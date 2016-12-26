AJVA sets Guinness record for largest breast cancer logo on asphalt

In line with its ongoing social contribution, Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies (AJVA) brought to the global campaign for breast cancer awareness and for Saudi Arabia a new achievement with a Guinness World Records title. This new feat achieved by Al Jazirah Ford Racing Team and led by the professional drivers Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani and Muath Al-Essa, was accomplished through drawing the world’s largest breast cancer logo on asphalt.

Driving in a Ford Mustang car, the two drivers drew a breast cancer logo which measured 883.98 sq m, and exceeded the expectations of the judge by 300 sq m in excess of the required measurements to achieve first targeted official record.

This Guinness World Records achievement, which is the 57th achievement for Saudi Arabia, was set during an event organized by Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies. This was part of a wider initiative to back Saudi-based charities supporting breast cancer patients in the country. Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies’ president, Sheikh Abdullah bin Fahad Al-Kraidees, said that AJVA wanted to promote two messages via this event.

“The first message the event wanted to promote was to raise awareness of the breast cancer disease. We need to do more as a society to promote breast cancer awareness throughout the year with creative ideas that connect with key audiences in our society,” he said. “We have to talk more about topics which impact people’s health, and push the importance within our communities about the need for early screening which improves the chances of recovery from breast cancer.”

Al-Kraidees added that the event’s second message focused on a hobby which is popular among young Saudis, namely drifting, and how this sport could be practiced safely and enjoyed by more drifting fans in the community if practiced on specialized tracks and with vehicles which are designed and tested for drifting.

“Drifting is one of the most popular sports in Saudi Arabia, and at AJVA we are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for people to enjoy and appreciate different types of driving. I’d like to congratulate Al Jazirah Ford Racing Team for their remarkable achievement.”

Al Jazirah Ford Racing Team exhibited their drifting skills during a 45 minute period in Ford Mustang RTRD 600hp (Horsepower) cars and fitted with tires which were designed for drifting and which emitted pink smoke. Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani, the lead driver for the team, drew the breast cancer logo by drifting on the track.

“This was a great way for AJVA to deliver a creative message about the importance of early detection of breast cancer, as well as highlighting that driving fans who enjoy drifting should practice this hobby in a safe and secure environment,” said Al-Qahtani.