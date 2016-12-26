‘Roads of Arabia’ receives Chinese plaudits

RIYADH: Chinese media and popular circles have highlighted the “Roads of Arabia” exhibition, which was recently inaugurated by Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, and Chinese Minister of Culture Luo Shugang.

A Chinese newspaper published article titled “Saudi archaeological masterpieces reveal the common cultural and historical heritage,” saying that the exhibition includes many artifacts revealing deep-rooted historical and cultural links between the Kingdom and China.

Beijing is the first Asian stop of the exhibition that has been held in five European countries and four cities in the United States and has attracted more than 4 million visitors around the world.

Director of the Chinese Art Gallery Wang Jun, the co-organizer of the Saudi exhibition said: “The exhibition represents a rare opportunity for Chinese citizens to learn about the rich civilization and ancient heritage of the Kingdom.”

He added that the ancient maritime Silk Road flourished due to the civilizations along the sea route, particularly in China and the Arabian Peninsula, and this exhibition helps to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the New Silk Road Initiative by achieving a deeper understanding of the historical legacy of the great civilizations of the two countries.

Chinese newspapers quoted Prince Sultan as saying: “The exhibition represents the convergence of Chinese and Saudi civilizations, and the importance of the exhibition lies in that it shows that the Kingdom, beside its economic weight, has a long history and rich culture which receives widespread response and interest from the Chinese side,” stressing there are many opportunities for cooperation between the two sides in various cultural fields.