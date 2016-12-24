  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Columbus defeats Montreal 2-1 for 12th win in a row

Sports

Columbus defeats Montreal 2-1 for 12th win in a row

AP |

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) during the third period at Nationwide Arena on Friday night. (USA TODAY Sports)

COLUMBUS, Ohio: The Columbus Blue Jackets made it 12 straight wins Friday night, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 to maintain the best record in the NHL.
Columbus, improved to 23-5-4 — its best start in franchise history — and has not lost since Nov. 26. Montreal, which outshot Columbus 37-24, fell to 21-9-4.
The win was a league-leading 20th for goalie Sergei Bobvrosky, who kept Columbus in the game despite an apathetic third period in which the Blue Jackets took just five shots.
Sam Gagner put Columbus on the board at 17:50 of the first period, 16 seconds into a Canadiens bench minor for too many men on the ice. It was his 15th goal on the season and sixth on the power play.
The Jackets made it 2-0 with Brandon Saad’s 13th goal of the season, just 1:22 into the second period.
Wild 7, Rangers 4: In New York, Mikko Koivu, Nino Niederreiter and Marco Scandella scored in a strong burst early in the second period, and Minnesota earned its franchise-record 10th straight win.
Mikael Granlund, Jason Zucker, Matt Dumba and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Wild (21-8-4), who chased Henrik Lundqvist with four goals on 13 shots.
Coyle added three assists, while Koivu and Zucker had three points apiece. Eric Staal (two assists) and Granlund both finished with two points.
Minnesota’s Darcy Kuemper made 31 saves in his seventh start of the season.
Chris Kreider had two goals for the Rangers, and Ryan McDonagh and Derek Stepan also scored.
Penguins 4, Devils 1: In Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby scored his NHL-leading 24th goal and the Penguins rebounded nicely from their worst performance of the season.
Chad Ruhwedel got the first goal of his career for Pittsburgh. Eric Fehr and Patric Hornqvist also scored for the Penguins, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 22 saves.
The Penguins improved to 8-0-1 in their last nine home games while offering an immediate response after getting crushed 7-1 in Columbus on Thursday.
Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who lost for the eighth time in nine games. Cory Schneider stopped 35 shots.
Maple Leafs 4, Coyotes 1: In Glendale, Arizona, Arizona captain Shane Doan scored his 400th goal in his 1,500th game, and Toronto rookie Auston Matthews had an assist in his first NHL game in his hometown in the Maple Leafs’ victory over the Coyotes.
Leo Komarov scored twice, and Connor Brown and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 31 saves.
The Maple Leafs have won three of four, while the Coyotes have lost four straight.
Capitals 4, Lightning 0: In Washington, John Carlson scored two goals, Alex Ovechkin also scored and Braden Holtby stopped 23 shots for his third shutout of the season, leading Washington to the win against short-handed Tampa Bay.
Carlson beat Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy 55 seconds into the game, and scored again at 15:42 of the first. The defenseman has three goals on the season.
Ovechkin scored his 15th goal midway through the second period.
The Lightning dressed just 11 forward and seven defensemen because of injuries, and then lost left wing Jonathan Drouin and defenseman Braydon Coburn in the second period.
Sharks 3, Oilers 2, OT: In San Jose, California, Kevin Labanc scored his second goal of the night 3:24 into overtime and San Jose beat Edmonton for its sixth victory in seven games.
Joe Pavelski also scored to send the Sharks into the Christmas break in first place in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of the second-place Oilers. Martin Jones made 16 saves.
The Sharks prevailed when Logan Couture got the puck below the goal line and fed Labanc, who skated in and beat Cam Talbot on the short side for his sixth of the season.
Connor McDavid and Patrick Maroon each scored a tying goal in the third period for the Oilers, but they never managed to take the lead as their three-game winning streak was snapped. Talbot made 28 saves.
Stars 3, Kings 2, OT: In Dallas, Esa Lindell scored 1:07 into overtime, sending Dallas to the win.
Lindell skated in for a 2-on-1 on Kings goalie Jeff Zatkoff. Stars captain Jamie Benn eased a pass from the right side to the rookie defenseman at the left faceoff circle for his third goal this season.
Los Angeles fell to 6-1 in overtime. Dallas is 2-7.
Jeff Carter scored both Kings goals on rebounds. He connected on the power play in the first period and tied it at 2 at 10:51 of the third.
Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa scored the first two goals for Dallas. Kari Lehtonen made 29 saves.
Avalanche 2, Blackhawks 1, OT: In Chicago, Nathan MacKinnon scored 25 seconds into overtime to lift Colorado to the road win.
Cruising in with Tyson Barrie on a 2-on-1 break, MacKinnon beat Corey Crawford with a high shot that ticked off the post and ended the Avalanche’s five-game losing streak.
Mikko Rantanen scored on a deflection at 5:42 of the third period for the Avalanche’s first goal in 167 minutes and 43 seconds of play. Colorado was shut out in its previous two games, including a 6-0 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Chicago captain Jonathan Toews stopped a 13-game drought with his fifth goal of the season. Crawford had 32 stops in his return from an appendectomy.
Red Wings 4, Panthers 3, SO: In Sunrise, Florida, Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen scored in the shootout, and helping the Red Wings rally for the win.
Anthony Mantha, Drew Miller and Nielsen scored for Detroit (15-15-4) in regulation. Jared Coreau made 31 saves for his first career win in his second start.
Florida lost for the fourth time in six games, including a 3-1 loss to Boston on Thursday night. Reilly Smith, Jason Demers and Derek MacKenzie scored for the Panthers (15-14-6), and Roberto Luongo made 36 saves.
Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2, OT: In Raleigh, Teuvo Teravainen scored 3:01 into overtime and Carolina won for the ninth time in its last 10 home games.
Justin Faulk and Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes, now 9-0-1 in their past 10 at home. Staal scored his 15th career short-handed goal in the second period.
Ryan Spooner and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, who squandered a two-goal lead.
Islanders 5, Sabres 1: In New York, Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, Thomas Greiss made 28 saves and the New York Islanders beat Buffalo.
John Tavares had a power-play goal for New York, and Andrew Ladd, Anthony Beauvillier and Calvin de Haan also scored. Defenseman Travis Hamonic had two assists as the Islanders snapped a three-game home losing streak.
Greiss was in line for a shutout before Zemgus Girgensons scored with 1:03 left, and the goaltender improved to 6-2 in his last eight games.
Anders Nilsson made 27 saves in his 10th start of the season for Buffalo.
The Islanders honored Kyle Okposo with a video tribute during a stoppage in the opening period. It was Okposo’s first game against New York since he left the team for a $42 million, seven-year deal with Buffalo in the offseason.
Okposo played the first 529 games of his career with New York, compiling 139 goals and 230 assists in nine seasons.
Flames 4, Canucks 1: In Calgary, Alberta, Flames defenseman Mark Giordano scored two goals less than 10 minutes apart in the second period.
Mikael Backlund also scored for the Flames, and Matthew Tkachuk had an empty-net goal that sent Calgary (18-16-2) into the Christmas break 8-3-0 in its last 11 games. Backlund added two assists.
Nikita Tryamkin scored his first of the season for the Canucks (14-18-3), who limped into the holidays 2-5-1 in their last eight games.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Westbrook’s triple-double powers Thunder over Celtics

LOS ANGELES Russell Westbrook tallied 45 points including Oklahoma City s final 15 in the fourth...

England exit a dark moment, says Allardyce

LONDON Crystal Palace s new manager Sam Allardyce described losing the England manager s job as...

Sadiq, Raza, Zeeshan shine in RCA’s SAIB Tourney

RIYADH Shakeel Sadiq s scored a match winning 106 runs to steer Riyadh Blues to a thrilling seven...

AC Milan wins the Italian Super Cup on penalties

DOHA AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup on Thursday in a penalty shootout the...

Upbeat Kvitova confident of full recovery

PRAGUE Czech tennis star Petra Kvitova on Friday said she was confident of making a full recovery...

Roma pounces on Napoli gaffe with Chievo win

MILAN A first half free kick from Stephan El Shaaraway sent Roma on their way to a precious 3 1...

Asian champions facing match-fixing ban

KUALA LUMPUR Asian title holders Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors could be banned from next year s AFC...

Oscar sets for record-breaking Shanghai move

SHANGHAI Chelsea s Oscar said he was looking forward to joining his new family on Friday after...

Jaromir Jagr breaks tie for No. 2, Panthers fall to Bruins

SUNRISE Florida Jaromir Jagr broke a tie with Mark Messier for No 2 on the NHL career points list...

Heat erase 19-point deficit, top Lakers 115-107

MIAMI Justise Winslow and Hassan Whiteside each finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds and the...

Gallagher, Skupniewicz win Subway Riyadh Half Marathon

RIYADH Gareth Gallagher and Dobrawa Skupniewicz pulled off famous victories at the Subway Riyadh...

MCH Premier qualifies for SPL playoff; Siddique slams brilliant 131

JEDDAH My Care Hala Premier MCH Green and Hala International School scored wins over their...

Icardi brace gives Inter festive cheer

MILAN Mauro Icardi took his Serie A goal tally to a league leading 14 with a brace in a 3 0 win...

Bayern hammers Leipzig to open up Bundesliga lead

BERLIN Robert Lewandowski led Bayern Munich to a 3 0 triumph in their Bundesliga showdown against...

Spin king Ashwin crowned cricketer of the year

NEW DELHI India s Ravichandran Ashwin was named ICC cricketer of the year on Thursday topping off...

Westbrook’s 42 points pace Thunder; Cavs down Bucks again

LOS ANGELES NBA scoring leader Russell Westbrook put on another display of offensive fireworks...

Around Arab News

Columbus defeats Montreal 2-1 for 12th win in a row

COLUMBUS Ohio The Columbus Blue Jackets made it 12 straight wins Friday night defeating the...

Westbrook’s triple-double powers Thunder over Celtics

LOS ANGELES Russell Westbrook tallied 45 points including Oklahoma City s final 15 in the fourth...

England exit a dark moment, says Allardyce

LONDON Crystal Palace s new manager Sam Allardyce described losing the England manager s job as...

Sadiq, Raza, Zeeshan shine in RCA’s SAIB Tourney

RIYADH Shakeel Sadiq s scored a match winning 106 runs to steer Riyadh Blues to a thrilling seven...

Saudi to sell 49% of Aramco within decade: report

RIYADH Saudi Arabia plans to sell up to 49 percent of its oil giant Saudi Aramco within 10 years...

Egypt’s Sissi says military accounts for 1.5-2 percent of economy

CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Saturday that the military s economic...

Obama's non-veto on Settlements Resolution: A “parting gift” for Netanyahu

In their eight years working together since 2009 U S President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime...

All-night talks fail to reach DR Congo deal

KINSHASA Hopes of a deal to end DR Congo s dangerous political crisis before Christmas were...

Pinochet agents apologize for Chile crimes

SANTIAGO Nine former agents of late Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet s regime asked forgiveness...

Trump warns Putin not to set US, Russia on ‘alternate path’

WEST PALM BEACH Florida After months of promising to engage more with Russia President elect...

Iraqis celebrate first Christmas near Mosul after Daesh pushback

IRAQ A few hundred Iraqi Christians flocked on Saturday to Bartella a northern town recently...

Philippines urges evacuations ahead of Christmas Day typhoon

MANILA Philippine authorities urged hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate their homes on...

Jordan praises ‘historic’ UN Israel settlement vote

AMMAN Jordan on Saturday welcomed the historic UN Security Council resolution demanding a halt to...

Passengers from hijacked Libyan plane leave Malta for home

VALLETTA Malta The passengers from a hijacked Libyan flight that was diverted to Malta have left...

Germany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin attacker

BERLIN Germany was hunting for possible accomplices of the suspected Berlin truck attacker on...

World’s last wild frankincense forests are under threat

ERIGAVO Somalia In a tradition dating to Biblical times men rise at dawn in the rugged Cal Madow...