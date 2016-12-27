  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Gunmen kidnap Iraqi female journalist

Middle-East

Gunmen kidnap Iraqi female journalist

AFP |

Iraqi journalist Afrah Shawqi. (Social Media)

BAGHDAD: Gunmen have kidnapped an Iraqi female journalist Afrah Shawqi after posing as members of the security forces and bursting into her home in Baghdad, authorities said on Tuesday. 
Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi condemned her abduction and ordered the security services to do their utmost find her and track down those responsible.
Shawqi was abducted on Monday at around 10:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) from her home in a southern neighborhood of the capital, said Ziad Al-Ajili, head of the Journalistic Freedoms Observatory.
“Eight armed men burst into her house in Saidiya dressed in plain clothes and entered by pretending to belong to the security forces,” he told AFP.
“They tied up her son and stole mobile phones, computers and cash before kidnapping Afrah and fleeing.”
Shawqi, 43, was a former freelance contributor to Asharq Al-Awsat, a London-based pan-Arab newspaper, and stopped working for the publication six months ago. Shawqi also worked at a number of news websites, including Aklaam.
Iraq is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.
Seven journalists have been killed in the country in 2016, press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said last week.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Iraqi PM says three months needed to eliminate Daesh: TV

BAGHDAD Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi said on Tuesday it would take three months to...

Israeli Arab MP under house arrest in jail phones case

JERUSALEM An Arab Israeli lawmaker was placed under house arrest Tuesday over accusations he...

Israel pushing for more settler homes despite UN vote

JERUSALEM Israel could advance plans this week for thousands more settlement homes in annexed...

Daesh ‘summarily executed’ 13 Iraqi civilians: HRW

BAGHDAD Daesh group fighters summarily executed 13 civilians after villagers rose up against them...

Syrian army escalates campaign to capture Damascus water supply

AMMAN Jordan The Syrian army escalated aerial bombing of a rebel held valley northwest of...

Riyadh: No place in Iraq for sectarian militias

RIYADH There is no place for armed sectarian forces in Iraq Saudi Arabia reiterated on Monday The...

US led UN ‘gang-up’ on Israel: Envoy

WASHINGTON The White House orchestrated a gang up against Israel on last week s UN settlement...

Fresh advance in east Mosul to begin within days: US commander

EAST OF MOSUL Iraqi forces will resume their push against Daesh inside Mosul in the coming days a...

Turkey seeks air support for Al-Bab assault

ISTANBUL Turkey on Monday said it wanted international air support for its army s assault on the...

East Libyan forces launch airstrike against rivals

BENGHAZI Forces loyal to Libya s eastern government said they had carried out an airstrike...

Mass graves, booby traps found as Russians, Syrians sweep Aleppo

BEIRUT Russia s Defense Ministry said on Monday that its troops had found mass graves in Syria s...

Russian envoy’s killer remembered as lonely boy, not angry radical

SOKE Turkey Those in the small Turkish town of Soke who knew Mevlut Altintas the smartly dressed...

Oman court overturns ban on paper, cuts prison terms

MUSCAT An Omani appeals court on Monday canceled an order to close down a newspaper that had...

Women win new seats on Oman municipal councils

MUSCAT Oman Seven women were elected to Oman municipal councils according to vote results...

Kuwait jails Filipino for joining Daesh

KUWAIT CITY A Kuwaiti court on Monday sentenced a Filipino woman to 10 years in jail after...

Yemen president visits former Al-Qaeda bastion

ADEN Yemen s President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi visited Mukalla on the southeast coast on Sunday an...

Around Arab News

Perpetual LOYAL wins Sydney-Hobart honors in record time

SYDNEY Australian supermaxi Perpetual LOYAL smashed the race record by almost five hours when it...

Young at heart Toure happy to come in from the cold

LONDON Yaya Toure admits he feels reborn after returning from exile to play a key role in...

Conte hopes record run sparks title glory

LONDON Antonio Conte has challenged his Chelsea stars to use their club record run of 12...

De Silva defies South African pace attack

PORT ELIZABETH South Africa Dhananjaya de Silva kept Sri Lanka s hopes alive with a defiant...

Azhar’s ton for Pakistan amid rain in Australia Test

MELBOURNE Opening batsman Azhar Ali led the way as Pakistan consolidated their first innings on a...

12 injured as airliner veers off runway in western India

NEW DELHI India s Jet Airways said that 12 passengers were injured during an emergency evacuation...

Japan culling 90,000 more birds for avian flu

TOKYO Japan began killing some 90 000 chickens on Tuesday to contain another outbreak of a highly...

Pakistan to secure $1 bn in Chinese financing for roads — official

KARACHI Pakistan expects to secure soft loans from China of about 1 billion this week for three...

Iraqi PM says three months needed to eliminate Daesh: TV

BAGHDAD Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi said on Tuesday it would take three months to...

Israeli Arab MP under house arrest in jail phones case

JERUSALEM An Arab Israeli lawmaker was placed under house arrest Tuesday over accusations he...

Lions’ playoff hopes on hold after 42-21 loss to Cowboys

ARLINGTON Texas Matthew Stafford lost to his hometown team again and the playoff plans are on...

With James resting, Cavs fall to Pistons

LOS ANGELES The Detroit Pistons made the most of LeBron James s absence snapping a five game skid...

Israel pushing for more settler homes despite UN vote

JERUSALEM Israel could advance plans this week for thousands more settlement homes in annexed...

Soft is out! Putin, Trump force EU to harden its defense

PABRADE Lithuania Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite gazed imperiously over snow covered...

Jansrud extends perfect start to season in super-G

SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA Italy Not since Hermann Maier has a skier dominated in super G the way...

Sony blames hackers on Britney Spears’s death tweets

NEW YORK No Britney Spears is not dead Yet her fans hearts may have skipped a beat today when...