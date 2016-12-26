Lindsay to host NYE gig in Dubai

DUBAI: Dubai’s newest celeb resident Lindsay Lohan will host a New Year’s Eve gig in the city.

The Hollywood actress will join party-goers in the countdown to 2017 at Zero Gravity’s NYE bash on Dec. 31, where legendary English electronic duo Chase & Status (“Hurt You”, “Sell Me Your Soul”) and Belgian brothers 2ManyDJs (Gorillaz, Arcade Fire, Daft Punk) will perform.

On Monday, Zero Gravity Dubai tweeted: “The rumors are true! @lindsaylohan will host our New Year’s Eve Party and count us down to 2017.”

Li-Lo will apparently be taking to the stage just before midnight to lead the countdown to 2017.

The Hollywood star is no stranger to the venue — according to reports, the actress was spotted partying at Zero Gravity earlier this month during their One Big Friday event.

Tickets are now on sale.

The “Mean Girls” actress, who is said to be currently based in the city (and is even learning Arabic), has been posting Instagram snaps of her hanging out with Dubai One TV presenter Dina Butti and lifestyle blogger Karen Wazen Bakhazi.

The 30-year-old also shared a snap of herself with local make-up artist and businesswoman Joelle Mardinian of Maison de Joelle.