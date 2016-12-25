  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi soldier killed near Yemen border

Saudi Arabia

Saudi soldier killed near Yemen border

Agence France Presse |

A Yemeni tribesman loyal to Yemen's President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi. (AFP)

RIYADH: A Saudi soldier was killed in a cross-border firefight with Yemeni rebels, the interior ministry said Sunday.
A border post was attacked overnight by Houthi rebels, a spokesman said, adding that one soldier wounded in the exchange died before reaching hospital.
He was the latest of at least 111 Saudi soldiers and civilians to die in the country’s south since the kingdom launched a coalition to battle Yemeni insurgents in March 2015.
Most Saudi casualties have been from retaliatory cross-border rocket attacks or combat.
But there have also been previous deadly mine blasts in Jazan.
In Yemen itself, more than 7,000 people have been killed, mostly civilians, since March last year according to the United Nations.
A Yemeni military official said Sunday that five rebels were killed in a coalition air raid in the southern Shabwa province.
Also in Shabwa, three armed tribesman were killed in an ambush by fighters belonging to the Yemeni branch of Al-Qaeda.
Yemen’s conflict has allowed jihadist groups including Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group to expand, mainly in the country’s vast desert east.
President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi Sunday visited the port city of Mukhalla, on Yemen’s southeast coast, for the first time since loyalist forces retook it from jihadists.
In Shibam, around 100 kilometers (65 miles) north of Mukhalla, a local official survived an assassination attempt blamed by security sources on Al-Qaeda.
The sources said Faraj Neji survived the ambush but that two of his guards were killed.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Crown prince praises SABIC efforts to help drug addicts

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior has expressed...

‘Roads of Arabia’ receives Chinese plaudits

RIYADH Chinese media and popular circles have highlighted the Roads of Arabia exhibition which...

273,000 visit Jeddah book fair in nine days

JEDDAH The second Jeddah International Book Fair has attracted 273 000 visitors in nine days...

Saudi forces kill Houthi, Saleh fighters in surgical strike

JEDDAH Saudi armed forces on Sunday carried out a surgical operation in the Najran border area...

Experts suggest ways to develop Arab housing sector

RIYADH The fourth Arab Housing Conference has recommended building urban communities not housing...

Man sentenced to death for his role in terror plots

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Saudi to death after finding him guilty...

Saudi Arabia welcomes UN vote denouncing Israeli settlements

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has welcomed Friday s UN resolution strongly advising Israel to end its...

Makkah governor exhorts officials to serve citizens

JEDDAH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal said that the main goal of the province and its...

Italian frigate to dock at Jeddah port on goodwill mission

RIYADH The Italian multi mission frigate FREMM Carabiniere will visit the Jeddah Islamic Port on...

OIC information ministers commend Saudi Arabia’s war on terror

JEDDAH Information ministers from 57 Muslim countries praised the efforts and strategy of Saudi...

Haramain train to be fully operational by end 2017

MAKKAH The Haramain high speed train will start operating gradually in six months with the first...

20% of design work for advanced reactor completed

SEOUL The second meeting of the joint Saudi Korean Steering Committee for the System integrated...

12-year jail for Qatif protester

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a citizen to 12 years in prison for...

Saudi aid program targets 3,185 Syrians in Mafraq, Jordan

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees has readied a package of...

Training is our top priority, says crown prince

JEDDAH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior said the Ministry...

MiSK Foundation launches talent-mining festival

DAMMAM Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s MiSK Foundation launched Wednesday the third...

Around Arab News

Black swans that could cast a shadow over Saudi budget plans

The Saudi Arabian budget for 2017 was generally well received Most commentators and analysts...

Crown prince praises SABIC efforts to help drug addicts

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior has expressed...

‘Roads of Arabia’ receives Chinese plaudits

RIYADH Chinese media and popular circles have highlighted the Roads of Arabia exhibition which...

273,000 visit Jeddah book fair in nine days

JEDDAH The second Jeddah International Book Fair has attracted 273 000 visitors in nine days...

Saudi forces kill Houthi, Saleh fighters in surgical strike

JEDDAH Saudi armed forces on Sunday carried out a surgical operation in the Najran border area...

Experts suggest ways to develop Arab housing sector

RIYADH The fourth Arab Housing Conference has recommended building urban communities not housing...

Man sentenced to death for his role in terror plots

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Saudi to death after finding him guilty...

Israel to expand settlements in retaliation for UN resolution

JERUSALEM In the days following the UN Security Council s resolution affirming the illegality of...

Freezing weather Aleppo refugees’ new enemy

IDLIB Syria The weeklong operation to evacuate tens of thousands of civilians from Aleppo to the...

Pope expresses sorrow at human suffering in Syria

VATICAN CITY Decrying the suffering in Syria Pope Francis on Sunday wished Christmas peace and...

Putin, Rouhani welcome Aleppo ‘victory’

TEHRAN Iran s President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin welcomed the...

Turkish Army kills 12 Daesh militants

ISTANBUL The Turkish Army said it killed 12 Daesh militants Sunday near Al Bab though it was not...

Israel summons foreign envoys after UN resolution

JERUSALEM Israel on Sunday summoned representatives of states that supported a UN resolution...

Suicide attack claims 2 lives in Cameroon

YAOUNDE A suicide bomber apparently targeting a religious site on Christmas day killed two...

11 dead in Iraq bombings

BAGHDAD Iraqi officials say separate bombings in and around Baghdad have killed at least 11...

2 Libyans charged with hijacking flight

VALLETTA Malta Two Libyan men have been arraigned in a Maltese court on charges of hijacking a...