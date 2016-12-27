  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • George Michael leaves legacy for two Arab generations

Offbeat

George Michael leaves legacy for two Arab generations

Arab News |

George Michael at a 1992 London concert. (Reuters)

JEDDAH: It can be said without a hint of hyperbole that what the Beatles and Beatlemania were to the West in the 1960s, George Michael had a similar effect on young Arab music fans in the 1980s.
Michael’s death on Christmas Day at the young age of 53 is a reminder for two generations of Arabs that his songs — “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Faith,” “Freedom” and “Careless Whisper” — transcend culture and religion and unified young people in song.
As huge a cultural phenomena that Beatlemania was to Westerners, it never really caught on in the Middle East. But George Michael, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Elton John certainly did. And Michael was in many ways a trailblazer. Consider his Middle East breakthrough performance when he sang 18 songs at his Dec. 1, 2008, concert before 30,000 at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The concert was almost a fluke; tacked on to the end of the British performer’s farewell “25 Live” world tour. That tour was such a success that he launched another early in 2009 in Australia. Now it’s a matter of routine for artists ranging from Paul McCartney to Justine Timberlake to perform in the UAE.
But behind the showmanship, Michael has proved to be an extraordinary friend to Arabs. He was a staunch opponent of the Iraq War in 2003. During the run-up to the invasion, Michael recorded his song, “Shoot the Dog,” that mocked then-UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s cozy relationship with US President George W. Bush.
His presence in 2016 may not have been as strong as it was during that landmark 2008 Abu Dhabi performance, but his fans certainly have not forgotten the impact he made on their lives.
On Twitter, @bab131 wrote, “George Michael died!!! I'm crying, why — he was young. Rest in peace.”
And @bino 010 reminds his followers that Michael’s early death is yet another tragedy: “This is the worst year ever and before it ends another legend dies ... George Michael.”
It’s only fitting that Michael’s artistic achievements join the pantheon of other great singer-songwriters who in 2016 also left their fans to recall their youth: The Eagles’ Glen Frey, 67, and David Bowie, 69, in January and Prince, at only 57, in April.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Korean Air promises to get tougher on unruly passengers after Marx's criticism

SEOUL Korean Air Lines said it will allow crew members to readily use stun guns to manage in...

George Michael: Arab world pays tribute to a pop superstar

JEDDAH Pop music lovers have lost an icon George Michael who has died aged 53 was a singer whose...

2016 begins and ends with music deaths

New York Pop superstar George Michael s death on Sunday caps one of the most tragic years in...

Lindsay to host NYE gig in Dubai

DUBAI Dubai s newest celeb resident Lindsay Lohan will host a New Year s Eve gig in the city The...

Carrie Fisher ‘stable,’ tweets mom

LOS ANGELES Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is in a stable condition following her heart attack...

‘Rogue One’ maintains stellar course at box office

WASHINGTON The latest blockbuster installment of the Star Wars saga dominated box offices in...

Syrian chef serves up slice of home in Greek camp

GREECE Before braving a trip of death to escape Syria Talal Rankoussi was a chef in a Damascus...

UN’s Ban Ki-moon to push Times Square 2017 countdown button

NEW YORK United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki moon will perform one last ceremonial duty...

Singer George Michael of Wham! fame dies at 53

LONDON British singer George Michael who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham and...

‘Arab Idol’ judge Ahlam surprises viewers

JEDDAH Emirati singer Ahlam Al Shamsi a judge on Arab Idol broke a rule or two of the popular...

UK Queen misses Christmas service due to ‘heavy cold’

SANDRINGHAM England A bad cold kept Queen Elizabeth II from attending the traditional Christmas...

Ricky Martin thanks fans for support over father’s illness

SAN JUAN Puerto Rico Pop star Ricky Martin thanked his fans for their support following the...

Shop, win, celebrate at DSF 2017 starting today

DUBAI The jam packed schedule of events that millions of shoppers and families have been waiting...

Carrie Fisher in ICU after mid-air heart attack

LOS ANGELES Hollywood star Carrie Fisher was fighting for her life after suffering a massive...

UK Queen’s granddaughter Zara loses baby

LONDON Queen Elizabeth II s eldest granddaughter has lost her baby a spokeswoman for Zara and...

Dubai calling for viral Pakistani tea seller

DUBAI Pakistan s most handsome tea seller who became an overnight sensation Arshad Khan will soon...

Around Arab News

Syrian army escalates campaign to capture Damascus water supply

AMMAN Jordan The Syrian army escalated aerial bombing of a rebel held valley northwest of...

Alaska volcano erupts, sends up ash cloud

ANCHORAGE Alaska A volcano in Alaska s Aleutian Islands has erupted again The Alaska Volcano...

Trump says UN just a club for people to ‘have a good time’

WEST PALM BEACH Florida Days after the United Nations voted to condemn Israeli settlements in the...

Korean Air promises to get tougher on unruly passengers after Marx's criticism

SEOUL Korean Air Lines said it will allow crew members to readily use stun guns to manage in...

NBA notes officiating errors in Cavs’ narrow win over Warriors

LOS ANGELES The Cleveland Cavaliers received a couple of Christmas gifts from game officials in...

South Korean ruling party splits over impeached president

SEOUL South Korea Dozens of lawmakers split from South Korea s ruling party Tuesday over the...

Saudi post-budget rally stalls, UAE bourses firm

DUBAI The Saudi Arabia s stock market s post budget rally ran out of steam on Monday as the index...

Saudi Arabia launches fundraising drive for war-hit Syrians

RIYADH Saudi Arabia launched on Monday a kingdom wide fundraising campaign for people displaced...

Riyadh: No place in Iraq for sectarian militias

RIYADH There is no place for armed sectarian forces in Iraq Saudi Arabia reiterated on Monday The...

George Michael leaves legacy for two Arab generations

JEDDAH It can be said without a hint of hyperbole that what the Beatles and Beatlemania were to...

73 Saudis held abroad on terror charges

JEDDAH The Ministry of Interior said that 73 Saudis are currently detained outside the Kingdom on...

Islamic unity a must to fight terrorism, says Turkish deputy premier

JEDDAH Numan Kurtulmus deputy prime minister of Turkey said in an interview with Arab News that...

General Authority for Entertainment chief seeks citizen participation

RIYADH Spelling out the objective of the General Authority for Entertainment its chairman Ahmed...

Schroder visit to boost German engagement in ME diplomacy

RIYADH As part of a plan to boost German engagement in the Middle East top German politician...

The Ethiopian dam between Egypt and Saudi Arabia

A photo of Saudi official Ahmad Al Khatib visiting Ethiopia s Renaissance Dam has apparently been...

Is the Russian phoenix really rising?

Earlier this month as Russians marked the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Soviet Empire there...