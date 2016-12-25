  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 46 min 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY investigation

World

Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY investigation

VIVIAN SALAMA | AP |

Eric Trump, son of US President-elect Donald Trump, is seen at the lobby of Trump Tower in New York in this Dec. 15, 2016 photo. A charity operated by Eric Trump flouts philanthropic standards by financially benefiting charities connected to the Trump family and members of the charity's board, an Associated Press investigation shows. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday he will dissolve his charitable foundation amid efforts to eliminate any conflicts of interest before he takes office next month.
The revelation comes as the New York attorney general’s office investigates the foundation following media reports that foundation spending went to benefit Trump’s campaign.
Trump said in a statement that he has directed his counsel to take the necessary steps to implement the dissolution of the Donald J. Trump Foundation, saying that it operated “at essentially no cost for decades, with 100 percent of the money going to charity.”
“The foundation has done enormous good works over the years in contributing millions of dollars to countless worthy groups, including supporting veterans, law enforcement officers and children,” he said in a statement.
“I will be devoting so much time and energy to the presidency and solving the many problems facing our country and the world. I don’t want to allow good work to be associated with a possible conflict of interest,” he said.
Trump said he will pursue philanthropic efforts in other ways, but didn’t elaborated on how he’d do so.
A 2015 tax return posted on the nonprofit monitoring website GuideStar shows the Donald J. Trump Foundation acknowledged that it used money or assets in violation of IRS regulations — not only during 2015, but in prior years.
Those regulations prohibit self-dealing by the charity. That’s broadly defined as using its money or assets to benefit Trump, his family, his companies or substantial contributors to the foundation.
The tax filing doesn’t provide details on the violations. Whether Trump benefited from the foundation’s spending has been the subject of an investigation by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
In September, Schneiderman disclosed that his office has been investigating Trump’s charity to determine whether it has abided by state laws governing nonprofits.
Documents obtained by The Associated Press in September showed Schneiderman’s scrutiny of The Donald J. Trump Foundation dated back to at least June, when his office formally questioned the donation made by the charity to a group supporting Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.
Bondi personally solicited the money during a 2013 phone call that came after her office received complaints from former students claiming they were scammed by Trump University, Trump’s get-rich-quick real estate seminars.
The Trump Foundation check arrived just days after Bondi’s office told a newspaper it was reviewing a lawsuit against Trump University filed by Schneiderman. Bondi’s office never sued Trump, though she denies his donation played any role in that decision.
Trump later paid a $2,500 fine over the check from his foundation because it violated federal law barring charities from making political contributions.
Amy Spitalnick, press secretary for Schneiderman’s office, said Saturday that the foundation “cannot legally dissolve” until the investigation is complete.
The charitable foundation was ordered to immediately stop fundraising in New York just weeks before the general election, Schneiderman’s office saying it wasn’t registered to do so. The N.Y. attorney general’s office said in October the Trump Foundation had a registration for an organization with assets in New York, but the law requires a different registration for those that solicit more than $25,000 a year from the public. It complied with the order and stopped its fundraising activities.
Trump was highly critical of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s family charity, the Clinton Foundation, saying without evidence that she ran “a vast criminal enterprise run out of the State Department” while she was secretary of state. At the final presidential debate, he challenged Clinton to “give back the money” that came from donors in countries that fail to respect various human rights.
More than half the people outside the government who met with Clinton while she was secretary of state gave money — either personally or through companies or groups — to the Clinton Foundation. The proportion indicated possible ethics challenges had she been elected president.
Trump’s announcement to dissolve his own foundation came a day after the president-elect took to Twitter to declare it a “ridiculous shame” that his son Eric will have to stop soliciting funds for his charitable foundation, the Eric Trump Foundation, because of a conflict of interest.
“My wonderful son, Eric, will no longer be allowed to raise money for children with cancer because of a possible conflict of interest with my presidency,” Trump tweeted. “He loves these kids, has raised millions of dollars for them, and now must stop. Wrong answer!“
Trump was in his South Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, on Saturday, his retreat for most holidays. He spent the week meeting advisers and interviewing candidates for a handful of Cabinet positions that remain unfilled.
The president-elect also continued his criticism of a decision by the United Nations to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, saying Saturday that it “will make it much harder to negotiate peace.”
Trump took to Twitter a day after the UN Security Council vote on the settlements, saying that the decision is “too bad, but we will get it done anyway.”
He didn’t elaborate, but a move by the Obama administration to abstain from Friday’s UN vote brushes aside Trump’s demands that the US exercise its veto and provided a climax to years of icy relations with Israel’s leadership.
In a change of personnel, one of Trump’s senior communications staffers, Jason Miller, said Saturday he would not take the job of White House communications director after all. Miller said in a statement that he and his wife are expecting their second daughter in January and “this is not the right time to start a new job.” In his place, Sean Spicer will serve as communications director as well as press secretary.
___
Associated Press writer Karen Matthews in New York contributed to this report.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

China’s Suzhou city to halt live poultry trade on bird flu concerns

BEIJING A Chinese city said on Sunday it will suspend trade of live poultry in the interests of...

Pakistan releases Indian fishermen in bid to ease tensions with Delhi

KARACHI PAKISTAN Pakistan released 220 Indian fishermen on Sunday as a goodwill gesture aimed at...

Anger in Afghanistan at female pilot’s US asylum bid

KABUL There was an angry reaction in Afghanistan to news that the first female fixed wing pilot...

Al-Shabab militants shoot prosecutor dead in Somalia’s Puntland

BOSASSO SOMALIA Al Shabab militants shot dead a military prosecutor in Somalia s semi autonomous...

Pope urges peace, comforts terror victims in Christmas message

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis urged peace around the world in his traditional Christmas address on...

French aid worker kidnapped in Mali: France

PARIS A Frenchwoman who runs an aid group has been kidnapped in Mali s restive north the French...

Powerful typhoon slams into the Philippines

MANILA A powerful typhoon with gusts reaching 235 kilometers 146 miles an hour made landfall in...

China aircraft carrier to lead Pacific drills for first time

BEIJING China s navy sent its sole aircraft carrier into the Pacific for the first time state...

‘No survivors’ as Syria-bound Russian jet crashes

MOSCOW A Russian military plane crashed on its way to Syria on Sunday with no sign of survivors...

Germans must leave home Christmas morning as WWII bomb is defused

FRANKFURT Germany More than 54 000 people in the southern German city of Augsburg will have to...

Europe on high alert as festive season begins

JEDDAH Law authorities implemented heightened security measures across Europe for the long...

2 militants linked to Bangladesh cafe siege killed

DHAKA Two militants linked to the extremist group behind July s Dhaka cafe siege that left 22...

Modi lays foundation of huge statue amid criticism

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a massive...

Nigeria: Boko Haram is crushed, forced out of last enclave

LAGOS Nigeria The Boko Haram extremist group has finally been crushed driven from its last forest...

After Berlin attack, Europe weighs freedom against security

PARIS Europe s open borders symbolize liberty and forward thinking for many residents but they...

Knights of Malta to pope: Stay out of our internal affairs

VATICAN CITY The Order of Malta the ancient Roman Catholic aristocratic lay order has told Pope...

Around Arab News

China’s Suzhou city to halt live poultry trade on bird flu concerns

BEIJING A Chinese city said on Sunday it will suspend trade of live poultry in the interests of...

Pakistan releases Indian fishermen in bid to ease tensions with Delhi

KARACHI PAKISTAN Pakistan released 220 Indian fishermen on Sunday as a goodwill gesture aimed at...

Anger in Afghanistan at female pilot’s US asylum bid

KABUL There was an angry reaction in Afghanistan to news that the first female fixed wing pilot...

Al-Shabab militants shoot prosecutor dead in Somalia’s Puntland

BOSASSO SOMALIA Al Shabab militants shot dead a military prosecutor in Somalia s semi autonomous...

Iraq: Blasts in, around Baghdad kill at least 11

BAGHDAD Iraqi officials say separate bombings in and around Baghdad have killed at least 11...

Egypt targets 5% economic growth by mid-2018

CAIRO Egypt targets a five percent economic growth rate in the year to June 2018 the finance...

Pope urges peace, comforts terror victims in Christmas message

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis urged peace around the world in his traditional Christmas address on...

Tunisia security forces warn of returning jihadis

TUNIS Tunisia s security forces called on the government Sunday to take exceptional measures to...

French aid worker kidnapped in Mali: France

PARIS A Frenchwoman who runs an aid group has been kidnapped in Mali s restive north the French...

Powerful typhoon slams into the Philippines

MANILA A powerful typhoon with gusts reaching 235 kilometers 146 miles an hour made landfall in...

Iran rial hits fresh record low

TEHRAN Iran s currency plumbed new lows against the dollar on Sunday continuing a six month...

Israel summons representatives of countries who backed UN vote

JERUSALEM Israel on Sunday summoned representatives of states that supported a UN resolution...

China aircraft carrier to lead Pacific drills for first time

BEIJING China s navy sent its sole aircraft carrier into the Pacific for the first time state...

Saudi soldier killed near Yemen border

RIYADH A Saudi soldier was killed in a cross border firefight with Yemeni rebels the interior...

‘No survivors’ as Syria-bound Russian jet crashes

MOSCOW A Russian military plane crashed on its way to Syria on Sunday with no sign of survivors...

Syria-bound Russian military jet crashes with 92 onboard

MOSCOW A Russian military plane crashed Sunday in the Black Sea as it made its way to Syria with...