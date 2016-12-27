  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • South Korean ruling party splits over impeached president

World

South Korean ruling party splits over impeached president

KIM TONG-HYUNG | AP |

In this Dec. 24, 2016 photo, Choi Soon-sil, the jailed confidante of disgraced South Korean President Park Geun-hye, arrives for questioning into her suspected role in political scandal at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea. Park's Saenuri Party split on Tuesday over the scandal. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool, File)

SEOUL, South Korea: Dozens of lawmakers split from South Korea’s ruling party Tuesday over the corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye in a move that could shape presidential elections that might take place in just months.
The 29 anti-Park lawmakers who left the Saenuri Party planned to create a new conservative party that will likely try to lure outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as its presidential candidate. There’s a possibility of more lawmakers leaving Saenuri in coming weeks over rifts with Park loyalists who continue to occupy the party’s leadership.
Choung Byoung-gug, one of the lawmakers who left Saenuri, accused the loyalists of “neglecting the values of real conservatism” and “shamelessly defending the infringement of constitutional values” as they continued to support the scandal-hit president.
The split came as investigators widened their inquiry into the scandal surrounding Park, who has been accused of colluding with a longtime confidante to extort money and favors from the country’s biggest companies, and to allow the friend to manipulate government affairs.
The team led by special prosecutor Park Young-soo was planning to summon the president’s jailed friend, Choi Soon-sil, on Tuesday afternoon, following their first interrogation of her on Saturday.
Ban is seen as the best hope for conservatives to win back the Blue House after Park’s collapse complicated politics for her party. Recent opinion polls put Ban slightly ahead of liberal politician Moon Jae-in, who conceded the presidential race to Park four years ago, as the favorite to win a presidential vote.
In a recent meeting with South Korean reporters in New York, Ban said he was ready to “burn” his body in devotion for South Korea, his strongest hint yet that he would run for president.
South Korea’s opposition-controlled parliament voted on Dec. 9 to impeach Park over the scandal that saw millions of people protest in recent weeks.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Alaska volcano erupts, sends up ash cloud

ANCHORAGE Alaska A volcano in Alaska s Aleutian Islands has erupted again The Alaska Volcano...

Trump says UN just a club for people to ‘have a good time’

WEST PALM BEACH Florida Days after the United Nations voted to condemn Israeli settlements in the...

More US states consider working around the Electoral College

HARTFORD Connecticut Frustrated after seeing another candidate secure the presidency without...

Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems in 2017

HAVANA Alex Romero was delighted when President Barack Obama came to Havana in March bearing the...

Japan’s Abe in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama

HONOLULU Japan s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Hawaii on Monday ahead of a symbolic...

Blizzards, ice storms wreak havoc across US' northern Plains

CHICAGO Travel conditions remained hazardous as a winter storm swept across much of the northern...

12 years after tsunami, 400 bodies unidentified in Thailand

BANGKOK At least 400 victims of Asia s 2004 tsunami that killed 226 000 people remain...

Kashmir struggles to cope with tide of trauma

SRINAGAR In a consultation room in a Kashmiri hospital Parvaiz Ahmed struggles to find the words...

Rebels blamed for killing 35 in DR Congo

GOMA Attacks in villages and fighting between militias killed at least 35 people over the...

Nigerian troops foil suicide attack in restive city

LAGOS Nigerian troops on Monday foiled an attempt by two female suicide bombers to attack a...

Typhoon causes heavy destruction in northern Philippines; 6 killed

BATANGAS Philippines A powerful typhoon blew out of the northern Philippines on Monday after...

4 Indian men arrested for alleged gang-rape of American tourist

NEW DELHI Indian police said Monday that they arrested four men on suspicion of raping an...

Czech president links Europe attacks to migration wave

PRAGUE The Czech president has linked recent attacks in Europe to the ongoing influx of migrants...

9 dead, 21 missing after boat capsizes on lake in Uganda

KAMPALA UGANDA Ugandan authorities say at least nine people have drowned and 21 are missing after...

Chile’s government works to re-establish connectivity in quake-affected zone

SANTIAGO Chile s government set to work on Monday repairing roads and restoring electricity to...

Obama confident he could have won the White House again

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama says he could have been reelected for a third term and that the...

Around Arab News

South Korean ruling party splits over impeached president

SEOUL South Korea Dozens of lawmakers split from South Korea s ruling party Tuesday over the...

Alaska volcano erupts, sends up ash cloud

ANCHORAGE Alaska A volcano in Alaska s Aleutian Islands has erupted again The Alaska Volcano...

Saudi post-budget rally stalls, UAE bourses firm

DUBAI The Saudi Arabia s stock market s post budget rally ran out of steam on Monday as the index...

Trump says UN just a club for people to ‘have a good time’

WEST PALM BEACH Florida Days after the United Nations voted to condemn Israeli settlements in the...

Kingdom launches fundraising drive for war-hit Syrians

RIYADH Saudi Arabia launched on Monday a kingdom wide fundraising campaign for people displaced...

Riyadh: No place in Iraq for sectarian militias

RIYADH There is no place for armed sectarian forces in Iraq Saudi Arabia reiterated on Monday The...

George Michael leaves legacy for two Arab generations

JEDDAH It can be said without a hint of hyperbole that what the Beatles and Beatlemania were to...

73 Saudis held abroad on terror charges

JEDDAH The Ministry of Interior said that 73 Saudis are currently detained outside the Kingdom on...

Islamic unity a must to fight terrorism, says Turkish deputy premier

JEDDAH Numan Kurtulmus deputy prime minister of Turkey said in an interview with Arab News that...

General Authority for Entertainment chief seeks citizen participation

RIYADH Spelling out the objective of the General Authority for Entertainment its chairman Ahmed...

Schroder visit to boost German engagement in ME diplomacy

RIYADH As part of a plan to boost German engagement in the Middle East top German politician...

The Ethiopian dam between Egypt and Saudi Arabia

A photo of Saudi official Ahmad Al Khatib visiting Ethiopia s Renaissance Dam has apparently been...

Is the Russian phoenix really rising?

Earlier this month as Russians marked the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Soviet Empire there...

Palestine 2017: Time to bid farewell to Washington and embrace the globe

There is no doubt that the UN Security Council UNSC condemnation of Israel on Dec 23 was an...

The UN, on Syria and Israel, is all talk and no bite

If there is one word to describe the UN formed in the aftermath of World War II to ensure never...

Russia’s hybrid war against the West

This is regarding Guy Verhofstadt s article Russia s hybrid war against the West Dec 26 in which...