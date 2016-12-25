12-year jail for Qatif protester

JEDDAH: The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a citizen to 12 years in prison for disobeying those responsible for him, violated the law and took part in a number of protests and riots in Awamiya town.

The court also found him guilty of issuing statements against the state, inciting people and demanding freedom for prisoners who were involved in security issues.

The man was also charged with transporting wanted men in his car, surveying the road, and informing them about the presence of police patrols. He was found guilty of telling one of the wanted of the existence of a police security patrol which could be attacked, and those who were inside it, and of trying to hide the fact. He was also charged with possessing two unlicensed pistols, which he intended to use to undermine the Kingdom's security.

The charge sheet filed in the court against him also claimed he communicated with those who are wanted for security reasons through the Internet, for purposes of undermining public order, and also for subverting security, and trying to escape from police when arrested, and for failing to keep a pledge not to take part in such activities.

The court sentenced him to 12 years in prison, efffective the day of his arrest, and banned him from travel abroad for the same period after his release.