Sadiq, Raza, Zeeshan shine in RCA’s SAIB Tourney

RIYADH: Shakeel Sadiq’s scored a match winning 106 runs to steer Riyadh Blues to a thrilling seven-run win over King Faisal Specialist Hospital Green in a round eight match of the Huraymala League Cricket Tournament for the Saudi Arabian Investment Bank (SAIB) Cup, organized by the Riyadh Cricket Association.

However, the highlight of the day’s play was a fine all-round performance by Riyadh Panthers’ Raza Hussian who bagged 6 for 22 including a hat trick and later on scored 50 runs to guide his team to a comfortable seven-wicket win over PTI.

In another interesting match of the Hayer League, Black Caps went down fighting to Rising Stars by three wickets.

In the Diriyah League, King Lions upset Seham by 48 runs. Later, Smashers got the better of Youngsters XI by three wickets.



Brief scores:



Huraymala League: Punjab Stars 214 for 4: (Talha 69, Zaheer 61; Naeem 3 wkts) beat Samarwa 164 for 6: (Ali 47, Rashid 47; Rizwan 2, Zaheer 2 wkts) by 50 runs. Riyadh Blues 201 for 6: (Shakeel Sadiq 106; Mansoor Ali 3 wkts) beat KFSH Green 194 for 4: (Ubaid 66, Kausar 52, Sohail 40; Fayaz 3 wkts) by 7 runs. Lahore Badshah Green 174 for 5: (Afzal 43, Usman 40; Omar 2 wkts) beat Pak Force 77: (Mohsin 27; Usman 2, Ikram 2 Akram 2 wkts) by 97 runs. Warriors 136: (Shahzad 43; Abdulmajeed 3 wkts) beat FAST 100: (Shakeel 4-21, Premnawaz 3, Ayaz 2 wkts) by 36 runs.



Hayer League: PTI 109: (Raza Husnain 6 for 22 hat trick, Fahad 4 wkts) lost to Riyadh Panthers 110 for 3 in 19 overs: (Raza Husnain 50, Asim 30) by 7 wickets. Pakistan Falcons Red 176 for 8: (Adil & Saim 2 wkts each) beat Riyadh Fighters PPF 128 for 9: (Kashif 29; Rabbani & Zafar 2 wkts each) by 48 runs. Black Caps CC 127: (Sharafat Abbasi 3 wkts) lost to Rising Stars CC 128 for 7 in 15.3 overs: (Noman 34) by 3 wickets. Al Harbi CC 198 for 6: (Farooq 79; Afzal 3, Adnan 2 wkts) beat Raavi CC 161: (Shahbaz 64, Adnan 41; Salman Shahid 4, Shahid Khan 3 wkts) by 37 runs. Thales CC 183 for 7: (Aziz 49; Kamran & Junaid 2 wkts each) beat Tigers CC 146: (Kamran 27, Mujahid 27; Abdul Waheed 3, Tabraiz 2 wkts) by 37 runs.



Diriyah League: Youngsters XI 155: (Anees 53; M. Zeeshan 4 wkts hat trick) lost to Smashers CC 156 for 7 in 19.4 overs: (Fahim 75; Asim 2 wkts) by 3 wkts. King Lions XI 135: (Tahseen & Awais 2 wkts each) beat Seham CC 86: (Amir 28) by 48 runs. Karachi Kings 127 for 1: (Ajab Khan 63, Asghar Khan 43) beat Abana CC 122 for 9: (Majid 31; Asghar Khan 3, Ali Arif 2 wkts) by 9 wkts. Challengers XI 189 for 8: (Viral 49, Junaid 39) beat Charsadah Kings 163 for 9: (Ijaz 43, Anish; Ashraf & Faisal 2 wkts each) by 26 runs. Etihad CC 201 for 5: (Talseen 64, Sajjid 43; Amir 2 wkts) beat Delhi Dare Devils 189 for 8: (Ramzan 40; Aslam 3, Ahsan 2 wkts) by 12 runs. Pak Riderz CC 219: (Fawad 38, Aziz 34) beat Kingdom Warriors 115: (Hussain 56; Fawad-Ur-Rehman 4, Pervaiz 2 wkts) by 104 runs.