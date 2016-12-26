Al Habtoor Group and Dubai SME sign MoU

The Al Habtoor Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development (Dubai SME) at the Al Habtoor Group head office.

The MoU, for a period of one year, constitutes an understanding of collaboration between Al Habtoor Group and Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development, where the Al Habtoor Group will give priority business to members of Dubai SME proving they can supply a competitive service.

Dubai SME was established in 2002. It was created as an integrated division of the Department of Economic Development (DED) as a resource for support, information and outreach for the growing small and medium enterprise sector.

Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor, founding chairman, Al Habtoor Group said, “SMEs play an important role in the UAE economy. We are happy to support members of the Dubai SME, to help enable their companies to grow. Dubai is the land of opportunity. It offers many advantages to support entrepreneurs in the journey to success.”

Mohammed Al-Habtoor, vice-chairman andCEO, Al Habtoor Group signed the MoU with Abdul Baset Al-Janahi, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development is a governmental organization aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in Dubai by creating a business-enabling environment to facilitate the development of new businesses and stimulate entrepreneurial activities among SMEs.