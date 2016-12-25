  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 55 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • China’s Suzhou city to halt live poultry trade on bird flu concerns

World

China’s Suzhou city to halt live poultry trade on bird flu concerns

Reuters |

File: Chinese officials test poultry. (AFP)

BEIJING: A Chinese city said on Sunday it will suspend trade of live poultry in the interests of public health after neighboring provinces reported cases of human bird flu infections.
Suzhou, the second-biggest city in the eastern province of Jiangsu, will halt trading of live poultry as of midnight, the official People’s Daily reported on its website.
Two people have died of the H7N9 strain of bid flu in China this winter, the first fatalities among at least seven infections.
In the past week, Hong Kong and Macau have also reported their first human bird flu infections for this season.
H7N9 had not been detected in either humans or animals in China until March 2013.
The city of Shanghai, about 100 km (62 miles) southeast of Suzhou, reported last week that a man had been diagnosed with the H7N9 strain after traveling from Jiangsu.
The two deaths were in Anhui province, west of both Shanghai and Suzhou. Anhui has reported five human infections since Dec. 8.
Authorities in Anhui, which has a population of almost 60 million, have shut some livestock markets and stepped up sterilization to prevent the virus spreading. “A few” chickens had been culled.
In Xiamen, a city in Fujian province also in the east, authorities halted poultry sales on Thursday in one district, after a 44-year-old man was diagnosed with H7N9, state news agency Xinhua reported.
The H7N9 strain does not seem to transmit easily from person to person, and sustained human-to-human infection has not been reported, according to the World Health Organization.
The danger with any such virus is that it mutates and acquires genetic changes that might increase its pandemic potential.
The last major bird flu outbreak in mainland China — from late 2013 to early 2014 — killed 36 people and led to more than $6 billion in losses for the agricultural sector.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

2 Libyans charged with hijacking flight

VALLETTA Malta Two Libyan men have been arraigned in a Maltese court on charges of hijacking a...

Major quake jolts Chile resort region; 21,000 homes lose power

SANTIAGO Chile A 7 6 magnitude earthquake jolted southern Chile on Sunday prompting thousands to...

Powerful typhoon slams into northern Philippines, spoiling Christmas

DARAGA Philippines A powerful typhoon hit the Philippines late Sunday cutting off electricity to...

Massive WWII bomb is defused in German town of Augsburg

FRANKFURT Germany Explosives experts have defused a large World War II aerial bomb in the...

Pakistan releases Indian fishermen in bid to ease tensions with Delhi

KARACHI PAKISTAN Pakistan released 220 Indian fishermen on Sunday as a goodwill gesture aimed at...

Anger in Afghanistan at female pilot’s US asylum bid

KABUL There was an angry reaction in Afghanistan to news that the first female fixed wing pilot...

Al-Shabab militants shoot prosecutor dead in Somalia’s Puntland

BOSASSO SOMALIA Al Shabab militants shot dead a military prosecutor in Somalia s semi autonomous...

Pope urges peace, comforts terror victims in Christmas message

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis urged peace around the world in his traditional Christmas address on...

French aid worker kidnapped in Mali: France

PARIS A Frenchwoman who runs an aid group has been kidnapped in Mali s restive north the French...

China aircraft carrier to lead Pacific drills for first time

BEIJING China s navy sent its sole aircraft carrier into the Pacific for the first time state...

‘No survivors’ as Syria-bound Russian jet crashes

MOSCOW A Russian military plane crashed on its way to Syria on Sunday with no sign of survivors...

Germans must leave home Christmas morning as WWII bomb is defused

FRANKFURT Germany More than 54 000 people in the southern German city of Augsburg will have to...

Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY investigation

WEST PALM BEACH Florida President elect Donald Trump said Saturday he will dissolve his...

Europe on high alert as festive season begins

JEDDAH Law authorities implemented heightened security measures across Europe for the long...

2 militants linked to Bangladesh cafe siege killed

DHAKA Two militants linked to the extremist group behind July s Dhaka cafe siege that left 22...

Modi lays foundation of huge statue amid criticism

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a massive...

Around Arab News

Singer George Michael of Wham! fame dies at 53

LONDON British singer George Michael who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham and...

Black swans that could cast a shadow over Saudi budget plans

The Saudi Arabian budget for 2017 was generally well received Most commentators and analysts...

Crown prince praises SABIC efforts to help drug addicts

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior has expressed...

‘Roads of Arabia’ receives Chinese plaudits

RIYADH Chinese media and popular circles have highlighted the Roads of Arabia exhibition which...

273,000 visit Jeddah book fair in nine days

JEDDAH The second Jeddah International Book Fair has attracted 273 000 visitors in nine days...

Saudi forces kill Houthi, Saleh fighters in surgical strike

JEDDAH Saudi armed forces on Sunday carried out a surgical operation in the Najran border area...

Experts suggest ways to develop Arab housing sector

RIYADH The fourth Arab Housing Conference has recommended building urban communities not housing...

Man sentenced to death for his role in terror plots

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Saudi to death after finding him guilty...

Israel to expand settlements in retaliation for UN resolution

JERUSALEM In the days following the UN Security Council s resolution affirming the illegality of...

Freezing weather Aleppo refugees’ new enemy

IDLIB Syria The weeklong operation to evacuate tens of thousands of civilians from Aleppo to the...

Pope expresses sorrow at human suffering in Syria

VATICAN CITY Decrying the suffering in Syria Pope Francis on Sunday wished Christmas peace and...

Putin, Rouhani welcome Aleppo ‘victory’

TEHRAN Iran s President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin welcomed the...

Turkish Army kills 12 Daesh militants

ISTANBUL The Turkish Army said it killed 12 Daesh militants Sunday near Al Bab though it was not...

Israel summons foreign envoys after UN resolution

JERUSALEM Israel on Sunday summoned representatives of states that supported a UN resolution...

Suicide attack claims 2 lives in Cameroon

YAOUNDE A suicide bomber apparently targeting a religious site on Christmas day killed two...

11 dead in Iraq bombings

BAGHDAD Iraqi officials say separate bombings in and around Baghdad have killed at least 11...