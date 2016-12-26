  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Freezing weather Aleppo refugees’ new enemy

Middle-East

Freezing weather Aleppo refugees’ new enemy

Arab News |

Syrian children walk in a snow covered street in the village of Maaret al-Numan, in the Syria's northern province of Idlib, on Dec. 21, 2016. (AFP / Mohamed al-Bakour)

IDLIB, Syria: The weeklong operation to evacuate tens of thousands of civilians from Aleppo to the northwestern city of Idlib is complete, but refugees face a new enemy: Snow, rain and freezing temperatures.
“All civilians who wished to be evacuated have been (evacuated),” said Krista Armstrong, the spokeswoman of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The aid group led the complex operation in snowy winter conditions with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent after the Bashar Assad regime took complete control of Aleppo on Thursday.
The snowy weather is wreaking havoc. Two children were killed on Friday when heavy snowfall collapsed several tents.
“The snowstorm has caused the collapse of our tents and closure of roads amid a scarcity of water and foodstuff,” Qadir Darwish, a Syrian refugees, told wire agency reporters.
Little snow is forecast in the Idlib province this week, but daytime temperatures are expected to dip to -14 degrees Celsius while overnight temperatures will be as low as -16 degrees Celsius. Refugees can expect rain almost daily, according to AccuWeather.
Thousands of refugees who fled Aleppo with only the clothes on their backs and few belongings arrived in Idlib amid freezing temperatures. Many are now sleeping in unheated buildings or tents. Snowfall has also hampered the delivery of bread and foodstuff as the roads leading to Idlib were closed.
Darwish appealed to the Turkish aid agency IHH and other relief groups to intervene to provide refugees in Idlib with more tents to protect them from the snowstorm.
While the refugees’ most pressing concern is how to deal with the weather, they also say the area is an “open-air prison,” severely limiting their movements at a time when the Syrian Army is expected to target Idlib next.
At least 25,000 people, including opposition fighters, have left east Aleppo since Thursday under an evacuation deal that saw the city come under full regime control.
“We did not want to leave our land, but they used every weapon available to force us out,” Abu Mohammed, a father of four from east Aleppo, told an AFP reporter. “Now they've prepared a prison for us in order to besiege us and bombard us.”
Idlib city has been held since March 2015 by a coalition of opposition fighters. Since then, tens of thousands of people from across the country have flooded the province.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that 700,000 internally displaced people have found shelter in Idlib since Syria’s war erupted nearly six years ago.
— INPUT FROM REUTERS, AFP

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Turkish authorities detained 1,682 people last week over militant links -ministry

ISTANBUL Turkish authorities last week detained 1 682 people for questioning over suspected links...

Trump’s pick for ambassador to Israel has all sides on edge

NEW YORK If President elect Donald Trump is seeking to show he plans to obliterate President...

Israel to expand settlements in retaliation for UN resolution

JERUSALEM In the days following the UN Security Council s resolution affirming the illegality of...

Pope expresses sorrow at human suffering in Syria

VATICAN CITY Decrying the suffering in Syria Pope Francis on Sunday wished Christmas peace and...

Putin, Rouhani welcome Aleppo ‘victory’

TEHRAN Iran s President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin welcomed the...

Turkish Army kills 12 Daesh militants

ISTANBUL The Turkish Army said it killed 12 Daesh militants Sunday near Al Bab though it was not...

Israel summons foreign envoys after UN resolution

JERUSALEM Israel on Sunday summoned representatives of states that supported a UN resolution...

Suicide attack claims 2 lives in Cameroon

YAOUNDE A suicide bomber apparently targeting a religious site on Christmas day killed two...

11 dead in Iraq bombings

BAGHDAD Iraqi officials say separate bombings in and around Baghdad have killed at least 11...

Iraq: Blasts in, around Baghdad kill at least 11

BAGHDAD Iraqi officials say separate bombings in and around Baghdad have killed at least 11...

Tunisia security forces warn of returning jihadis

TUNIS Tunisia s security forces called on the government Sunday to take exceptional measures to...

Israel summons representatives of countries who backed UN vote

JERUSALEM Israel on Sunday summoned representatives of states that supported a UN resolution...

Santa Claus is coming to Tehran

TEHRAN Iran s capital might not seem like the most obvious pitstop for Santa Claus but Iranians...

Christmas & UN vote boost holiday cheer in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM West Bank Thousands of pilgrims and tourists from around the world together with local...

Blast rocks Aleppo as residents return

BEIRUT An explosion rocked eastern Aleppo Saturday as some residents were returning to their...

Turkey-backed fighters kill 68 Daesh ultras near Al-Bab

ANKARA Syrian opposition fighters backed by Turkish warplanes killed 68 Daesh militants in...

Around Arab News

No tax on CO2 emissions in China’s new environment law

BEIJING China has passed a law that levies taxes on pollution but ignores carbon dioxide one of...

Turkish authorities detained 1,682 people last week over militant links -ministry

ISTANBUL Turkish authorities last week detained 1 682 people for questioning over suspected links...

Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerable to hacking

ALLENTOWN Pennsylvania Jill Stein s bid to recount votes in Pennsylvania was in trouble even...

Trump’s pick for ambassador to Israel has all sides on edge

NEW YORK If President elect Donald Trump is seeking to show he plans to obliterate President...

Surge in tourists puts some strain on Thailand’s infrastructure

BANGKOK Thailand s success in attracting huge numbers of tourists has put some infrastructure for...

Trump repeating some behaviors he criticized in Clinton

WASHINGTON Donald Trump spent the past two years attacking rival Hillary Clinton as crooked...

Chinese carrier enters South China Sea amid renewed tension

TAIPEI A group of Chinese warships led by the country s sole aircraft carrier entered the top...

Japan, US set to sign pact to limit US base worker immunity

TOKYO Japan and the US have agreed in principle on guidelines for limiting immunity from Japanese...

Russia: Focus is on faults, not terror, in plane crash probe

SOCHI Russia A pilot error or a technical fault not terrorism is likely to be the cause of the...

Singer George Michael of Wham! fame dies at 53

LONDON British singer George Michael who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham and...

Black swans that could cast a shadow over Saudi budget plans

The Saudi Arabian budget for 2017 was generally well received Most commentators and analysts...

Crown prince praises SABIC efforts to help drug addicts

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior has expressed...

‘Roads of Arabia’ receives Chinese plaudits

RIYADH Chinese media and popular circles have highlighted the Roads of Arabia exhibition which...

273,000 visit Jeddah book fair in nine days

JEDDAH The second Jeddah International Book Fair has attracted 273 000 visitors in nine days...

Saudi forces kill Houthi, Saleh fighters in surgical strike

JEDDAH Saudi armed forces on Sunday carried out a surgical operation in the Najran border area...

Experts suggest ways to develop Arab housing sector

RIYADH The fourth Arab Housing Conference has recommended building urban communities not housing...