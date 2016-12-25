  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 31 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan releases Indian fishermen in bid to ease tensions with Delhi

World

Pakistan releases Indian fishermen in bid to ease tensions with Delhi

Reuters |

Fishermen from India sit with their belongings, after they were released from a prison, at Cantonment railway station in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)

KARACHI, PAKISTAN: Pakistan released 220 Indian fishermen on Sunday as a goodwill gesture aimed at easing tensions with its neighbor, officials said.
The men were arrested more than a year ago, accused of entering Pakistani waters in an area of the Arabian Sea where the border is unclear.
India is also holding Pakistani fishermen for the same reason and Pakistan hopes its gesture — on the birthday of the nation’s father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which coincides with Christmas Day — will be reciprocated.
“We have total of 518 Indian fishermen out of which 220 are being released today as a goodwill gesture of the Pakistan government. In the next phase, 219 fishermen will be released on Jan. 5,” Shunail Husain Shah, a police assistant superintendent, told Reuters.
Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors have been more fraught than usual since a crackdown by Indian forces on dissent in Indian-controlled Kashmir began in July. In September militants killed 18 soldiers at an Indian army base, an attack New Delhi blamed on Pakistan.
“We appreciate Pakistan’s goodwill gesture of releasing Indian fishermen, but we expect a similar reciprocal move by India, 156 Pakistani fishermen including 13 children are languishing in Indian jails,” Muhammad Ali Shah, president of Pakistan Fisher Folk, a fishermen’s rights body. told Reuters.
The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea states that fishermen who cross territorial waters can be warned and fined but not arrested, and Shah called on both countries to respect that.
One of the fishermen being released, who goes by the single name Naresh, told Reuters: “I am very happy, looking forward to meet my family back in Gujarat. We were treated nicely here, I will request the Indian government release the detained Pakistani fishermen as well.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

2 Libyans charged with hijacking flight

VALLETTA Malta Two Libyan men have been arraigned in a Maltese court on charges of hijacking a...

Major quake jolts Chile resort region; 21,000 homes lose power

SANTIAGO Chile A 7 6 magnitude earthquake jolted southern Chile on Sunday prompting thousands to...

Powerful typhoon slams into northern Philippines, spoiling Christmas

DARAGA Philippines A powerful typhoon hit the Philippines late Sunday cutting off electricity to...

Massive WWII bomb is defused in German town of Augsburg

FRANKFURT Germany Explosives experts have defused a large World War II aerial bomb in the...

China’s Suzhou city to halt live poultry trade on bird flu concerns

BEIJING A Chinese city said on Sunday it will suspend trade of live poultry in the interests of...

Anger in Afghanistan at female pilot’s US asylum bid

KABUL There was an angry reaction in Afghanistan to news that the first female fixed wing pilot...

Al-Shabab militants shoot prosecutor dead in Somalia’s Puntland

BOSASSO SOMALIA Al Shabab militants shot dead a military prosecutor in Somalia s semi autonomous...

Pope urges peace, comforts terror victims in Christmas message

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis urged peace around the world in his traditional Christmas address on...

French aid worker kidnapped in Mali: France

PARIS A Frenchwoman who runs an aid group has been kidnapped in Mali s restive north the French...

China aircraft carrier to lead Pacific drills for first time

BEIJING China s navy sent its sole aircraft carrier into the Pacific for the first time state...

‘No survivors’ as Syria-bound Russian jet crashes

MOSCOW A Russian military plane crashed on its way to Syria on Sunday with no sign of survivors...

Germans must leave home Christmas morning as WWII bomb is defused

FRANKFURT Germany More than 54 000 people in the southern German city of Augsburg will have to...

Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY investigation

WEST PALM BEACH Florida President elect Donald Trump said Saturday he will dissolve his...

Europe on high alert as festive season begins

JEDDAH Law authorities implemented heightened security measures across Europe for the long...

2 militants linked to Bangladesh cafe siege killed

DHAKA Two militants linked to the extremist group behind July s Dhaka cafe siege that left 22...

Modi lays foundation of huge statue amid criticism

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a massive...

Around Arab News

Singer George Michael of Wham! fame dies at 53

LONDON British singer George Michael who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham and...

Black swans that could cast a shadow over Saudi budget plans

The Saudi Arabian budget for 2017 was generally well received Most commentators and analysts...

Crown prince praises SABIC efforts to help drug addicts

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior has expressed...

‘Roads of Arabia’ receives Chinese plaudits

RIYADH Chinese media and popular circles have highlighted the Roads of Arabia exhibition which...

273,000 visit Jeddah book fair in nine days

JEDDAH The second Jeddah International Book Fair has attracted 273 000 visitors in nine days...

Saudi forces kill Houthi, Saleh fighters in surgical strike

JEDDAH Saudi armed forces on Sunday carried out a surgical operation in the Najran border area...

Experts suggest ways to develop Arab housing sector

RIYADH The fourth Arab Housing Conference has recommended building urban communities not housing...

Man sentenced to death for his role in terror plots

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Saudi to death after finding him guilty...

Israel to expand settlements in retaliation for UN resolution

JERUSALEM In the days following the UN Security Council s resolution affirming the illegality of...

Freezing weather Aleppo refugees’ new enemy

IDLIB Syria The weeklong operation to evacuate tens of thousands of civilians from Aleppo to the...

Pope expresses sorrow at human suffering in Syria

VATICAN CITY Decrying the suffering in Syria Pope Francis on Sunday wished Christmas peace and...

Putin, Rouhani welcome Aleppo ‘victory’

TEHRAN Iran s President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin welcomed the...

Turkish Army kills 12 Daesh militants

ISTANBUL The Turkish Army said it killed 12 Daesh militants Sunday near Al Bab though it was not...

Israel summons foreign envoys after UN resolution

JERUSALEM Israel on Sunday summoned representatives of states that supported a UN resolution...

Suicide attack claims 2 lives in Cameroon

YAOUNDE A suicide bomber apparently targeting a religious site on Christmas day killed two...

11 dead in Iraq bombings

BAGHDAD Iraqi officials say separate bombings in and around Baghdad have killed at least 11...