  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sony blames hackers on Britney Spears’s death tweets

Art & Culture

Sony blames hackers on Britney Spears’s death tweets

AFP Sony deletes tweets on Britney Spears’s death, blames hackers |

Britney Spears arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. (AFP)

NEW YORK: No, Britney Spears is not dead. 
Yet her fans’ hearts may have skipped a beat today when tweets purportedly from Sony Music Entertainment said “RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016” and “Britney spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon #RIPBritney.”
The real Sony Music Entertainment quickly deleted those tweets and issued a terse clarification:
“Sony Music Entertainment’s Twitter account was compromised. This has been rectified,” it said. “Sony Music apologizes to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion.”
Spears’s manager, Adam Leber, told CNN that “Britney is fine and well.”
She had posted photos on Sunday of her children in camouflage gear during an outdoors excursion.
“There have been a few Internet clowns over the years who have made similar claims about her death,” Leber said, “but never from the official Sony Music Twitter account.”
In 2001, a Texas radio station reported that Spears and then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake had died in a car crash. Two on-air personalities were later fired for repeating bogus Internet reports.
In addition to Sony’s Twitter account, the official account of Bob Dylan may have been hacked on Monday: It tweeted: “Rest in peace @britneyspears” about the same time as the fake Sony tweets were going out.
While the origin of the erroneous tweets was not certain, the hacker group OurMine was a prime suspect. One tweet from Dylan’s account included the OurMine hashtag.
The group has hacked the accounts of other celebrities — including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg — as well as those of Netflix, Marvel and Variety magazine.
It has then offered to provide its own security services to prevent future attacks.
Buzzfeed News reported in October that OurMine is a Saudi teenager who goes by the name “Ahmad Makki” on social media.
OurMine, however, said “Makki” was simply a fan. But Buzzfeed’s website was then compromised and several posts were altered to read “Hacked by OurMine.”
The latest episode was reminiscent of the massive cyberattack against Sony in November 2014.
A hacking group known as GOP had penetrated the Japanese company’s computer system and seized personal data about thousands of its employees, including stars.
GOP then demanded that the studio cancel all showings of “The Interview,” a satirical movie about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Some US officials said the Pyongyang government might be behind the hacks.
Sony eventually issued the film, but only in limited release.
The deaths of many other celebrities — from Beyonce to Michael Jordan to Jackie Chan and Sylvester Stallone — have been erroneously reported over the years, often in hacked Internet postings.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Art & Culture

The unlikely saviors of Libya’s Roman remains

LEPTIS MAGNA Libye Ali Hribish stands by the Arch of Septimius Severus which dominates Libya s...

For spiritual Italian artist, life and work are one

WHEN the Italian multimedia artist Ma mouna Guerresi began traveling in North Africa she was...

Tapestry from Hitler’s alpine retreat returning to Germany

DALLAS A 16th century tapestry that a US officer took from Adolf Hitler s Eagle s Nest retreat...

The ibex code: deciphering Iran’s ancient rock art

KHOMEIN Iran An Iranian archaeologist has spent years in an almost single handed quest across the...

Jeddah graffiti duo is new word on the street

Graffiti art has long divided opinion but has at the same time been gaining recognition as a...

The Millefiori Gallery: Where art runs in the family

The recently opened Millefiori Gallery is the hub of the Eastern Province s art scene and...

US photographer captures images of immigrants from all nations

BOSTON A photographer has made it his mission to photograph two people from every nation who have...

The Art of the Qur’an on show at US exhibition

The Art of the Qur an The Smithsonian s Sackler Freer Galleries new exhibition serves as a...

Saudi artists forge creative partnerships on US art trip

Two young Saudi artists are standing in an expansive white desert but they far away from their...

How Donald Trump became the world’s most powerful man

The result of the American election has taken the world by surprise Against all the odds Donald...

Versatility has a new name — Saad bin Mohammed

Saad bin Mohammed provides inspiration to those in doubt that everything and anything is possible...

Weird, quirky ... yet brilliant

People in the GCC region especially Saudi Arabia have been educating themselves in their art and...

Bahrain’s ArtBAB fair builds creative bridges across the world

Art Bahrain Across Borders ArtBAB will present art from across the world at its second...

Egyptian artist Aya Hany makes innovative work from tea, bread, toast, and even Nutella

For 20 year old Aya Hany from Mansourah Egypt art has been her greatest passion since her...

Book chronicling saffron communalism launched in Delhi

NEW DELHI Students of India s history of communalism would find the newly launched book Hindutva...

Chinese historian reveals Arab-China ties dating back to 14th century

Ancient Chinese documents show that the first batch of Chinese Muslims visited Makkah and Madinah...

Around Arab News

Perpetual LOYAL wins Sydney-Hobart honors in record time

SYDNEY Australian supermaxi Perpetual LOYAL smashed the race record by almost five hours when it...

Young at heart Toure happy to come in from the cold

LONDON Yaya Toure admits he feels reborn after returning from exile to play a key role in...

Conte hopes record run sparks title glory

LONDON Antonio Conte has challenged his Chelsea stars to use their club record run of 12...

De Silva defies South African pace attack

PORT ELIZABETH South Africa Dhananjaya de Silva kept Sri Lanka s hopes alive with a defiant...

Azhar’s ton for Pakistan amid rain in Australia Test

MELBOURNE Opening batsman Azhar Ali led the way as Pakistan consolidated their first innings on a...

12 injured as airliner veers off runway in western India

NEW DELHI India s Jet Airways said that 12 passengers were injured during an emergency evacuation...

Japan culling 90,000 more birds for avian flu

TOKYO Japan began killing some 90 000 chickens on Tuesday to contain another outbreak of a highly...

Pakistan to secure $1 bn in Chinese financing for roads — official

KARACHI Pakistan expects to secure soft loans from China of about 1 billion this week for three...

Iraqi PM says three months needed to eliminate Daesh: TV

BAGHDAD Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi said on Tuesday it would take three months to...

Israeli Arab MP under house arrest in jail phones case

JERUSALEM An Arab Israeli lawmaker was placed under house arrest Tuesday over accusations he...

Lions’ playoff hopes on hold after 42-21 loss to Cowboys

ARLINGTON Texas Matthew Stafford lost to his hometown team again and the playoff plans are on...

With James resting, Cavs fall to Pistons

LOS ANGELES The Detroit Pistons made the most of LeBron James s absence snapping a five game skid...

Israel pushing for more settler homes despite UN vote

JERUSALEM Israel could advance plans this week for thousands more settlement homes in annexed...

Soft is out! Putin, Trump force EU to harden its defense

PABRADE Lithuania Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite gazed imperiously over snow covered...

Jansrud extends perfect start to season in super-G

SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA Italy Not since Hermann Maier has a skier dominated in super G the way...

Sony blames hackers on Britney Spears’s death tweets

NEW YORK No Britney Spears is not dead Yet her fans hearts may have skipped a beat today when...