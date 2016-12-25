Makkah governor exhorts officials to serve citizens

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal said that the main goal of the province and its governorates is to serve citizens and residents, and to solve problems they face, as well as to follow up on development projects that contribute to the uplift of the region.

Prince Khaled was speaking while chairing a meeting of the governors of the province and the heads of the centers associated to the diwan of the governorate in Jeddah.

“Thank you for helping the emirate achieve the ​​distinct administrative position and the good reputation. This could not have been achieved — after the help of God — without the efforts of the emirate’s staff, who played a prominent role in realizing this leading position for the region and the subsidiary provinces and centers,” the governor said.

Prince Khaled stressed the importance of facilitating people’s affairs and helping them to accomplish their transactions, in addition to receiving the public with courtesy and a smile, especially as the emirate reflects the image of the state and is the body that receives the public and helps them to solve their problems and meet their demands.

He also stressed the importance for all officials to use the powers granted to them in accordance with the regulations, and utilize them to achieve the public interest and fulfill the people’s needs.

Prince Khaled also stressed the need to develop the mechanisms of action and the involvement of citizens in the security, development and utilization of technology in business.

During the meeting, he discussed ways to develop work in the subsidiary provinces and centers in order to ensure provision of the best services for the public and meet the citizens’ needs and solve their problems.

The meeting of the Makkah regional governors, which takes place every six months, comes within the framework of direct communication between the office of the emirate and the governors and promotes coordination.