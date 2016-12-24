  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Westbrook’s triple-double powers Thunder over Celtics

Sports

Westbrook’s triple-double powers Thunder over Celtics

AFP |

Russell Westbrook (0) of the Oklahoma City Thunder takes a shot over Al Horford (42) of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday night.(AFP)

LOS ANGELES: Russell Westbrook tallied 45 points, including Oklahoma City’s final 15 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Thunder to a 117-112 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday.
Westbrook scored 12 of his points in the final 96 seconds, including consecutive three pointers as he went head-to-head with Celtics star guard Isaiah Thomas.
“Isaiah was playing well, but I don’t need fuel from nobody, from any other player, to get me going,” said Westbrook, who also had 11 assists and 11 rebounds in his third straight 40-point game.
Westbrook also recorded his 14th triple-double as he is adjusting nicely to life this NBA season without Kevin Durant. Former league MVP Durant left the Thunder in the off-season to join the Golden State Warriors.
Thomas had 34 points and 10 assists in 34:17 of playing time. Afterward, he was frustrated over his team dropping to 6-6 at home but said his team “can’t hang our heads” over this loss.
As far as the guard duel, Thomas said, “I take every challenge personal. Every guard that steps in my way, it’s always personal, and I’m a competitor.”
Westbrook started slowly but scored 14 points in the second quarter to give him 16 at halftime. He then scored 29 of his team’s 59 points in the second half and had 20 in the fourth quarter.
Thomas scored 18 in the fourth and is averaging 31 points per game in the last five.
“Russell’s a tough matchup for everybody, but their length and athleticism was certainly a factor in a lot of ways,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens.
“We did a lot of good things. They did more good things and they won the game.”
Elsewhere, DeMarcus Cousins paced the attack with 32 points as the Sacramento Kings won for the fourth time in the past five games by coming from behind to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-105.
Anthony Tolliver added 17 for Sacramento, which trailed by six with 10 minutes to play, but kept hitting from long range to overtake the Wolves.
It was the sixth time this season the Kings have shot 50 percent or better from the field.
“We’re all dialing in,” said Cousins, who had 30 or more for the third time in the last four games.
“We’re starting to realize what it takes to win games. We’re doing a great job of playing together, moving the ball, getting everybody involved. Guys are having fun right now.”
Minnesota was done in by another fourth quarter stumble.
Zach LaVine finished with a career-best 40 points, including seven three pointers.
“Every time we lose, it’s discouraging for us because we’ve had a chance to win almost every game,” said LaVine. “It’s annoying, but you just have to have thick skin and move onto the next one.”
Trailing by three in the final 30 seconds, the Wolves had two shots that would have forged a tie, but Karl-Anthony Towns missed both. He finished with 20 points 13 rebounds for his 10th consecutive double-double.
“I think we’re playing pretty well offensively,” said Kings coach Dave Joerger.
In Detroit, Durant scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors overcame a season-high 23 turnovers to down the Detroit Pistons 119-113 at The Palace.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

England exit a dark moment, says Allardyce

LONDON Crystal Palace s new manager Sam Allardyce described losing the England manager s job as...

Sadiq, Raza, Zeeshan shine in RCA’s SAIB Tourney

RIYADH Shakeel Sadiq s scored a match winning 106 runs to steer Riyadh Blues to a thrilling seven...

AC Milan wins the Italian Super Cup on penalties

DOHA AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup on Thursday in a penalty shootout the...

Upbeat Kvitova confident of full recovery

PRAGUE Czech tennis star Petra Kvitova on Friday said she was confident of making a full recovery...

Roma pounces on Napoli gaffe with Chievo win

MILAN A first half free kick from Stephan El Shaaraway sent Roma on their way to a precious 3 1...

Asian champions facing match-fixing ban

KUALA LUMPUR Asian title holders Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors could be banned from next year s AFC...

Oscar sets for record-breaking Shanghai move

SHANGHAI Chelsea s Oscar said he was looking forward to joining his new family on Friday after...

Jaromir Jagr breaks tie for No. 2, Panthers fall to Bruins

SUNRISE Florida Jaromir Jagr broke a tie with Mark Messier for No 2 on the NHL career points list...

Heat erase 19-point deficit, top Lakers 115-107

MIAMI Justise Winslow and Hassan Whiteside each finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds and the...

Gallagher, Skupniewicz win Subway Riyadh Half Marathon

RIYADH Gareth Gallagher and Dobrawa Skupniewicz pulled off famous victories at the Subway Riyadh...

MCH Premier qualifies for SPL playoff; Siddique slams brilliant 131

JEDDAH My Care Hala Premier MCH Green and Hala International School scored wins over their...

Icardi brace gives Inter festive cheer

MILAN Mauro Icardi took his Serie A goal tally to a league leading 14 with a brace in a 3 0 win...

Bayern hammers Leipzig to open up Bundesliga lead

BERLIN Robert Lewandowski led Bayern Munich to a 3 0 triumph in their Bundesliga showdown against...

Spin king Ashwin crowned cricketer of the year

NEW DELHI India s Ravichandran Ashwin was named ICC cricketer of the year on Thursday topping off...

Westbrook’s 42 points pace Thunder; Cavs down Bucks again

LOS ANGELES NBA scoring leader Russell Westbrook put on another display of offensive fireworks...

Mourinho plays down new contract reports

LONDON Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho played down reports he is set to be offered a new...

Around Arab News

Westbrook’s triple-double powers Thunder over Celtics

LOS ANGELES Russell Westbrook tallied 45 points including Oklahoma City s final 15 in the fourth...

England exit a dark moment, says Allardyce

LONDON Crystal Palace s new manager Sam Allardyce described losing the England manager s job as...

Sadiq, Raza, Zeeshan shine in RCA’s SAIB Tourney

RIYADH Shakeel Sadiq s scored a match winning 106 runs to steer Riyadh Blues to a thrilling seven...

Saudi to sell 49% of Aramco within decade: report

RIYADH Saudi Arabia plans to sell up to 49 percent of its oil giant Saudi Aramco within 10 years...

Egypt’s Sissi says military accounts for 1.5-2 percent of economy

CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Saturday that the military s economic...

Obama's non-veto on Settlements Resolution: A “parting gift” for Netanyahu

In their eight years working together since 2009 U S President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime...

All-night talks fail to reach DR Congo deal

KINSHASA Hopes of a deal to end DR Congo s dangerous political crisis before Christmas were...

Pinochet agents apologize for Chile crimes

SANTIAGO Nine former agents of late Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet s regime asked forgiveness...

Trump warns Putin not to set US, Russia on ‘alternate path’

WEST PALM BEACH Florida After months of promising to engage more with Russia President elect...

Iraqis celebrate first Christmas near Mosul after Daesh pushback

IRAQ A few hundred Iraqi Christians flocked on Saturday to Bartella a northern town recently...

Philippines urges evacuations ahead of Christmas Day typhoon

MANILA Philippine authorities urged hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate their homes on...

Jordan praises ‘historic’ UN Israel settlement vote

AMMAN Jordan on Saturday welcomed the historic UN Security Council resolution demanding a halt to...

Passengers from hijacked Libyan plane leave Malta for home

VALLETTA Malta The passengers from a hijacked Libyan flight that was diverted to Malta have left...

Germany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin attacker

BERLIN Germany was hunting for possible accomplices of the suspected Berlin truck attacker on...

World’s last wild frankincense forests are under threat

ERIGAVO Somalia In a tradition dating to Biblical times men rise at dawn in the rugged Cal Madow...

World-famous diamond inspires new and bloody history

NEW DELHI Many precious stones have a blood soaked history but a new book reveals the world s...