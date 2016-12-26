Taj Dubai appoints new general manager

Taj Dubai has recently appointed Ranjit Phillipose as general manager. Ranjit joins the team with an impressive hospitality record of more than twenty years’ progressive experience in luxury hotels across five countries and three continents, across diverse cultures and economies.

An Indian-born British national, Ranjit started his journey in 1993 with the iconic Taj Hotels, Resorts & Palaces in Chennai (India). Quickly rising through the ranks, Ranjit moved to St. James’ Court, A Taj Hotel, London where he worked for six years. Ranjit subsequently moved to the United States to work with Taj Hotels in New York and Boston where he took charge as Director of Rooms and Hotel Manager respectively, and also had the opening of Taj Campton Place, San Francisco under his purview.

Ranjit’s achievements include overseeing eight hotel openings and rebranding projects including three hotels in the United States, 51 Buckingham Gate London, Taj Exotica Resort and Spa Mauritius, Taj Dennis Island Seychelles, Taj Wellington Mews Mumbai and the over $ 50 million restoration project of the Taj Group’s fourth Heritage Palace Taj Falaknuma Palace. His expertise lies in blending the essence of the Taj brand and India’s rich heritage with the local destination to appeal to an international audience.

“I am delighted to join the team at Taj Dubai, and am honored to have been given this opportunity to lead the group’s first luxury property in the Middle East. It is indeed an exciting time for the hotel and the company with its vast expansion plans, and I look forward to driving the hotel and further strengthening its position in a highly competitive landscape,” said Ranjit.

Through his career, Ranjit has a proven record of success at leading, providing the vision, strategies and leadership required to translate conceptual business models into specific growth strategies, expand market share, increase revenues and improve PBT. Ranjit’s most recent achievement has been hosting the BRICS Summit at Taj Exotica Goa — an annual international relations conference attended by the heads of state from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Ranjit lives in Dubai with his wife, and enjoys a game of squash and badminton when he’s not working. Ranjit also enjoys traveling the world to explore new cultures and cuisines.