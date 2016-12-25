  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 55 min 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Europe on high alert as festive season begins

World

Europe on high alert as festive season begins

Arab News |

French Police officers patrol near Notre Dame Cathedral as worshippers arrive for the Christmas eve mass in Paris on Saturday. Security was tightened at Christmas across Europe after a deadly truck attack on a market in Berlin. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

JEDDAH: Law authorities implemented heightened security measures across Europe for the long Christmas weekend following the deadly Berlin market truck attack.
Police boosted their presence in popular tourist spots in many cities, particularly in Britain, France and Germany.
The truck attack in Berlin that left 12 people dead and the subsequent killing of the suspected driver, 24-year-old Anis Amri, by police during a routine traffic stop in Italy, have increased fears that militants might stage an attack during the most important Christian holiday of the year.
Security agencies in Rome prevented vans and trucks from entering the city center while heavily armed police patrolled the area in anticipation of Pope Francis celebrating Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s basilica.
In France, where 130 people died in a terrorist attack in Paris in November 2015, 91,000 police officers and soldiers were deployed with a focus on protecting churches. And in Britain, police stepped up security at churches, Buckingham Palace and major shopping centers and landmarks that attract large numbers of tourists. Britain's terror threat is set as “severe.”
Airports and rail stations in Germany also have been reinforced with heavily armed police patrols that conduct random border checks on people entering the country. Germany’s increased patrols come as more than 100 police investigators work to determine whether Amri had accomplices in his Christmas market attack.
“The level of threat remains high,” said German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere on Saturday.
Police are attempting to determine whether Amri sought safe haven from confederates in Italy or if he had intended to flee to another country. In addition, Tunisian law authorities arrested Amri’s nephew, identified as 18-year-old Fedi, and two other men. The nephew is suspected of having contact with Amri, who reportedly urged the teenager to pledge allegiance to Daesh.
Juan Ignacio Zoido, interior minister of Spain, said Spanish intelligence services were investigating a possible Internet communication between Amri and a Spanish resident on the day of the Dec. 19 Berlin attack.
Meanwhile, US police and the FBI stepped up security following an FBI bulletin issued to law enforcement agencies that Daesh supporters have been urging sympathizers to attack US churches and holiday gatherings. Federal authorities, however, said there was no credible information that pinpointed specific attacks.
“The FBI is aware of the recent link published online that urges attacks against US churches,” the FBI said in a statement. “As with similar threats, the FBI is tracking this matter while we investigate its credibility.”
In a related development, a man and woman were charged with terrorism-related offenses in a London court. Munir Hassan Mohammed, 35, is charged with preparing an act of terrorism, being a member of the Daesh extremist group, and possessing instructions about how to build an explosive device inside a mobile phone. Rowaida El-Hassan, 32, faces similar charges but is not accused of Daesh membership. Both are being held pending their next court hearing.
In another incident, 16 people were wounded in an attack when a grenade exploded outside a Catholic church during Christmas Eve mass on Mindanao Island in the Philippines.
Midsayap town police chief Bernardo Tayong told wire agency reporters that most of the injured had been standing outside the Sto. Nino parish church in Midsayap town, North Cotabato.
Father Jay Virador said the blast sent the congregation fleeing. “There was no more concluding prayers as there was a commotion,” Virador said. “People hurriedly left the Church.”
The US Embassy in Manila said citizens had been warned against traveling to volatile southern islands due to kidnapping and bombing threats.
In September, 14 people died and 70 were wounded when an improvised bomb exploded in a crowded market in Davao City, hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte. Nine people, who were linked to a Daesh-affiliated group have been arrested for the attack.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Debris from missing Russian military plane found in Black Sea: agencies

Moscow Debris from a Russian military plane carrying 91 people that had disappeared from radars...

Germans must leave home Christmas morning as WWII bomb is defused

FRANKFURT Germany More than 54 000 people in the southern German city of Augsburg will have to...

Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY investigation

WEST PALM BEACH Florida President elect Donald Trump said Saturday he will dissolve his...

2 militants linked to Bangladesh cafe siege killed

DHAKA Two militants linked to the extremist group behind July s Dhaka cafe siege that left 22...

Modi lays foundation of huge statue amid criticism

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a massive...

Nigeria: Boko Haram is crushed, forced out of last enclave

LAGOS Nigeria The Boko Haram extremist group has finally been crushed driven from its last forest...

After Berlin attack, Europe weighs freedom against security

PARIS Europe s open borders symbolize liberty and forward thinking for many residents but they...

Knights of Malta to pope: Stay out of our internal affairs

VATICAN CITY The Order of Malta the ancient Roman Catholic aristocratic lay order has told Pope...

13 hurt in Christmas Eve blast near Philippine church

COTABATO CITY Philippines A blast ripped through a police car outside a Catholic church in the...

All-night talks fail to reach DR Congo deal

KINSHASA Hopes of a deal to end DR Congo s dangerous political crisis before Christmas were...

Pinochet agents apologize for Chile crimes

SANTIAGO Nine former agents of late Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet s regime asked forgiveness...

Trump warns Putin not to set US, Russia on ‘alternate path’

WEST PALM BEACH Florida After months of promising to engage more with Russia President elect...

Philippines urges evacuations ahead of Christmas Day typhoon

MANILA Philippine authorities urged hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate their homes on...

Passengers from hijacked Libyan plane leave Malta for home

VALLETTA Malta The passengers from a hijacked Libyan flight that was diverted to Malta have left...

Germany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin attacker

BERLIN Germany was hunting for possible accomplices of the suspected Berlin truck attacker on...

US to ‘act in kind’ if other nations increase nuke capacity

WASHINGTON The United States under Donald Trump s presidency will not allow other countries to...

Around Arab News

Debris from missing Russian military plane found in Black Sea: agencies

Moscow Debris from a Russian military plane carrying 91 people that had disappeared from radars...

Germans must leave home Christmas morning as WWII bomb is defused

FRANKFURT Germany More than 54 000 people in the southern German city of Augsburg will have to...

Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY investigation

WEST PALM BEACH Florida President elect Donald Trump said Saturday he will dissolve his...

Santa Claus is coming to Tehran

TEHRAN Iran s capital might not seem like the most obvious pitstop for Santa Claus but Iranians...

Christmas & UN vote boost holiday cheer in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM West Bank Thousands of pilgrims and tourists from around the world together with local...

Europe on high alert as festive season begins

JEDDAH Law authorities implemented heightened security measures across Europe for the long...

Saudi Arabia welcomes UN vote denouncing Israeli settlements

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has welcomed Friday s UN resolution strongly advising Israel to end its...

Makkah governor exhorts officials to serve citizens

JEDDAH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal said that the main goal of the province and its...

Italian frigate to dock at Jeddah port on goodwill mission

RIYADH The Italian multi mission frigate FREMM Carabiniere will visit the Jeddah Islamic Port on...

OIC information ministers commend Saudi Arabia’s war on terror

JEDDAH Information ministers from 57 Muslim countries praised the efforts and strategy of Saudi...

Haramain train to be fully operational by end 2017

MAKKAH The Haramain high speed train will start operating gradually in six months with the first...

20% of design work for advanced reactor completed

SEOUL The second meeting of the joint Saudi Korean Steering Committee for the System integrated...

12-year jail for Qatif protester

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a citizen to 12 years in prison for...

Islamic finance boom calls for increase in human capital

JEDDAH In the fast growing industry of Islamic finance the lack of specialized trained human...

Aleppo: Putin’s gift to Trump

The trio guaranteeing a political settlement in Syria has now destroyed the foundations of what...

Russia and its dubious friends deserve to be frozen out

Russia is on a roll Vladimir Putin has displayed anguish over the break up of the Soviet Union...