  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 min 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Israel ministers approve bill to remove online ‘incitement’

Middle-East

Israel ministers approve bill to remove online ‘incitement’

Agence France Presse |

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads a cabinet session. Israeli ministers approved a bill that would allow a court to order social media sites to remove material found to be “incitement” . (Reuters)

JERUSALEM: Israeli ministers have approved a bill that would allow a court to order sites such as Facebook and YouTube to remove material found to be “incitement,” which they say contributes to Palestinian violence.
A panel of ministers approved the legislation on Sunday and it will now be taken up by the country’s parliament.
Government watchdogs have expressed concern such a law could be abused and harm free speech.
The legislation, known as the “Facebook bill” in Israel, would allow the government to petition a court to have online material it considers incitement removed.
It would be removed in cases where it poses “a real risk to the security of a person, the public or the state,” Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said in a statement.
Israel has previously held discussions with Facebook officials to stop what it calls online incitement.
In September, Shaked said that the social network giant had removed 95 percent of the posts Israel had referred to it.
Shaked said Sunday that in 2016, 71 percent of the 1,755 requests Israel filed to Internet companies requesting they remove content were fully complied with.
She noted the ongoing collaboration with the Internet companies, but stressed that it was “important this cooperation will be obligatory.”
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, who also pushed for the bill, accused Facebook and other Internet companies of not removing “inciting content” every time police ask them, or not doing so swiftly enough “despite the fact that incitement leads to terror.”
“The new law is essential in order to give us the tools to immediately act to remove content that could lead to acts of terror and murder,” Erdan said on Sunday.
But the possibility for error was seen in September, when Facebook apologized after temporarily disabling accounts linked to two Palestinian news sites critical of Israel.
The move drew concern over the potential for online censorship.
The Israel Democracy Institute think-tank said the bill was “unprecedented” in its current form when compared to similar legislation in other countries.
It said it would be difficult to enforce and would “facilitate a disproportionate amount of censorship.”
“The Facebook bill needs to be substantially revised so as to create a series of tools that can effectively cope with the serious problem of incitement on the Internet,” the institute’s Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler said in a position paper to the ministers.
Palestinians say they fear the Israeli campaign will lead to censorship of legitimate information and suspect the closures in September were linked to it.
Israeli and American victims of Palestinian attacks filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Facebook in July over allegations it was used by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas to organize violence.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Yemen president visits former Al-Qaeda bastion

ADEN Yemen s President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi visited Mukalla on the southeast coast on Sunday an...

Peace activists set out for Syria from Berlin — on foot

BERLIN Several hundred peace activists have started what they say will be a months long protest...

Turkey asks US-led coalition for air support at Syria’s Al-Bab

ISTANBUL Turkey on Monday called on members of the US led coalition against Islamic State to...

Turkish authorities detained 1,682 people last week over militant links -ministry

ISTANBUL Turkish authorities last week detained 1 682 people for questioning over suspected links...

Trump’s pick for ambassador to Israel has all sides on edge

NEW YORK If President elect Donald Trump is seeking to show he plans to obliterate President...

Israel to expand settlements in retaliation for UN resolution

JERUSALEM In the days following the UN Security Council s resolution affirming the illegality of...

Freezing weather Aleppo refugees’ new enemy

IDLIB Syria The weeklong operation to evacuate tens of thousands of civilians from Aleppo to the...

Pope expresses sorrow at human suffering in Syria

VATICAN CITY Decrying the suffering in Syria Pope Francis on Sunday wished Christmas peace and...

Putin, Rouhani welcome Aleppo ‘victory’

TEHRAN Iran s President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin welcomed the...

Turkish Army kills 12 Daesh militants

ISTANBUL The Turkish Army said it killed 12 Daesh militants Sunday near Al Bab though it was not...

Israel summons foreign envoys after UN resolution

JERUSALEM Israel on Sunday summoned representatives of states that supported a UN resolution...

Suicide attack claims 2 lives in Cameroon

YAOUNDE A suicide bomber apparently targeting a religious site on Christmas day killed two...

11 dead in Iraq bombings

BAGHDAD Iraqi officials say separate bombings in and around Baghdad have killed at least 11...

Iraq: Blasts in, around Baghdad kill at least 11

BAGHDAD Iraqi officials say separate bombings in and around Baghdad have killed at least 11...

Tunisia security forces warn of returning jihadis

TUNIS Tunisia s security forces called on the government Sunday to take exceptional measures to...

Israel summons representatives of countries who backed UN vote

JERUSALEM Israel on Sunday summoned representatives of states that supported a UN resolution...

Around Arab News

Lakmal strikes give Sri Lanka the edge

PORT ELIZABETH South Africa Suranga Lakmal took four wickets and gave Sri Lanka a slight edge on...

Latham’s ton leads New Zealand to comprehensive win over Bangladesh

CHRISTCHURCH New Zealand Opener Tom Latham s career best 137 set New Zealand up for a crushing 77...

Bird puts Australia on top against Pakistan

MELBOURNE Australian seamer Jackson Bird claimed two crucial wickets just before rain stopped...

Yemen president visits former Al-Qaeda bastion

ADEN Yemen s President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi visited Mukalla on the southeast coast on Sunday an...

Czech president links Europe attacks to migration wave

PRAGUE The Czech president has linked recent attacks in Europe to the ongoing influx of migrants...

9 dead, 21 missing after boat capsizes on lake in Uganda

KAMPALA UGANDA Ugandan authorities say at least nine people have drowned and 21 are missing after...

Peace activists set out for Syria from Berlin — on foot

BERLIN Several hundred peace activists have started what they say will be a months long protest...

Chile’s government works to re-establish connectivity in quake-affected zone

SANTIAGO Chile s government set to work on Monday repairing roads and restoring electricity to...

UN’s Ban Ki-moon to push Times Square 2017 countdown button

NEW YORK United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki moon will perform one last ceremonial duty...

Wild Oats takes lead in Sydney to Hobart

SYDNEY Eight time line honors winner Wild Oats XI overcame a botched start to take a narrow lead...

Chiefs end playoff hopes of Super Bowl champion Broncos

LOS ANGELES The Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos saw their slim hopes of returning to the NFL...

Irving delivers another dagger as Cavs stun Warriors

LOS ANGELES Kyrie Irving s turnaround jump shot over Klay Thompson with 3 4 seconds left lifted...

Leicester make masked protest over Vardy ban

LEICESTER Leicester City s owners distributed around 30 000 Jamie Vardy masks ahead of their game...

Obama confident he could have won the White House again

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama says he could have been reelected for a third term and that the...

Frenchman sets round-the-world sailing record: 49 days

PARIS A little over 49 days that s all it took Frenchman Thomas Coville to sail around the world...

Why China’s grand academy project could fail

HONG KONG China is hoping to produce a generation of top footballers by building thousands of...