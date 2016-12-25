  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 53 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Anger in Afghanistan at female pilot’s US asylum bid

World

Anger in Afghanistan at female pilot’s US asylum bid

Reuters |

Rahmani said she and her family had received direct threats not just from the Taliban. (AP Photo/Allauddin Khan)

KABUL: There was an angry reaction in Afghanistan to news that the first female fixed-wing pilot in the country’s air force was requesting asylum in the United States after completing an 18-month training course.
The Afghan defense ministry confirmed on Sunday that Captain Niloofar Rahmani, 25, had sought asylum after the Wall Street Journal quoted her as saying that she feared her life would be in danger if she returned home.
A recipient of the US State Department’s “Women of Courage” award in 2015, Capt. Rahmani had been a symbol of efforts to improve the situation of women in her country, more than a decade after the fall of the Taliban regime.
Mohammad Radmanish, a defense ministry spokesman, said the government hoped that her request would be denied by US authorities who have spent billions trying to build up Afghan security forces.
“When an officer complains of insecurity and is afraid of security threats, then what should ordinary people do?” he said. “She has made an excuse for herself, but we have hundreds of educated women and female civil right activists who work and it is safe for them.”
Capt. Rahmani, who graduated from flight school in 2012 and qualified to fly C-208 military cargo aircraft, had been in the United States on a training course and had been due to return home on Saturday.
In a conservative country notorious for the restrictions placed on women, Rahmani’s story stood out as a rare example of a woman breaking through in areas normally reserved for men.
Her success came at a price, however. The citation for the “Women of Courage” award said she and her family had received direct threats not just from the Taliban but also from some relatives, forcing her family to move house several times.
However, there was little sympathy on Afghanistan’s active social media networks, which were replete with comments criticizing Rahmani, accusing her of wasting government money spent on expensive training and avoiding her responsibilities.
“Niloofar Rahmani took a million dollars from the pockets of the people of Afghanistan to pay human traffickers to get to America to seek asylum,” one Facebook user wrote in comments typical of others.
Dozens of Afghan troops receiving training in the United States have gone missing over the past two years, and at least one has been detained while trying to cross the border to Canada.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

2 Libyans charged with hijacking flight

VALLETTA Malta Two Libyan men have been arraigned in a Maltese court on charges of hijacking a...

Major quake jolts Chile resort region; 21,000 homes lose power

SANTIAGO Chile A 7 6 magnitude earthquake jolted southern Chile on Sunday prompting thousands to...

Powerful typhoon slams into northern Philippines, spoiling Christmas

DARAGA Philippines A powerful typhoon hit the Philippines late Sunday cutting off electricity to...

Massive WWII bomb is defused in German town of Augsburg

FRANKFURT Germany Explosives experts have defused a large World War II aerial bomb in the...

China’s Suzhou city to halt live poultry trade on bird flu concerns

BEIJING A Chinese city said on Sunday it will suspend trade of live poultry in the interests of...

Pakistan releases Indian fishermen in bid to ease tensions with Delhi

KARACHI PAKISTAN Pakistan released 220 Indian fishermen on Sunday as a goodwill gesture aimed at...

Al-Shabab militants shoot prosecutor dead in Somalia’s Puntland

BOSASSO SOMALIA Al Shabab militants shot dead a military prosecutor in Somalia s semi autonomous...

Pope urges peace, comforts terror victims in Christmas message

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis urged peace around the world in his traditional Christmas address on...

French aid worker kidnapped in Mali: France

PARIS A Frenchwoman who runs an aid group has been kidnapped in Mali s restive north the French...

China aircraft carrier to lead Pacific drills for first time

BEIJING China s navy sent its sole aircraft carrier into the Pacific for the first time state...

‘No survivors’ as Syria-bound Russian jet crashes

MOSCOW A Russian military plane crashed on its way to Syria on Sunday with no sign of survivors...

Germans must leave home Christmas morning as WWII bomb is defused

FRANKFURT Germany More than 54 000 people in the southern German city of Augsburg will have to...

Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY investigation

WEST PALM BEACH Florida President elect Donald Trump said Saturday he will dissolve his...

Europe on high alert as festive season begins

JEDDAH Law authorities implemented heightened security measures across Europe for the long...

2 militants linked to Bangladesh cafe siege killed

DHAKA Two militants linked to the extremist group behind July s Dhaka cafe siege that left 22...

Modi lays foundation of huge statue amid criticism

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a massive...

Around Arab News

Singer George Michael of Wham! fame dies at 53

LONDON British singer George Michael who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham and...

Black swans that could cast a shadow over Saudi budget plans

The Saudi Arabian budget for 2017 was generally well received Most commentators and analysts...

Crown prince praises SABIC efforts to help drug addicts

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior has expressed...

‘Roads of Arabia’ receives Chinese plaudits

RIYADH Chinese media and popular circles have highlighted the Roads of Arabia exhibition which...

273,000 visit Jeddah book fair in nine days

JEDDAH The second Jeddah International Book Fair has attracted 273 000 visitors in nine days...

Saudi forces kill Houthi, Saleh fighters in surgical strike

JEDDAH Saudi armed forces on Sunday carried out a surgical operation in the Najran border area...

Experts suggest ways to develop Arab housing sector

RIYADH The fourth Arab Housing Conference has recommended building urban communities not housing...

Man sentenced to death for his role in terror plots

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Saudi to death after finding him guilty...

Israel to expand settlements in retaliation for UN resolution

JERUSALEM In the days following the UN Security Council s resolution affirming the illegality of...

Freezing weather Aleppo refugees’ new enemy

IDLIB Syria The weeklong operation to evacuate tens of thousands of civilians from Aleppo to the...

Pope expresses sorrow at human suffering in Syria

VATICAN CITY Decrying the suffering in Syria Pope Francis on Sunday wished Christmas peace and...

Putin, Rouhani welcome Aleppo ‘victory’

TEHRAN Iran s President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin welcomed the...

Turkish Army kills 12 Daesh militants

ISTANBUL The Turkish Army said it killed 12 Daesh militants Sunday near Al Bab though it was not...

Israel summons foreign envoys after UN resolution

JERUSALEM Israel on Sunday summoned representatives of states that supported a UN resolution...

Suicide attack claims 2 lives in Cameroon

YAOUNDE A suicide bomber apparently targeting a religious site on Christmas day killed two...

11 dead in Iraq bombings

BAGHDAD Iraqi officials say separate bombings in and around Baghdad have killed at least 11...