George Michael leaves legacy for two Arab generations

JEDDAH: It can be said without a hint of hyperbole that what the Beatles and Beatlemania were to the West in the 1960s, George Michael had a similar effect on young Arab music fans in the 1980s.

Michael’s death on Christmas Day at the young age of 53 is a reminder for two generations of Arabs that his songs — “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Faith,” “Freedom” and “Careless Whisper” — transcend culture and religion and unified young people in song.

As huge a cultural phenomena that Beatlemania was to Westerners, it never really caught on in the Middle East. But George Michael, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Elton John certainly did. And Michael was in many ways a trailblazer. Consider his Middle East breakthrough performance when he sang 18 songs at his Dec. 1, 2008, concert before 30,000 at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The concert was almost a fluke; tacked on to the end of the British performer’s farewell “25 Live” world tour. That tour was such a success that he launched another early in 2009 in Australia. Now it’s a matter of routine for artists ranging from Paul McCartney to Justine Timberlake to perform in the UAE.

But behind the showmanship, Michael has proved to be an extraordinary friend to Arabs. He was a staunch opponent of the Iraq War in 2003. During the run-up to the invasion, Michael recorded his song, “Shoot the Dog,” that mocked then-UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s cozy relationship with US President George W. Bush.

His presence in 2016 may not have been as strong as it was during that landmark 2008 Abu Dhabi performance, but his fans certainly have not forgotten the impact he made on their lives.

On Twitter, @bab131 wrote, “George Michael died!!! I'm crying, why — he was young. Rest in peace.”

And @bino 010 reminds his followers that Michael’s early death is yet another tragedy: “This is the worst year ever and before it ends another legend dies ... George Michael.”

It’s only fitting that Michael’s artistic achievements join the pantheon of other great singer-songwriters who in 2016 also left their fans to recall their youth: The Eagles’ Glen Frey, 67, and David Bowie, 69, in January and Prince, at only 57, in April.