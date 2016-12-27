  • Search form

World

Alaska volcano erupts, sends up ash cloud

Associated Press

Google map showing the location of Bogoslof volcano in Alaska, United States.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: A volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands has erupted again.
The Alaska Volcano Observatory says an eruption that produced ash started just after 2 p.m. Monday at Bogoslof (BOH-goh-slawf) volcano about 850 miles southwest of Anchorage.
The observatory raised the aviation alert level from a watch to a warning. Temperatures recorded on cloud tops suggested an ash cloud that reached 30,000 feet.
Lightning and seismic data signaled the eruption.
The volcano erupted three times last week, with one ash cloud reaching 35,000 feet.
Unalaska Island is about 35 miles southeast of the volcano. The city of Unalaska and the port of Dutch Harbor on the island’s east side are about 61 miles away.
Observatory scientist in charge Michelle Coombs says southwest winds should push the ash cloud north of Unalaska.

