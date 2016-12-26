Saudi forces kill Houthi, Saleh fighters in surgical strike

JEDDAH: Saudi armed forces on Sunday carried out a surgical operation in the Najran border area which resulted in the storming of a stronghold of Houthi militias and those of ousted Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, killing all the combatants and seizing their weapons.

Army sources told Arab News that a group of the 6th King Fahd Armored Brigade and fighters of the 14th Mechanized Brigade carried out the military operation against Houthi militiamen and Saleh loyalists in the area, killing all the fighters. The weapons seized included rocket-propelled grenades, live ammunition and grenades.

The sources said the Saudi-led Arab coalition aircraft, meanwhile destroyed eight reinforcement units belonging to the Houthi militias and ousted Saleh forces near Naqil bin Ghilan that were on their way to Nihm district, east of Sanaa.

On another front, Yemeni sources announced that 33 Houthi militants, including three leaders, were killed in the Nihm district.

Media sources confirmed that senior Houthi leader Yahya Hamid Al-Din was killed with some 30 militiamen.

Two senior officers of the rapid intervention forces, Walid Kosheri and Wahid Al-Shabati, were also killed on the Nihm battlefield.

Other Yemeni sources said artillery guns were clearly heard in Arhab after clashes in the Alakran area in Nihm, east of Sanaa. Five Houthi militants were killed in the vicinity of the new central bank near the Al-Tashrifat military camp after being targeted by Yemeni Army artillery fire.

The national army pounded Houthi militia positions in the Al-Sama'a camp in Arhab.

The Yemeni national army, fighting to restore the rule of the internationally recognized government, managed to liberate Al-Nahdain and Saleh Mountains, and has complete control of Qarn and Deaa. It is now advancing toward the Black Mountains in Nihm, the sources added.