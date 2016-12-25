  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Russia and its dubious friends deserve to be frozen out

Columns

Russia and its dubious friends deserve to be frozen out

Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor |

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor

Russia is on a roll. Vladimir Putin has displayed anguish over the break-up of the Soviet Union and now he is intent on getting as many states as he can back under Moscow’s wing. He is out to expand his nation’s powerbase throughout the Middle East.
What is deeply troubling is the impotence of the international community to stop him in his tracks. He grabbed Crimea with virtual impunity, undeterred by a raft of toothless sanctions causing alarm within states close to Russian borders.
Several EU member states reliant on Russian gas are anxious to avoid further sanctions and some are opting for appeasement. As Britain’s former Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain discovered to his cost at the start of World War II, appeasement only serves to embolden the adversary.
We have yet to see the course US President-elect Donald Trump intends to take but given his stated admiration for the Russian president and his tapping of Rex Tillerson as a secretary of state who bragged about his close business and personal ties to Putin, I am not hopeful that the coming administration will rein in Moscow’s ambitions, particularly with regard to Syria.
From my perspective, Putin’s worst crime was his propping up one of the most savage regimes in living history — one without any scrap of compassion, one willing to bomb, torture and starve the very people it was duty-bound to protect.
I am shocked that so many heads of state, including one vehemently opposed to the idea of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s being involved in a political transition, let alone keeping his seat, are no longer calling for the dictator to go.
Little more than a year ago, regime forces had almost reached the breaking point and were staring defeat in the face. Assad’s army was comparatively small. He admitted his soldiers were tired and experts predicted his days were numbered. Then, the internationally recognized opposition held almost all the cards. giving it power to forge a political settlement. Russia capitalized on a vacuum created by US President Barack Obama’s lack of commitment to bring in the big guns which thus altered the landscape in Assad’s favor.
Today, aided by Russia’s bombs and heavily armed ground forces consisting of Hezbollah fighters, Iranian Revolutionary Guards, and, according to Al Arabiya’s findings, as many as 64 Shiite militias, the regime controls all major Syrian cities as well as most of the areas around the coastline.
Syrian propaganda outlets are currently circulating videos showing the residents of Aleppo out in force to celebrate Christmas and its illuminations; they are holding up posters of Bashar Assad and, somewhat incongruously, Hezbollah flags!
When hundreds of bodies still lie in the streets of eastern Aleppo where they fell, untold numbers remain under the debris of their homes, and refugees are dying from cold, any such celebrations are akin to dancing on graves. As the US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power rightly stated, humanity is in the process of a “complete meltdown.” She is right, but her own country cannot be absolved either.
The “meltdown” began with the invasion of Iraq on false pretenses, the destruction of Libya and Obama’s lackadaisical response to the slaughter of Syrian civilians that has severely undermined America’s credibility as a force for good. If Trump truly wants to make America great again, he should find a way to reconstitute America’s traditional pre-George W. Bush global caretaker role which is in danger of being usurped by Russia.
Of course, I am not advocating a military confrontation between the West and Russia which could, in the worst case scenario, lead to nuclear war. At the same time, there are other methods to deter Putin from continuing his belligerent policies and his suspect alliances with rogue states and terrorist entities.
Russia may have weathered US and EU sanctions to some extent, but its economy remains fragile, still fighting its way out of recession although it has received a boost due to the Trump factor. If President Trump embraces his Russian counterpart, the world will ultimately be imperilled because this will swell Moscow’s coffers, oiling further Russian military interventions in Syria and elsewhere.
Some pundits argue that Trump is likely to woo Russia with the aim of prising it away from its alliance with China, but in my view, former KGB chief Putin is far too wily to fall for that; he will play along until the time is ripe to strike. Others predict the inevitability of these strongmen’s mega-egos clashing sooner or later. That said, waiting to see how the Trump administration’s playbook unfolds is an exercise in time-wasting.
Countries that count themselves members of the civilized world must stand decisively against Russia’s criminal actions so that Putin can no longer imagine Russia while its partners engaged in Syrian massacres — Iran, Hezbollah, Iraqi Shiite militias and others — enjoy immunity shielded by Russia’s UN veto power.
All diplomatic, economic and trade ties with Russia and its allies in Syria should be cut. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states are in danger from Syria falling into Iran’s sphere of influence, as Iraq and Lebanon have, and are threatened by up to 64 Shiite militias schooled in asymmetrical warfare close to their borders.
GCC states should start the ball rolling before they coalesce — energized by their battlefield successes and aided by Iran’s newfound wealth (courtesy of President Obama’s deal) — rearm and re-equip.
Gulf states should not hesitate to first break economic ties with both Russia and Iran which receive greater benefit from us than we do from them. Secondly, we should launch a global campaign to persuade other countries to do the same.
Lastly, we need to be unstinting in our support to the Free Syrian Army and moderate opposition fighting groups which have vowed never to give up until their country is finally free.
President-elect Trump is a pragmatist. He is a businessman. He wants investment and jobs. He goes where the money is and that is one commodity the GCC can use to its advantage in order to bring the coming new leader of the free world to justice’s side.
• Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor is a prominent UAE businessman and public figure. He is renowned for his views on international political affairs, his philanthropic activity, and his efforts to promote peace. He has long acted as an unofficial ambassador for his country abroad.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Aleppo: Putin’s gift to Trump

The trio guaranteeing a political settlement in Syria has now destroyed the foundations of what...

The promise of digital health

Africa has changed remarkably and for the better since I first worked as a young doctor in Angola...

Playing Russian roulette in the Middle East

Since Monday s heinous terrorist attack against Russia s ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov...

Investing in a closed-border world

Investors like astronomers or anthropologists rely on intellectual models to make sense of a...

Saudi budget is vital first step in balancing act

A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step the old saying goes and Saudi Arabia s 2017...

The international barriers to Trump’s economic plan

US President elect Donald Trump should have a relatively clear road ahead at home for the...

The coming Brexit tragedy

This past year changed everything except how governments think Nowhere is that more apparent than...

Greece’s perpetual crisis

Since the summer of 2015 Greece has mostly dropped out of the news but not because its economic...

The promise of ethical machines

The prospect of artificial intelligence AI has long been a source of knotty ethical questions But...

America’s empty ‘happy talk’ on Palestine coming to an end

US President elect Donald Trump is doing exactly what Palestinians and the Arab world need He is...

Lebanon — the ‘post-Aleppo’ government

Preventing civil war was the pretext to justify a political settlement that brought Gen Michel...

The assassination in Ankara and its aftermath

The Russian ambassador s assassination in Turkey is another grave incident and act of terror that...

Does the French Socialist Primary matter?

Seven candidates are standing in the 2017 French Socialist Party presidential primary which...

Sustainability in the Trump era

The forces fighting global warming and battling to strengthen environmental protection must brace...

Connecting the dots: Ankara, Berlin and Zurich

Monday s atrocious attacks that targeted civilians at a Christmas market in Berlin and Muslims...

UAE economy set to be a regional outperformer

At a time of global geopolitical uncertainty fueled by Brexit s potential domino effect on the...

Around Arab News

Germans must leave home Christmas morning as WWII bomb is defused

FRANKFURT Germany More than 54 000 people in the southern German city of Augsburg will have to...

Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY investigation

WEST PALM BEACH Florida President elect Donald Trump said Saturday he will dissolve his...

Santa Claus is coming to Tehran

TEHRAN Iran s capital might not seem like the most obvious pitstop for Santa Claus but Iranians...

Christmas & UN vote boost holiday cheer in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM West Bank Thousands of pilgrims and tourists from around the world together with local...

Europe on high alert as festive season begins

JEDDAH Law authorities implemented heightened security measures across Europe for the long...

Saudi Arabia welcomes UN vote denouncing Israeli settlements

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has welcomed Friday s UN resolution strongly advising Israel to end its...

Makkah governor exhorts officials to serve citizens

JEDDAH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal said that the main goal of the province and its...

Italian frigate to dock at Jeddah port on goodwill mission

RIYADH The Italian multi mission frigate FREMM Carabiniere will visit the Jeddah Islamic Port on...

OIC information ministers commend Saudi Arabia’s war on terror

JEDDAH Information ministers from 57 Muslim countries praised the efforts and strategy of Saudi...

Haramain train to be fully operational by end 2017

MAKKAH The Haramain high speed train will start operating gradually in six months with the first...

20% of design work for advanced reactor completed

SEOUL The second meeting of the joint Saudi Korean Steering Committee for the System integrated...

12-year jail for Qatif protester

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a citizen to 12 years in prison for...

Islamic finance boom calls for increase in human capital

JEDDAH In the fast growing industry of Islamic finance the lack of specialized trained human...

Aleppo: Putin’s gift to Trump

The trio guaranteeing a political settlement in Syria has now destroyed the foundations of what...

Russia and its dubious friends deserve to be frozen out

Russia is on a roll Vladimir Putin has displayed anguish over the break up of the Soviet Union...

Blast rocks Aleppo as residents return

BEIRUT An explosion rocked eastern Aleppo Saturday as some residents were returning to their...