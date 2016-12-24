  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 59 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Joy for AC Milan after Italian Super Cup victory in Doha

Sports

Joy for AC Milan after Italian Super Cup victory in Doha

AFP |

AC Milan's players celebrate after beating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final in Doha on Friday night. (AFP)

DOHA: AC Milan celebrated wildly after beating Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shoot-out to win their first trophy since 2011 on Friday.
Mario Pasilic blasted home the final spot kick to give AC Milan a 4-3 victory on penalties after a hard fought match was locked at 1-1 on 90 minutes and after extra time in Doha.
Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala missed their spot kicks for Juventus, with Gianluca Lapadula the only Milan player not to convert his penalty.
It is the second time Milan have beaten Juventus, who lead Serie A by four points, this season.
In October, they won 1-0 in the San Siro.
A delighted Milan coach Vincenzo Montella said he hoped the victory would serve as a springboard for his side.
“I would like to think that this match is the beginning of a new era, we would like to consider it a starting point,” he said.
“I am sure that this win will give us confidence.”
The victory was just about merited by Milan who responded well after early Juventus dominance.
Juve, Italian league and cup double winners last season, had taken the lead in 18th minute after Giorgio Chiellini flicked home a Miralem Pjanic corner.
At that stage it was all Juventus and it was not until the 36th minute that Milan had their first shot on target, a tame effort from midfielder Juraj Kucka.
But they drew level just before half time when Giacomo Bonaventura beautifully glanced home a Fernandez Suso cross.
A “very angry” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said he was upset at the way his team had lost control of the game and become nervous.
“The match started well for us, the first 30 minutes Juventus were at their best,” he said.
“We should have been more focused.”
Chiellini echoed his coach.
“The first 20 minutes we played well and we had two further chances of scoring,” said the defender.
“But after 20 minutes we played badly, we made many mistakes and gave too much space to Milan.”
The match, the second time the Super Cup has been played in Qatar, was watched by a near capacity crowd of 11,356.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Columbus defeats Montreal 2-1 for 12th win in a row

COLUMBUS Ohio The Columbus Blue Jackets made it 12 straight wins Friday night defeating the...

Westbrook’s triple-double powers Thunder over Celtics

LOS ANGELES Russell Westbrook tallied 45 points including Oklahoma City s final 15 in the fourth...

England exit a dark moment, says Allardyce

LONDON Crystal Palace s new manager Sam Allardyce described losing the England manager s job as...

Sadiq, Raza, Zeeshan shine in RCA’s SAIB Tourney

RIYADH Shakeel Sadiq s scored a match winning 106 runs to steer Riyadh Blues to a thrilling seven...

AC Milan wins the Italian Super Cup on penalties

DOHA AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup on Thursday in a penalty shootout the...

Upbeat Kvitova confident of full recovery

PRAGUE Czech tennis star Petra Kvitova on Friday said she was confident of making a full recovery...

Roma pounces on Napoli gaffe with Chievo win

MILAN A first half free kick from Stephan El Shaaraway sent Roma on their way to a precious 3 1...

Asian champions facing match-fixing ban

KUALA LUMPUR Asian title holders Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors could be banned from next year s AFC...

Oscar sets for record-breaking Shanghai move

SHANGHAI Chelsea s Oscar said he was looking forward to joining his new family on Friday after...

Jaromir Jagr breaks tie for No. 2, Panthers fall to Bruins

SUNRISE Florida Jaromir Jagr broke a tie with Mark Messier for No 2 on the NHL career points list...

Heat erase 19-point deficit, top Lakers 115-107

MIAMI Justise Winslow and Hassan Whiteside each finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds and the...

Gallagher, Skupniewicz win Subway Riyadh Half Marathon

RIYADH Gareth Gallagher and Dobrawa Skupniewicz pulled off famous victories at the Subway Riyadh...

MCH Premier qualifies for SPL playoff; Siddique slams brilliant 131

JEDDAH My Care Hala Premier MCH Green and Hala International School scored wins over their...

Icardi brace gives Inter festive cheer

MILAN Mauro Icardi took his Serie A goal tally to a league leading 14 with a brace in a 3 0 win...

Bayern hammers Leipzig to open up Bundesliga lead

BERLIN Robert Lewandowski led Bayern Munich to a 3 0 triumph in their Bundesliga showdown against...

Spin king Ashwin crowned cricketer of the year

NEW DELHI India s Ravichandran Ashwin was named ICC cricketer of the year on Thursday topping off...

Around Arab News

Joy for AC Milan after Italian Super Cup victory in Doha

DOHA AC Milan celebrated wildly after beating Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty...

Columbus defeats Montreal 2-1 for 12th win in a row

COLUMBUS Ohio The Columbus Blue Jackets made it 12 straight wins Friday night defeating the...

Westbrook’s triple-double powers Thunder over Celtics

LOS ANGELES Russell Westbrook tallied 45 points including Oklahoma City s final 15 in the fourth...

England exit a dark moment, says Allardyce

LONDON Crystal Palace s new manager Sam Allardyce described losing the England manager s job as...

Sadiq, Raza, Zeeshan shine in RCA’s SAIB Tourney

RIYADH Shakeel Sadiq s scored a match winning 106 runs to steer Riyadh Blues to a thrilling seven...

Saudi to sell 49% of Aramco within decade: report

RIYADH Saudi Arabia plans to sell up to 49 percent of its oil giant Saudi Aramco within 10 years...

Egypt’s Sissi says military accounts for 1.5-2 percent of economy

CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Saturday that the military s economic...

Obama's non-veto on Settlements Resolution: A “parting gift” for Netanyahu

In their eight years working together since 2009 U S President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime...

All-night talks fail to reach DR Congo deal

KINSHASA Hopes of a deal to end DR Congo s dangerous political crisis before Christmas were...

Pinochet agents apologize for Chile crimes

SANTIAGO Nine former agents of late Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet s regime asked forgiveness...

Trump warns Putin not to set US, Russia on ‘alternate path’

WEST PALM BEACH Florida After months of promising to engage more with Russia President elect...

Iraqis celebrate first Christmas near Mosul after Daesh pushback

IRAQ A few hundred Iraqi Christians flocked on Saturday to Bartella a northern town recently...

Philippines urges evacuations ahead of Christmas Day typhoon

MANILA Philippine authorities urged hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate their homes on...

Jordan praises ‘historic’ UN Israel settlement vote

AMMAN Jordan on Saturday welcomed the historic UN Security Council resolution demanding a halt to...

Passengers from hijacked Libyan plane leave Malta for home

VALLETTA Malta The passengers from a hijacked Libyan flight that was diverted to Malta have left...

Germany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin attacker

BERLIN Germany was hunting for possible accomplices of the suspected Berlin truck attacker on...