  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Korean Air promises to get tougher on unruly passengers after Marx's criticism

Offbeat

Korean Air promises to get tougher on unruly passengers after Marx's criticism

Reuters |

Richard Marx. (AP file photo)

SEOUL: Korean Air Lines said it will allow crew members to “readily use stun guns” to manage in-flight disturbances, after coming in for criticism from US singer Richard Marx for its handling of an incident involving a violent passenger.
The South Korean carrier also said on Tuesday it will beef up security training of crew members.
Last week, Marx said on Facebook and Twitter that he helped initially subdue “a psycho passenger attacking crew members and other passengers,” accusing crew members of being “ill-trained” and “ill-equipped” to handle the “chaotic and dangerous event.”
Marx’s wife, Daisy Fuentes, who was with the singer during the flight from Vietnam to South Korea, said on Instagram that crew members “didn’t know how to use the taser & they didn’t know how to secure the rope around him (he got loose from their rope restraints 3 times).”
Korean Air Lines said on Tuesday its crew members are “hesitant” to use taser guns because they are permitted for use on only “grave” situations which jeopardize the life of a passenger or crew member or the safety of a flight.
“We have decided to improve our conditions and procedure on using Taser guns to cope with violent acts and disturbances on board in a fast and efficient manner,” it said in a statement, without elaborating on how it would revise the rules.
However, a spokesman said the changes would ease conditions on using Taser guns so that crew can “readily use stun guns.”
In South Korea, the number of unlawful acts committed aboard airplanes has more than tripled over the past five years, according to government data.
Video footage of the recent incident posted on YouTube showed a young man in a business class seat spat and swore at crew members trying to restrain him with a rope.
On Monday, the passenger appeared for questioning by police, wearing a mask, thick-rimmed glasses and a hat. He apologized for his behavior but said he could not remember what had happened, according to video shown by broadcaster SBS. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

George Michael leaves legacy for two Arab generations

JEDDAH It can be said without a hint of hyperbole that what the Beatles and Beatlemania were to...

George Michael: Arab world pays tribute to a pop superstar

JEDDAH Pop music lovers have lost an icon George Michael who has died aged 53 was a singer whose...

2016 begins and ends with music deaths

New York Pop superstar George Michael s death on Sunday caps one of the most tragic years in...

Lindsay to host NYE gig in Dubai

DUBAI Dubai s newest celeb resident Lindsay Lohan will host a New Year s Eve gig in the city The...

Carrie Fisher ‘stable,’ tweets mom

LOS ANGELES Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is in a stable condition following her heart attack...

‘Rogue One’ maintains stellar course at box office

WASHINGTON The latest blockbuster installment of the Star Wars saga dominated box offices in...

Syrian chef serves up slice of home in Greek camp

GREECE Before braving a trip of death to escape Syria Talal Rankoussi was a chef in a Damascus...

UN’s Ban Ki-moon to push Times Square 2017 countdown button

NEW YORK United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki moon will perform one last ceremonial duty...

Singer George Michael of Wham! fame dies at 53

LONDON British singer George Michael who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham and...

‘Arab Idol’ judge Ahlam surprises viewers

JEDDAH Emirati singer Ahlam Al Shamsi a judge on Arab Idol broke a rule or two of the popular...

UK Queen misses Christmas service due to ‘heavy cold’

SANDRINGHAM England A bad cold kept Queen Elizabeth II from attending the traditional Christmas...

Ricky Martin thanks fans for support over father’s illness

SAN JUAN Puerto Rico Pop star Ricky Martin thanked his fans for their support following the...

Shop, win, celebrate at DSF 2017 starting today

DUBAI The jam packed schedule of events that millions of shoppers and families have been waiting...

Carrie Fisher in ICU after mid-air heart attack

LOS ANGELES Hollywood star Carrie Fisher was fighting for her life after suffering a massive...

UK Queen’s granddaughter Zara loses baby

LONDON Queen Elizabeth II s eldest granddaughter has lost her baby a spokeswoman for Zara and...

Dubai calling for viral Pakistani tea seller

DUBAI Pakistan s most handsome tea seller who became an overnight sensation Arshad Khan will soon...

Around Arab News

Korean Air promises to get tougher on unruly passengers after Marx's criticism

SEOUL Korean Air Lines said it will allow crew members to readily use stun guns to manage in...

NBA notes officiating errors in Cavs’ narrow win over Warriors

LOS ANGELES The Cleveland Cavaliers received a couple of Christmas gifts from game officials in...

South Korean ruling party splits over impeached president

SEOUL South Korea Dozens of lawmakers split from South Korea s ruling party Tuesday over the...

Alaska volcano erupts, sends up ash cloud

ANCHORAGE Alaska A volcano in Alaska s Aleutian Islands has erupted again The Alaska Volcano...

Saudi post-budget rally stalls, UAE bourses firm

DUBAI The Saudi Arabia s stock market s post budget rally ran out of steam on Monday as the index...

Trump says UN just a club for people to ‘have a good time’

WEST PALM BEACH Florida Days after the United Nations voted to condemn Israeli settlements in the...

Kingdom launches fundraising drive for war-hit Syrians

RIYADH Saudi Arabia launched on Monday a kingdom wide fundraising campaign for people displaced...

Riyadh: No place in Iraq for sectarian militias

RIYADH There is no place for armed sectarian forces in Iraq Saudi Arabia reiterated on Monday The...

George Michael leaves legacy for two Arab generations

JEDDAH It can be said without a hint of hyperbole that what the Beatles and Beatlemania were to...

73 Saudis held abroad on terror charges

JEDDAH The Ministry of Interior said that 73 Saudis are currently detained outside the Kingdom on...

Islamic unity a must to fight terrorism, says Turkish deputy premier

JEDDAH Numan Kurtulmus deputy prime minister of Turkey said in an interview with Arab News that...

General Authority for Entertainment chief seeks citizen participation

RIYADH Spelling out the objective of the General Authority for Entertainment its chairman Ahmed...

Schroder visit to boost German engagement in ME diplomacy

RIYADH As part of a plan to boost German engagement in the Middle East top German politician...

The Ethiopian dam between Egypt and Saudi Arabia

A photo of Saudi official Ahmad Al Khatib visiting Ethiopia s Renaissance Dam has apparently been...

Is the Russian phoenix really rising?

Earlier this month as Russians marked the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Soviet Empire there...

Palestine 2017: Time to bid farewell to Washington and embrace the globe

There is no doubt that the UN Security Council UNSC condemnation of Israel on Dec 23 was an...