World

Russia finds first flight recorder from Black Sea crash jet

Reuters |

A photo released by the European Space Agency shows the site of the TU-154 military plane which crashed off the resort city of Sochi on December 25. (AFP /ESA)

MOSCOW: Russian authorities have found a flight recorder in the wreckage of a military plane that crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday, killing all 92 on board, Russian agencies cited the Defense Ministry as saying on Tuesday.
The recorder, one of several reported to be on board, contains information which could help investigators identify the cause of the crash.
It will be sent to a Defense Ministry facility in Moscow for analysis, the ministry was cited as saying.
Investigators have so far said that pilot error or a technical fault were likely to have caused the Defense Ministry TU-154 to crash into the sea.
The plane was carrying dozens of Red Army Choir singers and dancers to Syria to entertain Russian troops in the run-up to the New Year, as well as other passengers. 
The Defense Ministry said search and rescue teams have so far recovered 12 bodies and 156 body fragments, news agencies reported.
The Interfax news agency, citing a law enforcement source, said a second flight recorder had also been found in the wreckage, but not yet raised to the surface.

