Russia calls US move to supply Syria opposition fighters weapons a hostile act

MOSCOW: Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it viewed a US decision to ease restrictions on weapons supplies to Syrian opposition fighters as a “hostile act” which threatened the safety of Russian warplanes and military personnel, the RIA news agency reported.

RIA quoted the ministry as saying the administration of Barack Obama was attempting to complicate the situation in the world before Donald Trump took over the White House in January.

Obama lifted some restrictions on arms deliveries to Syrian opposition fighters earlier this month.

The Kremlin, whose air force is supporting the government of President Bashar Assad, said the move was risky and that weapons could end up in the hands of “terrorists.”