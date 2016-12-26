Keysight selects Motabaqah as new ATR, distributor for GCC

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced that the Motabaqah Trading Co. is the new authorized technical representative and distributor for the GCC region. Motabaqah Trading, a company of Motabaqah Holding Group, is headquartered in Riyadh, with other operating offices and presence in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. With this new strategic partnership, Motabaqah Trading is now the sole authorized partner of Keysight Technologies for all their product supplies, sales, consulting, service support, calibration, repair and other test solutions for all of the GCC countries.

Motabaqah Trading is renowned for offering a connected world of engineering expertise across the GCC’s test and measurement industry.

The company’s regional presence and strong focus on electronic measurement solutions is a key reason for this new partnership. With over a decade of experience in servicing some of the GCC’s largest companies in its targeted industries, Motabaqah has remained focused on fulfilling consistent quality requirements.

All of their calibration laboratories are accredited to international standards and practices and soon they will be opening a new state-of-the-art repair and calibration lab in Abu Dhabi to better serve the customers in the UAE and other GCC countries.

“Today’s metrological needs are complex and ever-changing, making it extremely important for businesses to identify right products and solutions suitable to their operational needs,” said Metab Al-Saif, chief executive officer of Motabaqah Holding. “The partnership and integration between Motabaqah Trading and Keysight combine two powerful industry experts that can provide GCC customers with a new approach to tackle their test and measurement challenges with greater implementation prioritization.”

“We are pleased to establish this strategic partnership with Keysight Technologies. This collaboration will better equip the electronic measurement landscape for GCC countries,” said Dr. Souheil Nasser, chief executive officer of Motabaqah Trading Co. “Our company is driven by a simple motto: to care for customers, beyond the ordinary; and this collaboration will help GCC customers to reap better, stronger, longer lasting value for their test and measurement investments. Together with Keysight, we are at the forefront of measurement innovation.”

Motabaqah Trading regularly conducts training workshops, symposiums, trade shows and technology events for the telecom, aerospace, education, defense, RF, and electronic design industries in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.