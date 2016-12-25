  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Powerful typhoon slams into northern Philippines, spoiling Christmas

World

Powerful typhoon slams into northern Philippines, spoiling Christmas

Agence France Presse |

Stranded passengers from Tabaco port in Albay province, eastern Philippines, are evacuated by the local government on Dec. 24, 2016 after their seafaring vessels were prohibited from sailing ahead of typhoon Nock-Ten's expected arrival. (AFP / Charism Sayat)

DARAGA, Philippines: A powerful typhoon hit the Philippines late Sunday, cutting off electricity to millions and disrupting Christmas celebrations for tens of thousands who fled its approach, officials said.
Typhoon Nock-Ten made landfall in the eastern island province of Catanduanes at 6:30 p.m. (1030 GMT) with gusts of 235 kilometers (146 miles) an hour, the state weather service said.
Officials said there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the storm, one of the strongest this year to hit the disaster-prone archipelago on the Pacific Rim.
The military and local governments earlier moved at least 102,000 people from the coasts, Catanduanes and the nearby Bicol peninsula, an impoverished region which is home to more than five million, provincial officials said.
“Most of Bicol is without electricity,” Joaquin Berces, a member of the region’s civil defense office told AFP as residents hunkered down in the dark.
“We stayed indoors for our own safety and we probably won’t know the extent of the damage until tomorrow,” he said by telephone from Legazpi city, the regional capital about 350 kilometers southeast of Manila.
Communication and power lines have been cut in Catanduanes, he added.

Gigantic waves
Experts had earlier warned of large coastal waves of up to 2.5-meters (eight-feet) high, floods and landslides.
The typhoon was forecast to sweep west toward the country’s most densely populated areas, passing just south of the capital Manila on Monday afternoon.
“It would pass over land overnight and we hope that would dissipate the typhoon’s strength somewhat” before reaching the Manila area, state weather forecaster Lorie de la Cruz told AFP.
She said maximum sustained winds during land fall were 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour, far lower than the 250 kph winds estimated earlier by the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center.
Nock-Ten, named after a bird found in Laos, struck on one of the biggest holidays in the mainly Christian nation, and one provincial governor offered roast pig at evacuation centers to entice people to abandon celebrations at home.
“Floods terrify me. Each time I hear about a coming typhoon I want to throw up,” Criselda Buenvenuto, 68, told AFP as she joined neighbors sheltering at a school in the town of Santo Domingo in Bicol.
The hunchbacked widow lived alone in the kitchen of her house after the rest of it was destroyed during a typhoon 10 years ago that killed more than a thousand people.
In the village of Alcala on the slopes of the active Mayon volcano, about 100 babies, toddlers, parents and elderly people were the first to be trucked off to another school as rain and strong winds shook trees.
“There are large ash deposits on the slopes (of Mayon). Heavy rain can dislodge them and bury our homes in mud,” said local official Alberto Lindo.

Typhoon island
The government forced more than 12,000 residents to move away from the Catanduanes coast, provincial vice governor Shirley Abundo said on ABS-CBN television.
In Camarines Sur province near Catanduanes, governor Miguel Villafuerte said on his Facebook page that nearly 90,000 residents were moved out of their homes as part of his “zero casualty” goal.
“Please evacuate, we will offer roast pig at the evacuation centers,” he said in another post on Twitter.
Civil defense officials in Bicol said earlier nearly half a million people in the region were in harm’s way and needed to be moved out.
All ferry services and commercial flights in the area were suspended.
Some 20 typhoons or lesser storms strike the Philippines each year, routinely killing hundreds of people, and Bicol is often the first region to be hit.
It prides itself on having sharpened its disaster response to minimize casualties.
Rescue workers in Manila and surrounding provinces have been put on standby, evacuation centers opened and food and other rations stocked.
The coast guard on Sunday ordered the beaches south of Manila to be cleared of holidaymakers by Monday, while residents of the capital’s seaside slums were warned to leave their homes.
Mammoth tsunami-like waves devastated the city of Tacloban and nearby areas when super typhoon Haiyan struck the central Philippines in November 2013, leaving 7,350 people dead or missing. 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Massive WWII bomb is defused in German town of Augsburg

FRANKFURT Germany Explosives experts have defused a large World War II aerial bomb in the...

Powerful earthquake shakes Chile

SANTIAGO Chile A powerful earthquake shook southern Chile on Sunday prompting officials to order...

China’s Suzhou city to halt live poultry trade on bird flu concerns

BEIJING A Chinese city said on Sunday it will suspend trade of live poultry in the interests of...

Pakistan releases Indian fishermen in bid to ease tensions with Delhi

KARACHI PAKISTAN Pakistan released 220 Indian fishermen on Sunday as a goodwill gesture aimed at...

Anger in Afghanistan at female pilot’s US asylum bid

KABUL There was an angry reaction in Afghanistan to news that the first female fixed wing pilot...

Al-Shabab militants shoot prosecutor dead in Somalia’s Puntland

BOSASSO SOMALIA Al Shabab militants shot dead a military prosecutor in Somalia s semi autonomous...

Pope urges peace, comforts terror victims in Christmas message

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis urged peace around the world in his traditional Christmas address on...

French aid worker kidnapped in Mali: France

PARIS A Frenchwoman who runs an aid group has been kidnapped in Mali s restive north the French...

China aircraft carrier to lead Pacific drills for first time

BEIJING China s navy sent its sole aircraft carrier into the Pacific for the first time state...

‘No survivors’ as Syria-bound Russian jet crashes

MOSCOW A Russian military plane crashed on its way to Syria on Sunday with no sign of survivors...

Germans must leave home Christmas morning as WWII bomb is defused

FRANKFURT Germany More than 54 000 people in the southern German city of Augsburg will have to...

Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY investigation

WEST PALM BEACH Florida President elect Donald Trump said Saturday he will dissolve his...

Europe on high alert as festive season begins

JEDDAH Law authorities implemented heightened security measures across Europe for the long...

2 militants linked to Bangladesh cafe siege killed

DHAKA Two militants linked to the extremist group behind July s Dhaka cafe siege that left 22...

Modi lays foundation of huge statue amid criticism

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a massive...

Nigeria: Boko Haram is crushed, forced out of last enclave

LAGOS Nigeria The Boko Haram extremist group has finally been crushed driven from its last forest...

Around Arab News

Powerful typhoon slams into northern Philippines, spoiling Christmas

DARAGA Philippines A powerful typhoon hit the Philippines late Sunday cutting off electricity to...

Massive WWII bomb is defused in German town of Augsburg

FRANKFURT Germany Explosives experts have defused a large World War II aerial bomb in the...

Fake news story sets off Israel-Pakistan Twitter feud

JERUSALEM A fake news story has touched off a tense Twitter confrontation between nuclear power...

Powerful earthquake shakes Chile

SANTIAGO Chile A powerful earthquake shook southern Chile on Sunday prompting officials to order...

Saudi daily retracts Aramco sale claim

RIYADH A Saudi financial newspaper Sunday retracted an article it published the previous day...

China’s Suzhou city to halt live poultry trade on bird flu concerns

BEIJING A Chinese city said on Sunday it will suspend trade of live poultry in the interests of...

Pakistan releases Indian fishermen in bid to ease tensions with Delhi

KARACHI PAKISTAN Pakistan released 220 Indian fishermen on Sunday as a goodwill gesture aimed at...

Anger in Afghanistan at female pilot’s US asylum bid

KABUL There was an angry reaction in Afghanistan to news that the first female fixed wing pilot...

Al-Shabab militants shoot prosecutor dead in Somalia’s Puntland

BOSASSO SOMALIA Al Shabab militants shot dead a military prosecutor in Somalia s semi autonomous...

Iraq: Blasts in, around Baghdad kill at least 11

BAGHDAD Iraqi officials say separate bombings in and around Baghdad have killed at least 11...

Egypt targets 5% economic growth by mid-2018

CAIRO Egypt targets a five percent economic growth rate in the year to June 2018 the finance...

Pope urges peace, comforts terror victims in Christmas message

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis urged peace around the world in his traditional Christmas address on...

Tunisia security forces warn of returning jihadis

TUNIS Tunisia s security forces called on the government Sunday to take exceptional measures to...

French aid worker kidnapped in Mali: France

PARIS A Frenchwoman who runs an aid group has been kidnapped in Mali s restive north the French...

Iran rial hits fresh record low

TEHRAN Iran s currency plumbed new lows against the dollar on Sunday continuing a six month...

Israel summons representatives of countries who backed UN vote

JERUSALEM Israel on Sunday summoned representatives of states that supported a UN resolution...