFP |

Samantha Power, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, votes to abstain during a UN Security Council vote on condemning Israel’s settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. (AP)

AMMAN: Jordan on Saturday welcomed the “historic” UN Security Council resolution demanding a halt to Israeli settlements, saying the momentous vote paved a way for a two-state solution. 
The 15-member council passed the resolution Friday after the United States abstained and despite an effort led by Israel and backed by US President-elect Donald Trump to block the text.
“This historic decision expresses the consensus of the international community on the illegality of Israeli settlements and reaffirms the Palestinian people’s historic right (to live) in Jerusalem and its historic lands,” Jordan’s information minister Mohammad Al-Momani said Saturday.
Some 430,000 Israeli settlers currently live in the West Bank and a further 200,000 Israelis live in east Jerusalem, which Palestinians see as the capital of their future state.
The resolution demands that “Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.”
It states that Israeli settlements have “no legal validity” and are “dangerously imperilling the viability of the two-state solution.”
Momani said the resolution reinforced the historic position of Jordan — one of the few Arab states to have diplomatic ties with Israel — on the need for a two state solution.
The Middle East peace process has been comatose since a US initiative to re-launch peace talks collapsed in April 2014.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Obama's non-veto on Settlements Resolution: A “parting gift” for Netanyahu

In their eight years working together since 2009 U S President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime...

Iraqis celebrate first Christmas near Mosul after Daesh pushback

IRAQ A few hundred Iraqi Christians flocked on Saturday to Bartella a northern town recently...

UN condemns Israeli settlements as Obama declines to veto

UNITED NATIONS In a striking rupture with past practice the United States allowed the UN Security...

Israel rejects UNSC vote, recalls envoys to resolution sponsors

JERUSALEM Israel lashed out at US President Barack Obama over a UN Security Council resolution...

Turks livid over ‘nightmare’ Daesh video of soldiers burned alive

BEIRUT Turks reacted angrily Friday on social media to a video released by the Daesh group...

Putin flexes muscles on Syria

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday flexed Moscow s muscles as the key powerbroker...

Russia sends police battalion to Aleppo

MOSCOW Russia has sent a battalion of military police to keep order in Aleppo Defense Minister...

Iraq jets drop on Mosul 4 million letters of ‘empathy’

WASHINGTON The Iraqi air force dropped four million letters over Mosul on Thursday the US led...

Iran, 6 powers make public restricted nuke deal documents

VIENNA In an unusual move Iran and six world powers on Friday released previously restricted...

US slaps sanctions on Syrian ministers, Russian bank

WASHINGTON The United States on Friday added several senior Syrian officials including the...

Palestinians say UN will vote Friday on Israeli settlements

UNITED NATIONS The Palestinian mission to the United Nations says the Security Council will vote...

Aleppo confronts vast destruction left by 4 years of war

BEIRUT After more than four years of brutal street fighting and punishing aerial bombardments the...

Egypt agrees to UN Israel vote delay in call with Trump

CAIRO Egypt said Friday it agreed to delay a vote on a UN Security Council resolution against...

Daesh ‘burns Turkish troops alive’ after Ankara vows no let-up

BEIRUT Daesh has released a video purportedly showing two captured Turkish soldiers being burned...

Gulen rejects links to Russian envoy’s killing

MOSCOW A US based Muslim cleric on Thursday condemned the killing of Russia s envoy to Turkey and...

French FM says conditions favorable to supply weapons to Lebanon

BEIRUT Conditions to implement a multi billion dollar contract to supply French weapons to...

Around Arab News

England exit a dark moment, says Allardyce

LONDON Crystal Palace s new manager Sam Allardyce described losing the England manager s job as...

Sadiq, Raza, Zeeshan shine in RCA’s SAIB Tourney

RIYADH Shakeel Sadiq s scored a match winning 106 runs to steer Riyadh Blues to a thrilling seven...

Saudi to sell 49% of Aramco within decade: report

RIYADH Saudi Arabia plans to sell up to 49 percent of its oil giant Saudi Aramco within 10 years...

Egypt’s Sissi says military accounts for 1.5-2 percent of economy

CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Saturday that the military s economic...

Obama's non-veto on Settlements Resolution: A “parting gift” for Netanyahu

In their eight years working together since 2009 U S President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime...

All-night talks fail to reach DR Congo deal

KINSHASA Hopes of a deal to end DR Congo s dangerous political crisis before Christmas were...

Pinochet agents apologize for Chile crimes

SANTIAGO Nine former agents of late Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet s regime asked forgiveness...

Trump warns Putin not to set US, Russia on ‘alternate path’

WEST PALM BEACH Florida After months of promising to engage more with Russia President elect...

Iraqis celebrate first Christmas near Mosul after Daesh pushback

IRAQ A few hundred Iraqi Christians flocked on Saturday to Bartella a northern town recently...

Philippines urges evacuations ahead of Christmas Day typhoon

MANILA Philippine authorities urged hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate their homes on...

Jordan praises ‘historic’ UN Israel settlement vote

AMMAN Jordan on Saturday welcomed the historic UN Security Council resolution demanding a halt to...

Passengers from hijacked Libyan plane leave Malta for home

VALLETTA Malta The passengers from a hijacked Libyan flight that was diverted to Malta have left...

Germany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin attacker

BERLIN Germany was hunting for possible accomplices of the suspected Berlin truck attacker on...

World’s last wild frankincense forests are under threat

ERIGAVO Somalia In a tradition dating to Biblical times men rise at dawn in the rugged Cal Madow...

World-famous diamond inspires new and bloody history

NEW DELHI Many precious stones have a blood soaked history but a new book reveals the world s...

UN condemns Israeli settlements as Obama declines to veto

UNITED NATIONS In a striking rupture with past practice the United States allowed the UN Security...