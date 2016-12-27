  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Huge crowd joins Mexican teen’s party after invite goes viral

Lifestyle

Huge crowd joins Mexican teen’s party after invite goes viral

AFP |

Rubi Ibarra arrives at the site of a Mass that is part of her down-home 15th birthday party, surrounded by a horde of journalists. (AP)

MEXICO: A huge crowd turned out Monday to celebrate the 15th birthday of Rubi Ibarra, a small-town Mexican girl — though it was fewer than the 1.3 million people who said they were coming after the invitation went viral online.
Girls’ 15th birthday parties are often a huge affair in Latin America, when families pull out all the stops to welcome them to womanhood.
But Rubi’s “quinceanera” party took the phenomenon to a whole new level, after the invite became an offbeat Internet sensation.
“We found out through social media and we said ‘Let’s go. Everyone is invited? Let’s go,” said Tania Rodriguez, who traveled five hours by car to attend the party held in a large field in Villa de Guadalupe, in San Luis Potosi state.
“With all the coverage on her, Rubi felt like part of the family,” added her husband Gonzalo Torres, before heading off in search of “more beer.”
About 10,000 partygoers of all ages came to see Rubi, who danced the night away in a bejewelled floral princess gown with a dramatic red skirt.
The teen was the center of attention on a rock concert-style stage set up in the field, as journalists jostled to capture her every move.
The evening featured fireworks, a banquet sponsored by a food company and a concert broadcast on a giant screen.
Rubi danced with friends, as well as the men of her family, receiving a rose from each, in keeping with tradition. 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Lifestyle

Sony blames hackers on Britney Spears’s death tweets

NEW YORK No Britney Spears is not dead Yet her fans hearts may have skipped a beat today when...

Korean Air promises to get tougher on unruly passengers after Marx's criticism

SEOUL Korean Air Lines said it will allow crew members to readily use stun guns to manage in...

George Michael: Arab world pays tribute to a pop superstar

JEDDAH Pop music lovers have lost an icon George Michael who has died aged 53 was a singer whose...

2016 begins and ends with music deaths

New York Pop superstar George Michael s death on Sunday caps one of the most tragic years in...

Lindsay to host NYE gig in Dubai

DUBAI Dubai s newest celeb resident Lindsay Lohan will host a New Year s Eve gig in the city The...

Carrie Fisher ‘stable,’ tweets mom

LOS ANGELES Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is in a stable condition following her heart attack...

‘Rogue One’ maintains stellar course at box office

WASHINGTON The latest blockbuster installment of the Star Wars saga dominated box offices in...

Syrian chef serves up slice of home in Greek camp

GREECE Before braving a trip of death to escape Syria Talal Rankoussi was a chef in a Damascus...

UN’s Ban Ki-moon to push Times Square 2017 countdown button

NEW YORK United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki moon will perform one last ceremonial duty...

‘Arab Idol’ judge Ahlam surprises viewers

JEDDAH Emirati singer Ahlam Al Shamsi a judge on Arab Idol broke a rule or two of the popular...

UK Queen misses Christmas service due to ‘heavy cold’

SANDRINGHAM England A bad cold kept Queen Elizabeth II from attending the traditional Christmas...

Ricky Martin thanks fans for support over father’s illness

SAN JUAN Puerto Rico Pop star Ricky Martin thanked his fans for their support following the...

Shop, win, celebrate at DSF 2017 starting today

DUBAI The jam packed schedule of events that millions of shoppers and families have been waiting...

Carrie Fisher in ICU after mid-air heart attack

LOS ANGELES Hollywood star Carrie Fisher was fighting for her life after suffering a massive...

UK Queen’s granddaughter Zara loses baby

LONDON Queen Elizabeth II s eldest granddaughter has lost her baby a spokeswoman for Zara and...

Dubai calling for viral Pakistani tea seller

DUBAI Pakistan s most handsome tea seller who became an overnight sensation Arshad Khan will soon...

Around Arab News

Perpetual LOYAL wins Sydney-Hobart honors in record time

SYDNEY Australian supermaxi Perpetual LOYAL smashed the race record by almost five hours when it...

Young at heart Toure happy to come in from the cold

LONDON Yaya Toure admits he feels reborn after returning from exile to play a key role in...

Conte hopes record run sparks title glory

LONDON Antonio Conte has challenged his Chelsea stars to use their club record run of 12...

De Silva defies South African pace attack

PORT ELIZABETH South Africa Dhananjaya de Silva kept Sri Lanka s hopes alive with a defiant...

Azhar’s ton for Pakistan amid rain in Australia Test

MELBOURNE Opening batsman Azhar Ali led the way as Pakistan consolidated their first innings on a...

12 injured as airliner veers off runway in western India

NEW DELHI India s Jet Airways said that 12 passengers were injured during an emergency evacuation...

Japan culling 90,000 more birds for avian flu

TOKYO Japan began killing some 90 000 chickens on Tuesday to contain another outbreak of a highly...

Pakistan to secure $1 bn in Chinese financing for roads — official

KARACHI Pakistan expects to secure soft loans from China of about 1 billion this week for three...

Iraqi PM says three months needed to eliminate Daesh: TV

BAGHDAD Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi said on Tuesday it would take three months to...

Israeli Arab MP under house arrest in jail phones case

JERUSALEM An Arab Israeli lawmaker was placed under house arrest Tuesday over accusations he...

Lions’ playoff hopes on hold after 42-21 loss to Cowboys

ARLINGTON Texas Matthew Stafford lost to his hometown team again and the playoff plans are on...

With James resting, Cavs fall to Pistons

LOS ANGELES The Detroit Pistons made the most of LeBron James s absence snapping a five game skid...

Israel pushing for more settler homes despite UN vote

JERUSALEM Israel could advance plans this week for thousands more settlement homes in annexed...

Soft is out! Putin, Trump force EU to harden its defense

PABRADE Lithuania Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite gazed imperiously over snow covered...

Jansrud extends perfect start to season in super-G

SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA Italy Not since Hermann Maier has a skier dominated in super G the way...

Sony blames hackers on Britney Spears’s death tweets

NEW YORK No Britney Spears is not dead Yet her fans hearts may have skipped a beat today when...